Could This Company's HyBryte™ Provide A Safer, More Convenient Alternative To Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Treatment?
Patients always have hope if their cancers are detected early. Thanks to advanced research and therapies, the earlier the cancer is diagnosed and treated, the better the chance of it being cured. Regular self-exams or medical screening for well-known cancers like skin, breast, mouth, testicles, prostate and rectum may lead...
An FDA change to vaccine authorization allowed Pfizer and Moderna to apply for BA.5 booster approval without key data
Pfizer and Moderna filed for emergency authorization of their Omicron boosters, which target BA.4 and BA.5, this week. On Monday, Pfizer asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency authorization for the drugmaker’s new Omicron booster targeting the BA.4 and BA.5 strains. Moderna followed on Tuesday with its own application to the FDA for emergency authorization for its BA.5 booster.
FibroGen Concludes Dosing In Late-Stage Blood Cell Disorder Study, Sees Top-line Data In H1 2023
FibroGen, Inc. FGEN has completed patient enrollment for MATTERHORN, a Phase 3 clinical study of roxadustat for treatment of anemia in patients with lower risk transfusion-dependent myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS). MATTERHORN study is a Phase 3 trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of roxadustat for treatment of anemia in patients with lower risk transfusion-dependent myelodysplastic syndromes. A total of 141 subjects have been enrolled in the study. The primary endpoint of the study is transfusion independence for ≥ 56 consecutive days in the first 28 weeks of treatment, while the main secondary endpoint is reduction of red blood cell transfusion. Mark Eisner, Chief Medical Officer, stated, "We are very pleased to complete enrollment of this Phase 3 study of roxadustat for the treatment of anemia in patients with lower risk MDS. Patients living with MDS have limited treatment options for their anemia, and MATTERHORN evaluates roxadustat as a potential new treatment that can reduce the burden of blood transfusions. On behalf of the entire study team, we would like to extend our gratitude to the patients, caregivers, investigators, and study staff for their commitment to this study." Myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) are a group of disorders characterized by poorly formed or dysfunctional blood cells, resulting in chronic anemia in most patients. The company anticipates top-line data readout from the study in first half of 2023. Price Action: FibroGen closed Thursdays trading at $13.55.
89bio's Pegozafermin Data Shows Improved Liver Fat, Glycemic Control
89bio Inc ETNB announced the presentation of data from the ENTRIGUE Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial of pegozafermin in severe hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG) at the European Society of Cardiology Congress. Hypertriglyceridemia refers to an elevated level of triglycerides (a type of lipid) in the bloodstream, increasing the risk of coronary artery disease.
Cramer Says No To This Stock, Suggests Tesla Instead Since 'They're Also In The Lithium Business'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Enbridge Inc. ENB is a "great stock." The "Mad Money" host said no to Standard Lithium Ltd. SLI, adding that it is a Canadian company not making any money. "We've got to stick with money-making companies. How about Tesla, Inc. TSLA? They’re also in the lithium business."
If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla Stock When Elon Musk Was Sued By The SEC In 2018, Here's How Much You'd Have Right Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns since fall 2018. The S&P 500, Nasdaq-100 and Dow Jones Industrial Average have returned 46.09%, 74.50% and 30.23% respectively. As good as investors in the major U.S. indices have had it since 2018, investors in the...
healio.com
NASH ‘fastest growing cause’ of liver cancer death worldwide
Despite global declines in liver cancer mortality attributed to hepatitis B and C, liver cancer mortality rose sharply in the Americas, driven by an increase in nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, according to data published in Cell Metabolism. “NASH is the fastest growing cause of hepatocellular carcinoma in the Americas and the fastest...
Meta Reaches $37.5M Settlement For Facebook's User Privacy Violation: Report
Meta Platforms Inc META reached a $37.5 million settlement regarding a 2018 lawsuit alleging Facebook of tracking user movements through their smartphones without permission, Reuters reports. It resolved claims that Facebook violated California law and privacy policy by gathering data from users who turned off Location Services on their mobile...
pharmaceutical-technology.com
Moderna seeks FDA EUA for Covid-19 booster vaccine
The company filed the application based on preclinical findings and data from the Phase II/III trial of mRNA-1273.214 vaccine. Moderna has submitted an application to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to obtain emergency use authorization (EUA) for mRNA-1273.222, its BA.4/BA.5 Omicron-targeting bivalent booster vaccine for Covid-19. The submission...
What's Going On With Nvidia Shares?
NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares are trading higher by 1.09% to $173.68. Traders and investors are watching for the company’s second-quarter earnings report, confirmed for Wednesday's after-hours session. According to analyst consensus estimates, Nvidia is expected to report EPS of $1.25 on revenue of $8.10 billion. The company last quarter...
Chinese Tech Giant Sounds Alarm Over Finances As US-China Tensions Boil, Threatening Cash Flow
In a staff email, the founder of China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd expressed its shift of focus from pursuing scale to ensuring profits and cash flow as the global economy enters a prolonged recession, Reuters reports. "With survival the main principle, marginal businesses will be shrunken and closed, and the...
These Investment Wines Have Outperformed Apple, Ford And Tesla Over The Past Year
As the market volatility extends well into the second half of 2022, alternative investments are increasingly gaining traction against conventional equities and debt instruments. As concerns regarding a global economic slowdown become rampant, equities have demonstrated subpar performance so far this year, with the benchmark S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indexes currently in the red, in terms of year-to-date performance.
What The Whistleblower Means For Elon Musk And Twitter: 'Gasoline Into The Fire'
The former security chief for social media platform Twitter Inc. TWTR is speaking out about practices at his former company. Here’s a look at the whistleblower complaint and what it could mean for the pending acquisition of Twitter by Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk. What Happened: Former Twitter...
The Company That Built Elon Musk's Tiny Home Surpasses $24 Million In Funding On Its Current Crowdfunding Campaign
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk generated headlines last year when he announced in a tweet that he would sell almost all his physical possessions and will not own a house. Musk reportedly followed through with that plan and moved into a tiny house in Texas after disposing of all of his mansions.
Benzinga Before The Bell: Elon Musk's Demand For Broad Twitter Data Dismissed, Xiaomi Wants To Join EV Race, Bed Bath & Beyond Plans To Share Turnaround Strategy Next Week And Other Top Financial Stories Friday, August 26
CNBC reported that just when travel demand is rebounding, a lack of available aircraft is pushing up the cost airlines pay to rent planes. According to aviation advice business IBA Group, the rent on a new Boeing 737 Max increased by more than 20% between April 2020 and this July to reach $316,000 per month.
MedPage Today
Novel IL-6 Blocker Matches Humira in Rheumatoid Arthritis
A new type of anti-interleukin-6 (IL-6) biologic called olokizumab was as effective as adalimumab (Humira) in rheumatoid arthritis patients who needed a step up from methotrexate monotherapy, results from a phase III trial indicated. Patients assigned to the novel drug for 24 weeks achieved ACR20 responses (20% improvement in symptoms...
pharmacytimes.com
FDA Approves Citrate-Free High-Concentration Humira Biosimilar Hadlima
Adalimumab-bwwd is a tumor necrosis factor blocker indicated for rheumatoid arthritis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, Crohn disease, ulcerative colitis, and plaque psoriasis. The FDA has approved the citrate-free, high-concentration 100mg/mL formulation of adalimumab-bwwd (Hadlima; Samsung Bioepis Co Ltd, Organon & Co), a biosimilar referencing adalimumab (Humira; AbbVie...
Merck Gets FDA Fast Track Status For Chronic Kidney Disease Candidate
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation for Merck's MRK lead asset MK-2060 for the reduction in risk of major thrombotic cardiovascular events in patients with end-stage renal disease (ESRD). MK-2060 is being investigated in a Phase 2 study to evaluate the efficacy and safety...
Moderna seeks FDA nod for booster shot aimed at Omicron BA.4, BA.5
Aug 23 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) on Tuesday sought U.S. authorization for its COVID-19 booster shot tailored against the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of Omicron and said if cleared it would be ready to deliver the doses in September.
Biden's Inflation Reduction Act Seen Cutting Up To $1.9 Trillion In Climate-Related Economic Damage, Latest Analysis Finds
The White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) on Tuesday released its first published analysis of avoided climate-related social costs resulting from a piece of legislation. What Happened: The legislation analyzed was President Joe Biden’s $740 billion Inflation Reduction Act. The study found climate change will affect the U.S...
