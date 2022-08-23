Read full article on original website
Woman arrested in fatal Barrow County hit-and-run
BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was arrested on Wednesday by Barrow County deputies in connection to a fatal hit-and-run earlier this month. Demetric Monique Jones, who is from Monroe and is 36 years old, was arrested at her home, taken to the Barrow County Detention Center, and accused of hit and run and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injuries or death.
fox5atlanta.com
Child pulled from Pickens County school bus after punching adult, deputies say
PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. - A Pickens County student faces disciplinary actions and possible charges after deputies say they punched one of the adults on board. The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office say they responded around 3:15 p.m. to the bus that had pulled over along Highway 53 West after receiving a 911 call.
Forsyth County Blotter: Sheriff’s Office issues warning to high school students; two heroin arrests made
Damage from last year's "wars."(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office Facebook page) (Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is warning high school students not to consider any “Junior-Senior Wars” this year.
wrganews.com
[VIDEO] Multiple vehicle Wreck involving Overturned Log Truck on Highway 411
Ethan Garrett – WRGA Digital News Editor & Video Reporter – On Thursday afternoon Floyd County 911 reported an accident in the area of Highway 411 just past East Rome Wal-Mart at the loop with multiple vehicles involved. When first responders arrived at the scene they found a transfer...
Kennesaw teen struck by car, life-flighted to Grady Memorial Hospital
COBB COUNTY- A 15-year-old attempting to cross Kennesaw Due West Road from Westover Way was struck by a car and life-flighted to Grady Memorial Hospital on Wednesday night with life-threatening injuries. Police say the teen attempted to cross the roadway against the light in the crosswalk, and was struck by...
fox5atlanta.com
Another Pickens County School bus driver accused of DUI, parents are furious
PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. - For the second time in just days, a Pickens County school bus driver has been busted for driving drunk. Police say 43-year-old Tammy Decerbo was arrested Monday morning shortly after finishing her morning bus route. Her arrest comes less than 72 hours after one of her...
Woman charged for allegedly leaving small child home alone in Smyrna
COBB COUNTY, Ga — Investigators say a woman was arrested and charged with a felony after she allegedly left her little brother home alone. 24-year-old Amanda Julius is charged with cruelty to children for an incident that police say occurred at an apartment complex along South Cobb Drive in Smyrna on Aug. 15, 2022.
11-Year-Old Fairmount Boy Died In A Car Crash On Highway 41 (Bartow, GA)
Georgia State Police is investigating a car crash on Highway 41 in Bartow that killed an eleven-year-old Fairmount boy. Troopers were called to the scene on Highway 41 at Mac [..]
fox5atlanta.com
6 students injured in fiery, head-on school bus crash in Douglas County, district says
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - A veteran New York firefighter is being credited with helping 18 students get off a school bus after being involved in a fiery head-on crash in Douglas County on Tuesday afternoon. Douglas County Schools police say around 3 p.m. the driver of the gray Ford Windstar...
weisradio.com
Woman Sentenced to 15 Years in Connection with Fatal Wreck in 2020
Caitlin Elizabeth Milam was sentenced this week in Chattooga County Superior Court in connection with a fatal wreck that happened in March of 2020. Milam was arrested in May of that year and charged with DUI, first degree Homicide by Vehicle, Failure to Maintain Lane, Driving on the Wrong Side of the Road, Speeding and Reckless Driving. According to media reports from March of 2020 – Milam was accused of being drunk while operating a vehicle on Highway 27 near the Pennville Church of Christ.
1 Teenage Boy Hospitalized After A Motor Vehicle Crash In Dalton (Dalton, GA)
The Dalton Police Department responded to a motor vehicle crash that led to the hospitalization of a Dalton teen. An initial investigation reports two bicyclists riding down the [..]
wrganews.com
FCPD investigating Wreck involving Cyclist
The Floyd County Police Department has reported that their patrol officers are investigating a possible crash that occurred Sunday morning on Calhoun Road. A cyclist was apparently struck by a vehicle around 6 AM on Calhoun Road at Burton Road (Near Georgia Loop 1). Anyone with information is asked to...
Polk Jail report – Thursday, August 25, 2022
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Thursday, August 25, 2022 report below.
Teenage murder suspect arrested at DeKalb County fast food restaurant
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County man deputies say was wanted for shooting and killing a teenager last month has been arrested. Deputies say 19-year-old Tremale Leeshon Hester was arrested on Tuesday and charged with malice murder for the death of 17-year-old Isaiah Artis. The Lithonia resident was...
More than 2 dozen students arrested after multiple fights at Rome High School
ROME, Ga. — Editor's Note: The video in this story is from an 11Alive report on the fights last week. The fighting continues at Rome High School this week with another 10 students arrested, police said. Just last week, police arrested at least 16 students following three days of fights at the school.
6 Elementary School Students Injured In A Bus Crash In Douglas County (Douglas County, GA)
The Georgia State Police is investigating a fiery bus crash that injured school students in Douglas County Tuesday afternoon. Around 3 p.m., a gray Ford Windstar van appeared to [..]
Johns Creek 10-month-old tests positive for multiple drugs; parents arrested
JOHNS CREEK, Ga — Two people are in police custody after their 10-month-old baby tested positive for three drugs. Johns Creek police said they got a call in July about a sick baby that had to be administered Narcan. Urine and blood tests from the baby showed that he...
Police release photos of persons of interest after man dies from shooting at metro gas station
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A man is dead after being shot multiple times in DeKalb County, police say. The man was initially listed as being in critical condition before the DeKalb County Police Department confirmed his death on Tuesday afternoon. The department is seeking public assistance in identifying three...
Man arrested after flashing himself to people inside Kohls, Hobby Lobby, police say
CANTON, Ga — A man was arrested after police said he flashed himself to a young man and woman on two separate occasions in public. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On July 28, Canton police believe 48-year-old Donald Harris was working at the Khols...
nowhabersham.com
Clarkesville police warn public to ‘be vigilant’ after recent rash of auto thefts, break-ins
Clarkesville police are warning residents and visitors to be extra vigilant following a recent rash of auto thefts, car break-ins, and burglaries. In the past week, five vehicles have been stolen, at least six have been broken into, and two businesses have been burglarized, says Clarkesville Police Chief Brad Barrett. Some of the auto thefts occurred in the unincorporated areas around Clarkesville, but most of the crimes have been committed on the south side of town in the area stretching from East Louise Street to Robertson Loop Road.
