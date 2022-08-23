ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

KYTV

NEW LAWS: Several new laws into effect Sunday across Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Several new laws will go into effect on Sunday across Missouri. SB987 - Current law defines a "nonfloating facility" for the purposes of licensing excursion gambling boats as a structure within one thousand feet of the Missouri or Mississippi River. This act requires such structure to be within one thousand feet from the closest edge of the main channel of the Missouri or Mississippi River. This act also allows the water beneath or inside of such facility to be in tanks in addition to rigid or semirigid storage containers or structures.
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

New Missouri Law to Expand Property Rights Protections

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signs legislation limiting the during of local public health orders during a ceremony Tuesday, June 15, 2021, outside the state Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo. The new law took effect immediately and was passed in response to local restrictions imposed during the coronavirus pandemic. Among its supporters were state Sen. Sandy Crawford, left, and House Speaker Pro Tem John Wiemann. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb)
MISSOURI STATE
sgfcitizen.org

Springfield nonprofit files suit to challenge new homeless law

A Springfiled nonprofit best known for creating tiny home communities is challenging the new Missouri law that criminalizes unauthorized camping on state property. The Gathering Tree, the nonprofit organization that operates Eden Village I and II, filed a lawsuit Friday against the State of Missouri and Eric S. Schmitt (in his official capacity as Missouri Attorney General) alleging that House Bill 1606, as it relates to homelessness and our organization, is in direct violation of the Missouri State Constitution.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
AOL Corp

Missouri school district reinstates spanking as punishment: 'We've had people actually thank us'

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A school district in Missouri announced it will reinstate spanking this school year – but with a parental caveat. Cassville School School District superintendent Merlyn Johnson said he did not take the job a year ago with a plan to reinstate corporal punishment – a disciplinary measure the 1,900-student Barry County district abandoned in 2001.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

More hummingbirds are expected in Missouri before fall migration

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Hummingbirds in the northern United States will start heading back to Mexico soon. You'll want to keep your hummingbird feeder out until Thanksgiving to help fuel their incredible journey. The ruby-throated hummingbirds seen in Missouri will start their southward journey in August and September. The Missouri Department of Conservation says that […]
MISSOURI STATE
ksgf.com

More Lawsuits Against Agape Boarding School

(KTTS News) — Two more civil lawsuits have been filed against Agape Boarding School in Stockton. Last year, the Missouri Attorney General charged 22 staff members with abusing 36 children there. Attorneys for the school say the allegations are not true. But that hasn't stopped boys who went there...
STOCKTON, MO
KOLR10 News

Free or cheap things to do in Nixa, Missouri

NIXA, Mo. — If you're looking for something fun to do in Nixa this weekend without breaking the bank, here are some things you can do solo, with the family, or on a date for less than $20. Strike out at Century Lanes Return to the classics with Century Lanes, Nixa's own bowling hub. You […]
NIXA, MO
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Thursday, August 25, 2022

(Blue Springs, MO) -- A suspect is dead after being shot by police in western Missouri's Blue Springs. Officers say they were assisting another agency in apprehending two people Tuesday when one of them fired at the officers. Investigators say officers returned fire, killing the suspect. The other person was arrested. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is leading the investigation.
MISSOURI STATE

