MLive.com

‘Long-haired dude’ from Georgia brings new spark to Tawas Area football

TAWAS CITY, MI – Tawas Area football needed a game-changer. Someone fresh, someone new, someone different. And along came a coach unlike any the Braves had ever seen. “When I first saw him, he walked in the lunchroom and I thought ‘What are we getting ourselves into?’” said Tawas senior Granite Barringer. “Here’s this long-haired dude who looks like he just drives motorcycles all day.”
MLive.com

Top 50 Michigan high school football teams; kicking off a new season

A new season is just around the corner, with high school football teams around the state of Michigan set to kick off the 2022 campaigns this week. It’s that magical time of year when the heat of August two-a-days is about to give way to the cool Friday nights of fall, and teams from every corner of the state have dreams of trips to Ford Field.
MLive.com

Bangor restarts varsity football team with return to 11-player game in mind

BANGOR, MI – Tough times for the Bangor football program got even tougher last year, when the school decided to cancel its varsity season in favor of a JV-only schedule. With three seniors and no juniors on last year’s roster, Bangor would have fielded a squad full of sophomores and freshmen, and that didn’t serve the program’s best interest long term.
MLive.com

Portage Northern football offense puts on a show in Week 1 win over Vicksburg

PORTAGE, MI – Call him biased, but Portage Northern Cane Mack thought his team was being a bit overlooked heading into the 2022 high school football season. On Thursday, he made sure people would be paying attention to the Huskies by leading to them to a 41-27 win over Vicksburg in the teams’ season-opening matchup.
Lansing State Journal

Football roundup: East Lansing rallies to victory, Portland and Williamston prevail

Jace Clarizio had the go-ahead touchdown in the middle stages of the fourth quarter while helping the East Lansing football team rally to a 21-15 victory over Portage Central on Thursday. Clarizio finished with a team-high 68 rushing yards, with 48 coming on his TD for the Trojans, who are ranked No. 8 in the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association's season-opening Division 2 poll. ...
MLive.com

Muskegon-area high school football predictions for Week 1

Mona Shores hold first day of practice for 2022 season — MUSKEGON – It’s every football fan’s favorite moment. After weeks of anticipation and speculation, the opening salvo for the high school football season will finally be upon us this week, as the doldrums of summer and some historically bad Detroit Tigers performances fade even further into the background.
MLive.com

See how Kalamazoo-area prep football teams fared in 2022 season openers

KALAMAZOO, MI – The glow of stadium lights returned to high school football fields around Kalamazoo on Thursday, when teams took the field to kick off the 2022 season. Fans that filled the bleachers were treated to some thrilling games, including a rivalry showdown in Otsego, a nailbiter at Portage Central and a shootout at Mattawan.
The Grand Rapids Press

PHOTOS: Lowell runs past Mattawan 48-28 in football season opener

MATTAWAN, MI-- High school football is back in Michigan as Mattawan hosted Lowell for the season opener on Thursday evening. Mattawan got out to a hot start against Lowell, but then the Red Arrows powered back to take a 28-21 lead into halftime. Lowell dominated the running game and forced turnovers with their defense during the second half to spoil Mattawan’s home opener by a score of 48-28.
WILX-TV

Lansing Eastern High School To Dedicate Its Stadium

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Eastern High School will dedicate its football stadium one hour prior to Thursday’s season opening game against Flint Hamady. Ceremonies begin at 5pm, the game at 6pm. The stadium is being named after longtime football coach and Eastern teacher Gil Sauceda, who passed away in 2018 at the age of 86. Various dignitaries and family members will be in attendance.
MLive.com

Loaded Whitehall football team primed for unprecedented success in 2022

The Whitehall football program has been a model of consistency the past decade under head coach Tony Sigmon with seven playoff appearances in the past eight seasons. A loaded roster of experienced playmakers with plenty of size and speed have the Vikings on the verge of breaking through a glass ceiling that has prevented the program from potential long postseason runs.
MLive.com

Long odds don’t deter Bay City Central in frantic comeback that falls short

BAY CITY, MI – The odds were something like 3,720 to 1. But A.J. Kaczanowski was going to give it his darndest. So when Ortonville Brandon saw the Bay City Central senior make the against-all-odds tackle – despite being flat on the ground and surrounded by four would-be blockers – it should have known that Kaczanowski and his teammates wouldn’t go without a fight.
MLive.com

Pair of transfers poised to play big role for Gobles football in 2022

GOBLES, MI – Low player turnout nearly caused Gobles to cancel its 2021 varsity football season last August, but those concerns seem like a distant memory to the current crop of Tigers. Though the team has fewer than five seniors, a robust junior class and solid numbers from the...
