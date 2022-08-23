ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grandview Heights, OH

Grandview Heights City Notes: Responsibility can help reduce nuisance animals, mosquitos

By Greta Kearns
The Columbus Dispatch
 2 days ago
Last year I wrote a column highlighting the city’s recycling program and a grant we were awarded from the Solid Waste Authority of Central Ohio.

I mentioned the “reduce, reuse, recycle” motto and the importance of diverting waste away from our overloaded streams. This year I would like to qualify my thoughts with a fourth “r” – responsibly. How we choose to divert food, household materials, hazardous waste and other substances from landfills is as important as what we divert. Using the proper containers and practices can help our community promote public health.

In August 2020, the city created a free food waste drop-off location at 1525 Goodale Blvd. through a partnership with Compost Clubhouse. Its immediate success reached far beyond our expectations and required us to double the size of the site within the first six months.

While our drop-off site is open 24/7, some residents use a curbside collection service or compost at their residences. Even when engaging in sustainable practices, we encourage everyone to take the proper precautions with food waste and trash to prevent the presence of unwanted nuisance animals such as rats, raccoons and skunks. Ultimately most unwanted guests around our homes and businesses appear because of available food and/or shelter. Securing food sources in an enclosed area or container and using a trash receptacle with a locking lid is helpful for eliminating the food source.

Franklin County Public Health provides many resources on preventing vector-borne illnesses, including management of our mosquito control program. Mosquitoes, known for carrying the West Nile Virus, need standing water to breed. The amount of water required is minimal and can include bird baths, buckets, pet water bowls, planters or clogged gutters. If all residents take steps to reduce standing water around their property, we can contribute to a smaller mosquito population.

Grandview Heights City Notes:Plenty of fun events remain on calendar

For the mosquitoes we are not able to prevent, our team with Franklin County sets traps to catch and test the mosquitoes caught. When certain criteria are met, including a West Nile Virus positive result, Grandview Heights is placed on the schedule for spraying where a contractor sprays after sunset, weather permitting. The data from this year alone shows the efficacy of community-wide treatment, which has an even greater result when we do our part to prevent opportunities for the mosquito population to increase. Generally, mosquitoes can persist until the first hard frost of the year, so I would encourage you to be mindful of standing water even after temperatures begin to cool over the next month.

While a container filled with water from a recent rain on a back porch may not seem like a big deal, it is a reminder that taking small steps to protect you and your neighbors may end up protecting your entire community. For that we thank you. If you have questions on the topics above or are looking to learn more, Franklin County Public Health offers an online resource myfcph.org/.

Greta Kearns is the mayor of Grandview Heights.

