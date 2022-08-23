Read full article on original website
Woman arrested in fatal Barrow County hit-and-run
BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was arrested on Wednesday by Barrow County deputies in connection to a fatal hit-and-run earlier this month. Demetric Monique Jones, who is from Monroe and is 36 years old, was arrested at her home, taken to the Barrow County Detention Center, and accused of hit and run and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injuries or death.
Cleveland man jailed after allegedly assaulting his mother
White County deputies had to forcibly remove a man from a home Wednesday after he allegedly assaulted and injured his mother, sheriff’s officials say. At 6:50 p.m. on August 24, deputies responded to a domestic incident at 23 Bear Lovers Court. The victim was visibly injured, leading deputies to attempt to contact her son, 37-year-old Phillip James Gillenwater, who they identified as the suspect.
Arrest made in deadly hit and run in Winder this past weekend
WINDER, Ga. - Deputies in Barrow County say they have made an arrest in connection to a deadly hit and run over the weekend. Demetric Monique Jones, 36, of Monroe, was arrested at her home on Wednesday. She was charged with hit and run and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injuries or death.
19-year-old Stone Mountain man arrested in connection to murder of 17-year-old
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 19-year-old Stone Mountain man was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in Stone Mountain in July. DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrested Tremale Leeshon Hester at a fast food restaurant on South Deshon Road in Lithonia on Tuesday. Officials say an arrest warrant...
Teen brothers charged with robbing tax driver at gunpoint
Two Gainesville teenagers have been charged as adults after allegedly robbing a taxi driver at gunpoint. Authorities on August 24 arrested brothers Emmanuel Mendoza, 14, and Ismael Mendoza, 16. The Mendozas are suspects in an armed holdup last week on Floyd Road, east of Gainesville. According to the preliminary investigation,...
Teenage murder suspect arrested at DeKalb County fast food restaurant
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County man deputies say was wanted for shooting and killing a teenager last month has been arrested. Deputies say 19-year-old Tremale Leeshon Hester was arrested on Tuesday and charged with malice murder for the death of 17-year-old Isaiah Artis. The Lithonia resident was...
Man arrested after flashing himself to people inside Kohls, Hobby Lobby, police say
CANTON, Ga — A man was arrested after police said he flashed himself to a young man and woman on two separate occasions in public. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On July 28, Canton police believe 48-year-old Donald Harris was working at the Khols...
Clarkston First Baptist Daycare Director arrested in abuse case
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Clarkston First Baptist Daycare Director was arrested and charged for failure to report suspected child abuse on Aug. 19, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed to CBS46 News. Police say Angela Beasley posted bond and was released on Sunday. Two women accused of abusing...
Toccoa police seek information in Wednesday night armed robbery
The owner of King Beverage on Big A Road in Toccoa suffered minor injuries Wednesday night during an armed robbery at the store. Toccoa Police Chief Jimmy Mize said officers were called to the store at 7:41 p.m., where the owner reported a man had come into the store wearing a motorcycle helmet, black shirt, and black pants.
Cleveland woman's death remains under investigation
A young Cleveland woman was found dead at a local motel Aug. 19 and investigators are continuing to probe the cause. Cleveland Police Chief Jeff Shoemaker said officers responded at 10:30 a.m. to a reported unresponsive person in a guest room at M Star Motel on North Main Street. Because...
Death investigation launched after woman’s body discovered in area motel
Authorities are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in a local motel. Around 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 19, White County 911 dispatched Cleveland police to the M Star Motel at 300 North Main Street. A 911 caller reported a woman was found unresponsive in one of the guest rooms. Police identified the woman as 23-year-old Katelyn Baker of Cleveland.
10-month-old tests positive for multiple drugs; parents arrested, police say
JOHNS CREEK, Ga — Two people are in police custody after their 10-month-old baby tested positive for three drugs. Johns Creek police said they got a call in July about a sick baby that had to be administered Narcan. Urine tests and blood test from the baby showed that...
Gainesville man charged with child molestation, harboring teen runaway
An 18-year-old from Gainesville faces criminal charges after he concealed the whereabouts of a 14- year-old girl for more than 10 days, officials say. Anthony Rodriguez was arrested Friday, August 19, and charged with felony child molestation and interference with custody. Rodriguez also was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
1 dead, 1 injured in Buckhead apartment shooting
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Gunfire at a Buckhead apartment complex overnight has left one person dead and another person hurt. It happened around 2 a.m. at the Prominence Apartments on the 3600 block of Lenox Road NE. Police say they believe this was a drug deal that went bad. When...
Midtown shooting suspect gets into tense exchange with judge during 1st appearance
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — New video showed a tense exchange with between a judge and the woman accused of killing two people and injuring a third person. Channel 2′s Audrey Washington watched the exchange during Raissa Kengne’s first appearance in court Tuesday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
Milton Police are searching for this person in Zaxby's, Chick-fil-A armed robberies
MILTON, Ga. — Police are searching for a man in connection to two different armed robberies that took place at a Zaxby's and a Chick-fil-A in Milton. Milton Police said the armed robbery at the Zaxby's happened at 13788 Highway 9 on Aug. 11 shortly before 11 p.m. A man forced two women, who worked at the fast food restaurant, back into the building and demanded cash, according to the police department.
Man shot multiple times while sitting in car at gas station in DeKalb County
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (CBS46) - A man is in the hospital fighting for his life after he was shot while sitting in his car at a gas station in Stone Mountain. The DeKalb County Police Department says just after 6 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to Panola Road and Redan Road in reference to a person shot call. When they arrived, they located a vehicle that had crashed into a telephone pole, and the driver, only identified as a male in his 50s, was injured from apparent gunshot wounds.
Child pulled from Pickens County school bus after punching adult, deputies say
PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. - A Pickens County student faces disciplinary actions and possible charges after deputies say they punched one of the adults on board. The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office say they responded around 3:15 p.m. to the bus that had pulled over along Highway 53 West after receiving a 911 call.
68-year-old College Park woman with dementia reported missing
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (CBS46) - Authorities have asked for the public’s help in locating an elderly woman with dementia who has been reported missing. According to College Park police officials, 68-year-old Rosa Marie Tate was last seen on Tuesday around 4:30 at 1611 Harvard Ave. in College Park. Tate...
Two people shot, one killed in Johns Creek
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One person has died and another was injured after being shot in Johns Creek. Johns Creek police officers responded to a call about an unknown disturbance at a home on Bramshill Drive at 7:32 a.m. Prior to arrival, they were told that shots had been fired. After they arrived, officers heard another shot.
