WATE
Man accused of sending illicit photos, videos to Knoxville students
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man was arrested after being accused of sexual exploitation of a minor Thursday, according to Kimberly Glenn, communication director of Knox County Sheriff’s Office. Officer Keith West reported that a Karns High School teen student was in a Snapchat group and claimed...
wvlt.tv
KPD searching for Five Points neighborhood shooting suspect
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to a shooting and found a man shot at the Walter P. Taylor Homes Thursday afternoon, according to officials with the KPD. Police responded to the complex around 2 p.m. and the suspects fled the scene in an SUV,...
Knoxville woman arrested on ‘multitude of outstanding warrants,’ police say
Nyota Janeth faces nearly a dozen charges after thefts were reported at Knoxville gyms and a downtown restaurant.
TBI offers reward for arrest of suspect in Morristown toddler’s death
A man suspected in a crash that killed a toddler at a Morristown home is now wanted by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, which has offered a cash reward for information leading to the suspect's arrest.
Jefferson Co. Rescue Squad: Body of teen drowning victim recovered in White Pine
WHITE PINE, Tenn. — The Jefferson County Rescue Squad said that the body of a drowning victim was recovered by some agencies in Jefferson County from the Leadville boat ramp on the Nolichucky River, in White Pine. They said the body was found at around 7:30 p.m. Thursday night...
Third fatal crash in last two weeks reported in Morristown
Police responded to a deadly crash in Morristown involving a motorcyclist and a freightliner truck.
Unknown suspects leave scene after Knoxville shooting, police say
A person was injured after a shooting on McConnell Street Thursday.
Two arrested after stolen car driven through fence at Knoxville dealership
Two men have been charged after police say that they stole a car from a dealership by driving it through the fence.
bbbtv12.com
Kingston Police Department Warns of Phone Scam
The Kingston Police Department has received complaints of a scam where a person is identifying themselves as a police officer with our agency and the phone number is showing up as the phone number for our agency, 865-376-2081. The Kingston Police Department will never call you asking for money or...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville homeless thankful after little enforcement shown of new law
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new law makes it a felony to camp alongside state or interstate highways, under a bridge, or under an overpass. Although this became law weeks ago, the enforcement of the law has received mixed reactions. In Blount, Sevier, Cocke, and Grainger County, the sheriff’s departments...
WATE
Man wanted by TBI after toddler killed in Morristown crash
A man suspected in a crash that killed a toddler at a Morristown home is now wanted by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, which has offered a cash reward for the suspect's arrest. WATE Good Morning Tennessee.
THP: Suspect arrested after 22-mile pursuit on I-81 in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Charges are pending against a suspect following a police chase in Greene County. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a state trooper noticed a white Kia Soul following too closely late Wednesday morning on Interstate 81 northbound around the 18-mile marker. When the trooper tried to pull the vehicle over, […]
Alleged meth sale in Hawkins County leads to murder charge
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Hawkins County grand jury indicted a Mooresburg woman on several charges on Aug. 15, according to documents obtained by WATE’s sister station WJHL. The indictment stems from a June 2021 death investigation and alleges that Rebecca Ann Pressley, 34, sold methamphetamine to Vicky Marie Lee, who later died from using […]
Tennessee father charged after seriously injuring 2-month-old daughter
A 2-month-old child is fighting for her life and her father is now in jail charged with hurting the child, even biting the little girl.
Suspect accused in Tennessee crime spree denies allegations
Jaquan Berry is a suspect in multiple serious felonies in Giles and Lawrence counties. He spoke from behind bars in the Maury County jail, after his arrest in Columbia, TN earlier this week.
WATE
Knoxville Cold Case: Matthew Scott Jr. unsolved murder
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Matthew Scott Jr., 34, was shot and killed on Riverside Drive on July 23, 2021. Scott is one of the many Knoxville men whose murders remain unsolved. University of Tennessee Police Officers were conducting a property check on 2530 Riverside Drive when they saw a...
supertalk929.com
22 Mile Police Chase Through Greene County, Results In Arrest Of Morristown, Tennessee Man
He was in a stolen vehicle, and refused to stop for a trooper with the THP, then led authorities on a 22 mile pursuit through Greene County, resulting in the arrest of a Morristown man. A state trooper noticed a white Kia Soul driven by 27 year old Jeffrey Cheyenne Lowe following too closely on Interstate 81 northbound near the 18 mile marker. Lowe refused to stop and then led troopers on a chase for 22 miles, during which time, Lowe struck a pickup truck and was arrested a short time later. No injuries were reported and charges are pending.
wvlt.tv
THP: Man hit teen with truck and did not stop
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Highway Patrol officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver involved in a hit and run of a teen. On Sunday, a 14-year-old was hit by a red GMC pickup truck on Harrison Ferry Rd. in Jefferson County, according to THP officials. The driver, who was described as an older man with a beard and long hair, did not stop.
WATE
Boy dies at hospital after drowning incident at Douglas Lake
DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A male juvenile has died after emergency crews responded to a drowning incident at Douglas Lake Thursday night, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says on first responders arrived at the Leadvale Lake Access area on Douglas Lake Thursday at...
WSMV
TBI: Man wanted for leaving deadly car crash scene
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking for a suspect wanted for leaving the scene of a fatal car crash Wednesday. TBI said 24-year-old Walter Noe Mendez is also wanted by the Morristown Police Department after leaving the fatal car crash scene. No information regarding the victim has been provided at this time.
