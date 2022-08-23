ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pickens County, GA

Comments / 2

Related
11Alive

Woman arrested in fatal Barrow County hit-and-run

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was arrested on Wednesday by Barrow County deputies in connection to a fatal hit-and-run earlier this month. Demetric Monique Jones, who is from Monroe and is 36 years old, was arrested at her home, taken to the Barrow County Detention Center, and accused of hit and run and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injuries or death.
BARROW COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jasper, GA
Pickens County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
County
Pickens County, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Bus Driver#Pickens Sheriff S Office#The Georgia State Patrol#Gsp
weisradio.com

Woman Sentenced to 15 Years in Connection with Fatal Wreck in 2020

Caitlin Elizabeth Milam was sentenced this week in Chattooga County Superior Court in connection with a fatal wreck that happened in March of 2020. Milam was arrested in May of that year and charged with DUI, first degree Homicide by Vehicle, Failure to Maintain Lane, Driving on the Wrong Side of the Road, Speeding and Reckless Driving. According to media reports from March of 2020 – Milam was accused of being drunk while operating a vehicle on Highway 27 near the Pennville Church of Christ.
SUMMERVILLE, GA
wrganews.com

FCPD investigating Wreck involving Cyclist

The Floyd County Police Department has reported that their patrol officers are investigating a possible crash that occurred Sunday morning on Calhoun Road. A cyclist was apparently struck by a vehicle around 6 AM on Calhoun Road at Burton Road (Near Georgia Loop 1). Anyone with information is asked to...
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
nowhabersham.com

Clarkesville police warn public to ‘be vigilant’ after recent rash of auto thefts, break-ins

Clarkesville police are warning residents and visitors to be extra vigilant following a recent rash of auto thefts, car break-ins, and burglaries. In the past week, five vehicles have been stolen, at least six have been broken into, and two businesses have been burglarized, says Clarkesville Police Chief Brad Barrett. Some of the auto thefts occurred in the unincorporated areas around Clarkesville, but most of the crimes have been committed on the south side of town in the area stretching from East Louise Street to Robertson Loop Road.
CLARKESVILLE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy