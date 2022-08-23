Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania is Home to the Longest and Fastest Zip Line in the CountryTravel MavenTannersville, PA
34-Year-Old Cold Case Murder Solved by DNA on Letter from KillerA.W. NavesHamburg, PA
There's a Harry Potter Themed Coffee Shop in Pennsylvania and it is MagicalTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
This Resort is Home to Pennsylvania's Only Mountain CoasterTravel MavenTannersville, PA
Visit America's Oldest Drive-In Theater Right Here in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Related
Progress made in restoring one of Schuylkill County’s oldest bridges
MOUNT CARBON, Pa. — By this time next year, an old bow-string arch bridge in Mount Carbon could have a new home in St. Clair. Crews plan to take the bridge apart so it can be moved and restored. "It is going to be disassembled, and once it is...
Fire damages Carbon County business
LEHIGHTON, Pa. — A fire sent dozens of crews scrambling to a business Wednesday night in Carbon County. A fire broke out just after 8 p.m. at Estes Express Lines near Leighton. Estes Express is a full-service freight transportation provider. Officials have not said what might have sparked the...
WOLF
Fire tears through business in Carbon County
MAHONING TWP, CARBON CO, (WOLF) — Dozens of crews responded to a business fire Wednesday night in Mahoning Township. Officials say the fire broke out around8 PM at the Estes Express Lanes, a full-service transportation provider. Multiple trucks and a warehouse were burning when fire crews arrived on scene.
Times News
Repairs planned for Route 309 in Tamaqua
Repairs are planned for a section of Route 309 in Tamaqua, as well as other roadwork in the area, PennDOT announced. The project in Tamaqua, which was greenlighted by PennDOT on July 25 according to spokesman Sean Brown, will be between Broad and Railroad streets on 309 in the borough.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wkok.com
Delays Expected in Selinsgrove for Susquehanna University Move-In
SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University students will begin moving in later this week and that means some traffic delays in Selinsgrove. SU says move-in will take place this Thursday, and there will be traffic delays on University Avenue and other surrounding streets. Traffic is expected to be most congested during the hours of 7 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Destination PA: Bloomsburg, the only town in the state
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Did you know the Commonwealth’s biggest agricultural fair is in Bloomsburg? Well, in all of Pennsylvania, Bloomsburg is also the only game “in town” in another way, too. Across the state, there are 57 cities, 956 boroughs, and 1,546 townships, but just one town — Bloosmburg., What’s the difference? Admittedly, it […]
Times News
Shoot Like A Girl event in Hamburg
The Shoot Like A Girl Sea to Shining Sea Tour will be at Cabela’s in Hamburg Sept. 3 and 4. The free, interactive event introduces women to shooting sports. Shoot Like A Girl has a mobile range and certified female instructors. Shooters of all experience levels can stop by...
Times News
On this date: Aug. 23, 1997
There is a new jewel in the Pencor crown. Company officials Friday confirmed the purchase of a three-story building at the corner of Third Street and Franklin Avenue, Palmerton, from Horsehead Resource Development. The structure had served as an office building for HRD until being vacated last fall. The building...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lane restrictions to start for I-81 pothole patching
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT has announced there will be lane restrictions on Interstate 81 starting Friday to conduct pothole patching through Lackawanna into Susquehanna County. The lane restriction will be done on both north and southbound lanes between Exit 194 Clarks Summit in Lackawanna County down to exit 206 Glenwood/Lenoxville in Susquehanna County The roadwork […]
Times News
Opinion: Fire companies want to study cooperation, maybe even merger
I have done periodic columns about the benefits of having small police departments in nearby communities study the benefits of merging forces. Fire companies in smaller communities are looking at doing the same. Most recently, the Lansford and Coaldale fire companies are interested in exploring a study that would determine...
lykensvalley.org
Mt. Carmel – Victoria Theatre Interior
An undated interior view of the Victoria Theatre, Mount Carmel, Northumberland County, Pennsylvania. The theatre was designed by W. H. Lee, Architect, who had offices in Philadelphia and Shamokin. The photo appeared in the “Looking Back” feature of the Pottsville Republican & Herald, April 23, 2006. The caption noted that...
whlm.com
Parking Issue Near Rupert Bridge Considered
Bloomsburg officials are considering a parking issue, regarding vehicles on Fort McClure Boulevard. An area used by residents on the Bloomsburg side of the Rupert Covered Bridge does not belong to the town; the few spaces available are owned by the Bloomsburg Fair Association. Officials are looking to convert land the town owns into public parking.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Monroe Fire Company Refusing Service Over Ordinance Dispute
The Tobyhanna Township Volunteer Fire Company refuses service due to a fire ordinance dispute, which allows the Township to have more governance over the fire company. Tobyhanna, PA | The Tobyhanna Township Volunteer Fire Company no longer responds to calls over an ordinance dispute, leaving the residents without a township fire department.
Times News
West End Fair has something for everyone
West End Fair attendees were treated to a brilliant sunset Tuesday evening at the fairgrounds in Gilbert after two days of rain showers. Today’s special events include: The Joey Vincent Show on the main stage at 3 and 4:30 p.m.; a senior program on the main stage at 5:30 p.m.; McElligott School of Irish Dance, bandshell at 6 p.m.; Junk Car Races in the arena at 7 p.m.; and The Main Street Cruisers on the main stage at 7 and 8:30 p.m.
Lancaster Farming
When Does 'Dry' Become 'Drought'? Lack of Rain Has Farmers Concerned
Like many farmers across Pennsylvania, Raymond Martin spent much of the summer watching the radar in vain. The Tioga County farmer expects his corn yield to be about 75% of normal, and the verdict is still out on the soybeans, thanks to spotty rain that often gave way to prolonged dry spells.
Times News
Monroe County teen loses $2,900 in scam
A Monroe County man was scammed out of $2,900, state police say. The 18-year-old from Chestnuthill Township told police a company promised him $500 to cover his car with an advertisement. He told police he received a check for $2,950 in the mail and told to deposit it in his...
Sweltering start to Shamokin school year
SHAMOKIN, Pa. — With warm temperatures outside and no indoor air conditioning, students at Shamokin Area High School in Coal Township were dismissed at noon on Thursday. Students from the nearby elementary school also got an early bus ride home. "It's hot enough to where I can't concentrate," Aiden...
Times News
Group began to trade plants, grew into festival
A group of Carbon County green thumbs started trading plants online a couple years ago. The community now numbers nearly 3,000, and has its own festival for fellow planters and the public. Carbon County Plant Fest will be at Lansford’s Kennedy Park this weekend, featuring a plant swap, crafts, music,...
Pa. plans to pump $1.5 million into popular state forest destination
A widely popular state forest destination, the Seven Tubs Recreation Area, is about to see an infusion of $1.5 million in infrastructure improvements. The 123-acre recreation area in Pinchot State Forest, Luzerne County, features seven distinct and dramatic potholes along Wheelbarrow Run, a tributary of Laurel Run. The potholes were formed by flowing glacial meltwater that eroded the “tubs” into the sandstone bedrock.
Times News
Nesquehoning historical society
The Nesquehoning Historical Society museum will be open on Sept. 3 From 9 a.m.-noon. Come check out the new items on display. If you cannot make a Saturday opening, you can reach out to the group on the society’s Facebook page and schedule a time. The society will also...
Comments / 1