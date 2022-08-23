In all my time here in the beautiful Berkshires, there is one place I have yet to visit: People have recommended an excursion high atop Mount Greylock, located in Adams, Massachusetts. From what I've seen, the view from up above will take your breath away and I'll need to experience this for myself, one of these days. The good news is this popular destination is open year round, but if I make my appearance it won't be in the winter time, but there are some brave souls that would make the trek during these cold and snowy months.

ADAMS, MA ・ 14 HOURS AGO