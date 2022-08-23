Read full article on original website
2022 Pittsfield Photo Challenge Winner Announced
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The first-place winner of the 2022 Pittsfield Photo Challenge, as determined by a panel of local judges, is Brittany Hunter with her photo "Fountain Flowers." The photo has won her a prize package donated by local downtown businesses, and her photo will be featured in Pittsfield’s...
MA Residents & Visitors Await A Breathtaking View
In all my time here in the beautiful Berkshires, there is one place I have yet to visit: People have recommended an excursion high atop Mount Greylock, located in Adams, Massachusetts. From what I've seen, the view from up above will take your breath away and I'll need to experience this for myself, one of these days. The good news is this popular destination is open year round, but if I make my appearance it won't be in the winter time, but there are some brave souls that would make the trek during these cold and snowy months.
Weekend Outlook: Motorama, Fairs, Festivals, and More
Berkshire county is hosting a variety of events this warm sunny weekend including fairs, festivals, plays, and more. Hundreds of classic cars and hot rods will line the downtown on Sunday for the 11th Motorama. The event starts off on Saturday night with a concert and cruise-in at Joe Wolfe...
Unique but Genius? Funny Sight Recently Photographed in Pittsfield (photo)
Berkshire County is the place to be for many people. Obviously, we have tourists that want to check out our natural and cultural attractions including the Red Lion Inn in Stockbridge, Mount Greylock in Adams, the Williamstown Theater Festival, Tanglewood in Lenox, Monument Mountain Reservation in Great Barrington, Mass Moca in North Adams, The Mount in Lenox, Jiminy Peak in Hancock, Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, Natural Bridge in North Adams, Berkshire Museum in Pittsfield, Housatonic Flats in Great Barrington and the list goes on and on.
Seven Awesome Corn Mazes to Visit in Western Massachusetts
Labor Day is right around the corner and for most folks in Massachusetts, it's the (unofficial) start of the Fall season. Though it doesn't technically begin until September 22 most people are already in the autumn spirit. Even Dunkin', the unofficial season keeper of Massholes everywhere, rolls out their Pumpkin...
Some MA Residents May Be Mourning the Loss of a Popular Fast Food Delight
One Berkshire County restaurant I enjoyed as a kid was Burger King. I lived in North Adams at the time so my parents would take me to that location once in a while as a treat. I particularly enjoyed Burger King because what other restaurant could you get a cool crown for free? It may sound corny but getting that crown was fun and made me feel like a little king. I'm not the only one. My friends also felt special when they would receive their free crowns. It's a great marketing strategy that still works to this day.
The Great Barrington VFW is in Need of Military Artifact Donations
Many folks throughout the southern Berkshires enjoy spending time at the Great Barrington VFW. Whether it's attending the "Sounds of Summer" concert series, checking out car shows, experiencing live music for worthy causes, attending outdoor picnics, or attending weddings, local folks treasure their experiences at the Great Barrington VFW. There's no doubt that the Great Barrington VFW is a source for community gatherings throughout the southern Berkshires and surrounding areas.
Just In Time For Back To School, The Berkshire Athenaeum Has Some New Promotions
All I can say is, thank goodness for the Berkshire Athenaeum! Ever since my family moved to the beautiful Berkshires in 1982, the Athenaeum has had me covered when I wanted and/or needed to get my reading on!. It's almost time for back to school and the month of September...
Berkshire County: Here Are 10 Great Acts Coming To Fenway(Well, Right Next Door)
Perhaps you've heard all about it, Berkshire County, but just in case you haven't, allow me to get you familiarized with what's happening this coming Saturday, August 27. The MGM Music Hall Fenway will be officially opening its doors!. And let me tell you, they have an incredible line-up of...
Best Bites: Eat up Shelburne Falls
The hamlet of Shelburne Falls, cradled in the gently rolling foothills of the Berkshires, is a rustic spill of 1800s mill buildings and even older wooden barns along an elbow bend of the Deerfield River. It’s my favorite easy day trip or overnight getaway from the Five Colleges area, just over a half-hour’s drive from Northampton or Amherst.
Celebrate National Burger Day at one of these western Massachusetts locations
The top 10 best burger spots in western Massachusetts.
South End businssess discuss impact of MGM Springfield four years after opening
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Four years ago, MGM Springfield first opened its doors. Wednesday marked four years of MGM Springfield, so Western Mass News checked in with local businesses to see how they’ve been impacted since the casino first opened back in 2018. We caught up with Rita Caputo-Capua, owner and manager of Red Rose Pizzeria., a popular restaurant in the city that sits right next to the casino. Caputo-Capua told us it has brought a lot of new faces to her dining room.
Hilton Garden in Pittsfield provided rooms for COVID-19 patients
Massachusetts is being reimbursed for the costs of renting hotel rooms used as shelters during the coronavirus pandemic.
Live Music Tonight: As Summer Comes To A Wrap
It is a known fact that summer is just closing out like the speed of light. It feels like it all just started yesterday that we kicked of a 2022 season of Party In The Park. I ask myself the time, where has time gone?. First of all, I want...
90s themed concert held at Look Park supporting local arts
The Annual Performance Live Tribute Music Fundraiser was held Tuesday evening, rain or shine. The concert theme was 90's themed this year and is held every year to raise funds to support arts enrichment in the Northampton Public Schools.
Brimfield Antique Shows preps for final shows of 2022
The last Brimfield Antiques Shows of 2022 will take place Sept. 6-11, bringing to a close another set of three of what has become known as the largest outdoor antiques and collectibles show in the country. And for many, September provides the best weather for browsing and shopping. The six-day...
Humane Society Shelter to Be Named for Late Veterinarian Dr. Reynolds
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Berkshire Humane Society will rename its animal shelter the Dr. John C. Reynolds Adoption and Education Center in honor of the late veterinarian. Dr. Reynolds died last December in a kayaking accident but his family announced on Tuesday that it will gift the shelter $500,000 in response its "Forever Family" fundraising campaign with a challenge to the community to match this amount.
Big E previews new foods for 2022 fair
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With The Big E less than a month away, everyone is wondering what foods will be on the menu this year. If you’re coming to the fair this year, you might want to arrive hungry. Western Mass News got a sneak peek at some of the foods and drinks that will sure to be fairgoer favorites including cream puffs, sweet potato tacos, apple bacon fritters, and chicken pot pie in a bread roll. How about an extravagant milkshake at The Place 2 Be, which is one of the 16 new food locations in 2022.
A Very Unique Ice Cream Flavor is One of New England’s Favorite
Who doesn't love ice cream during these hot New England days? When I was younger, one place I enjoyed getting ice cream was on Curran Highway in North Adams. I believe that the shop started out as Dairy Queen and then the location became "fake" Dairy Queen for a while. The reason why I say that it became "fake" Dairy Queen is the location changed ownership and was no longer Dairy Queen but the business still sold ice cream so some of us northern Berkshire County folks referred to the business as "fake" Dairy Queen. You get the idea. The business these days is Craft Food Barn.
Getting Answers: condition of Memorial Avenue in West Springfield
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With the start of The Big E now just weeks away, some people in western Massachusetts are speaking out about the condition of Memorial Avenue. Western Mass News is getting answers and addressing concerns after a viewer reached out to our newsroom and wrote:. “With...
