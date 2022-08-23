Read full article on original website
MLive.com
‘Long-haired dude’ from Georgia brings new spark to Tawas Area football
TAWAS CITY, MI – Tawas Area football needed a game-changer. Someone fresh, someone new, someone different. And along came a coach unlike any the Braves had ever seen. “When I first saw him, he walked in the lunchroom and I thought ‘What are we getting ourselves into?’” said Tawas senior Granite Barringer. “Here’s this long-haired dude who looks like he just drives motorcycles all day.”
Detroit News
Detroit News top high school football players ranked 1-50 for 2022, plus more to watch
Here are players ranked 21-50 by The Detroit News for the 2022 high school football season. Go through the gallery for players 1-20. ► 21. Kenny Merrieweather, 6-3, 235, Sr., DE, Detroit King: Merrieweather, an Iowa commit, had 39 tackles, six sacks, an INT and a TD in the state title game.
MLive.com
Top 50 Michigan high school football teams; kicking off a new season
A new season is just around the corner, with high school football teams around the state of Michigan set to kick off the 2022 campaigns this week. It’s that magical time of year when the heat of August two-a-days is about to give way to the cool Friday nights of fall, and teams from every corner of the state have dreams of trips to Ford Field.
Emoni Bates makes homecoming official with Eastern Michigan basketball; 'I love my city'
Eastern Michigan basketball announced Tuesday that former five-star recruit and Ypsilanti native Emoni Bates has officially signed with the program. Bates, 18, was once the No. 1 recruit in the class of 2022. But after two seasons at Ypsilanti Lincoln, winning a state championship as a freshman, and one year at the prep...
MLive.com
Bangor restarts varsity football team with return to 11-player game in mind
BANGOR, MI – Tough times for the Bangor football program got even tougher last year, when the school decided to cancel its varsity season in favor of a JV-only schedule. With three seniors and no juniors on last year’s roster, Bangor would have fielded a squad full of sophomores and freshmen, and that didn’t serve the program’s best interest long term.
Ann Arbor-area football scoreboard for 2022 season openers
ANN ARBOR – We are underway with the 2022 Michigan high school football season. Here are the final scores from Thursday night’s opening games involving Ann Arbor-area football teams. Games are listed in alphabetical. Note: This post will be updated with Friday and Saturday’s scores. -- THURSDAY,...
MLive.com
Portage Northern football offense puts on a show in Week 1 win over Vicksburg
PORTAGE, MI – Call him biased, but Portage Northern Cane Mack thought his team was being a bit overlooked heading into the 2022 high school football season. On Thursday, he made sure people would be paying attention to the Huskies by leading to them to a 41-27 win over Vicksburg in the teams’ season-opening matchup.
Football roundup: East Lansing rallies to victory, Portland and Williamston prevail
Jace Clarizio had the go-ahead touchdown in the middle stages of the fourth quarter while helping the East Lansing football team rally to a 21-15 victory over Portage Central on Thursday. Clarizio finished with a team-high 68 rushing yards, with 48 coming on his TD for the Trojans, who are ranked No. 8 in the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association's season-opening Division 2 poll. ...
MLive.com
Here are the scores from Thursday’s slate of Week 1 high school football games around the Jackson area
JACKSON -- High school football kicked off its 2022 season with several teams from around the Jackson area in action on Thursday. Several others kick off Friday.
MLive.com
Muskegon-area high school football predictions for Week 1
Mona Shores hold first day of practice for 2022 season — MUSKEGON – It’s every football fan’s favorite moment. After weeks of anticipation and speculation, the opening salvo for the high school football season will finally be upon us this week, as the doldrums of summer and some historically bad Detroit Tigers performances fade even further into the background.
Flint football highlights: New Lothrop beats perennial state power Jackson Lumen Christi
FLINT – New Lothrop opened the 2022 football season Thursday by knocking off the team with the No. 1 winning percentage in state history. Junior quarterback Jack Kulhanek threw for one touchdown and ran for another in leading the Hornets a 12-7 victory over visiting Jackson Lumen Christi. After...
MLive.com
See how Kalamazoo-area prep football teams fared in 2022 season openers
KALAMAZOO, MI – The glow of stadium lights returned to high school football fields around Kalamazoo on Thursday, when teams took the field to kick off the 2022 season. Fans that filled the bleachers were treated to some thrilling games, including a rivalry showdown in Otsego, a nailbiter at Portage Central and a shootout at Mattawan.
Kentwood, August 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Kentwood. The Muskegon High School football team will have a game with East Kentwood High School on August 25, 2022, 13:30:00. The Muskegon High School football team will have a game with East Kentwood High School on August 25, 2022, 15:30:00.
PHOTOS: Lowell runs past Mattawan 48-28 in football season opener
MATTAWAN, MI-- High school football is back in Michigan as Mattawan hosted Lowell for the season opener on Thursday evening. Mattawan got out to a hot start against Lowell, but then the Red Arrows powered back to take a 28-21 lead into halftime. Lowell dominated the running game and forced turnovers with their defense during the second half to spoil Mattawan’s home opener by a score of 48-28.
MLive.com
Highlights and reactions from Whitehall’s road win over Hudsonville Unity Christian
Unity Christian hosts Whitehall football — JENISON – The Whitehall football team put on a clinic in its 54-26 road win over Hudsonville Unity Christian in Week 1 of the 2022 season. We were there live to catch some of the highlight-reel plays and reactions following the final...
WILX-TV
Lansing Eastern High School To Dedicate Its Stadium
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Eastern High School will dedicate its football stadium one hour prior to Thursday’s season opening game against Flint Hamady. Ceremonies begin at 5pm, the game at 6pm. The stadium is being named after longtime football coach and Eastern teacher Gil Sauceda, who passed away in 2018 at the age of 86. Various dignitaries and family members will be in attendance.
MLive.com
South Christian boys basketball coach Jeff Meengs steps down
One of the Grand Rapids area’s most successful boys basketball coaches has stepped down. South Christian coach Jeff Meengs announced Wednesday that he has resigned after seven seasons at the helm.
MLive.com
Loaded Whitehall football team primed for unprecedented success in 2022
The Whitehall football program has been a model of consistency the past decade under head coach Tony Sigmon with seven playoff appearances in the past eight seasons. A loaded roster of experienced playmakers with plenty of size and speed have the Vikings on the verge of breaking through a glass ceiling that has prevented the program from potential long postseason runs.
MLive.com
Long odds don’t deter Bay City Central in frantic comeback that falls short
BAY CITY, MI – The odds were something like 3,720 to 1. But A.J. Kaczanowski was going to give it his darndest. So when Ortonville Brandon saw the Bay City Central senior make the against-all-odds tackle – despite being flat on the ground and surrounded by four would-be blockers – it should have known that Kaczanowski and his teammates wouldn’t go without a fight.
MLive.com
Pair of transfers poised to play big role for Gobles football in 2022
GOBLES, MI – Low player turnout nearly caused Gobles to cancel its 2021 varsity football season last August, but those concerns seem like a distant memory to the current crop of Tigers. Though the team has fewer than five seniors, a robust junior class and solid numbers from the...
