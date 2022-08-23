ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marcus Mariota is making the most of his opportunity with the Atlanta Falcons

By Zachary Neel
 2 days ago

It’s hard to really determine how notable and important some performances in the preseason are, but if you’re a fan of the Oregon Ducks, then you’ve likely looked at what former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Marcus Mariota is doing with the Atlanta Falcons and felt the urge to smile.

In his second preseason game on Monday night, Mariota started for the Falcons and proceeded to lead two scoring drives with ease, going 6-for-8 for 132 yards and one touchdown. He had a beautiful connection with TE Kyle Pitts, as well as an impressive ball to Ollamide Zacchaeus for the TD.

This follows his first preseason game where Mariota turned some heads with impressive play as well.

It’s the preseason, I know. But still, all Oregon fans wanted was for Mariota to have a chance to start in an offense and show that he’s still well-deserving of having a starting job in the NFL. So far, he’s absolutely done that with the Falcons. Here’s to hoping it continues once the games actually matter.

Did you miss any of the action? Here’s the social media reaction to Mariota’s performance:

The TD Highlight

https://twitter.com/PFF_College/status/1561875626558369792

Another Angle

https://twitter.com/archerqb16/status/1561930754849996800

The Stat Line

https://twitter.com/DirtybirdActual/status/1561875341404246016

An Oregon Fan's Dream

https://twitter.com/scottbrooks_/status/1561898033385652225

A Reminder That It's the Preseason

https://twitter.com/illweakness/status/1561873669810298886

NFL Future

https://twitter.com/JaRomney/status/1561874322372800512

Kyle Pitts Connection

https://twitter.com/CBSSportsHQ/status/1561870039787118594

