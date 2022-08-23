ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hall County, GA

11Alive

Woman arrested in fatal Barrow County hit-and-run

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was arrested on Wednesday by Barrow County deputies in connection to a fatal hit-and-run earlier this month. Demetric Monique Jones, who is from Monroe and is 36 years old, was arrested at her home, taken to the Barrow County Detention Center, and accused of hit and run and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injuries or death.
nowhabersham.com

Cleveland man jailed after allegedly assaulting his mother

White County deputies had to forcibly remove a man from a home Wednesday after he allegedly assaulted and injured his mother, sheriff’s officials say. At 6:50 p.m. on August 24, deputies responded to a domestic incident at 23 Bear Lovers Court. The victim was visibly injured, leading deputies to attempt to contact her son, 37-year-old Phillip James Gillenwater, who they identified as the suspect.
fox5atlanta.com

Arrest made in deadly hit and run in Winder this past weekend

WINDER, Ga. - Deputies in Barrow County say they have made an arrest in connection to a deadly hit and run over the weekend. Demetric Monique Jones, 36, of Monroe, was arrested at her home on Wednesday. She was charged with hit and run and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injuries or death.
nowhabersham.com

Teen brothers charged with robbing tax driver at gunpoint

Two Gainesville teenagers have been charged as adults after allegedly robbing a taxi driver at gunpoint. Authorities on August 24 arrested brothers Emmanuel Mendoza, 14, and Ismael Mendoza, 16. The Mendozas are suspects in an armed holdup last week on Floyd Road, east of Gainesville. According to the preliminary investigation,...
CBS 46

Clarkston First Baptist Daycare Director arrested in abuse case

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Clarkston First Baptist Daycare Director was arrested and charged for failure to report suspected child abuse on Aug. 19, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed to CBS46 News. Police say Angela Beasley posted bond and was released on Sunday. Two women accused of abusing...
accesswdun.com

Toccoa police seek information in Wednesday night armed robbery

The owner of King Beverage on Big A Road in Toccoa suffered minor injuries Wednesday night during an armed robbery at the store. Toccoa Police Chief Jimmy Mize said officers were called to the store at 7:41 p.m., where the owner reported a man had come into the store wearing a motorcycle helmet, black shirt, and black pants.
accesswdun.com

Cleveland woman's death remains under investigation

A young Cleveland woman was found dead at a local motel Aug. 19 and investigators are continuing to probe the cause. Cleveland Police Chief Jeff Shoemaker said officers responded at 10:30 a.m. to a reported unresponsive person in a guest room at M Star Motel on North Main Street. Because...
nowhabersham.com

Death investigation launched after woman’s body discovered in area motel

Authorities are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in a local motel. Around 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 19, White County 911 dispatched Cleveland police to the M Star Motel at 300 North Main Street. A 911 caller reported a woman was found unresponsive in one of the guest rooms. Police identified the woman as 23-year-old Katelyn Baker of Cleveland.
nowhabersham.com

Gainesville man charged with child molestation, harboring teen runaway

An 18-year-old from Gainesville faces criminal charges after he concealed the whereabouts of a 14- year-old girl for more than 10 days, officials say. Anthony Rodriguez was arrested Friday, August 19, and charged with felony child molestation and interference with custody. Rodriguez also was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
CBS 46

1 dead, 1 injured in Buckhead apartment shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Gunfire at a Buckhead apartment complex overnight has left one person dead and another person hurt. It happened around 2 a.m. at the Prominence Apartments on the 3600 block of Lenox Road NE. Police say they believe this was a drug deal that went bad. When...
11Alive

Milton Police are searching for this person in Zaxby's, Chick-fil-A armed robberies

MILTON, Ga. — Police are searching for a man in connection to two different armed robberies that took place at a Zaxby's and a Chick-fil-A in Milton. Milton Police said the armed robbery at the Zaxby's happened at 13788 Highway 9 on Aug. 11 shortly before 11 p.m. A man forced two women, who worked at the fast food restaurant, back into the building and demanded cash, according to the police department.
CBS 46

Man shot multiple times while sitting in car at gas station in DeKalb County

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (CBS46) - A man is in the hospital fighting for his life after he was shot while sitting in his car at a gas station in Stone Mountain. The DeKalb County Police Department says just after 6 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to Panola Road and Redan Road in reference to a person shot call. When they arrived, they located a vehicle that had crashed into a telephone pole, and the driver, only identified as a male in his 50s, was injured from apparent gunshot wounds.
CBS 46

68-year-old College Park woman with dementia reported missing

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (CBS46) - Authorities have asked for the public’s help in locating an elderly woman with dementia who has been reported missing. According to College Park police officials, 68-year-old Rosa Marie Tate was last seen on Tuesday around 4:30 at 1611 Harvard Ave. in College Park. Tate...
CBS 46

Two people shot, one killed in Johns Creek

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One person has died and another was injured after being shot in Johns Creek. Johns Creek police officers responded to a call about an unknown disturbance at a home on Bramshill Drive at 7:32 a.m. Prior to arrival, they were told that shots had been fired. After they arrived, officers heard another shot.
