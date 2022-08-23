Sidewalk Film Festival always attracts films and filmmakers from across the nation and globe, putting it on the map as one of the best annual fests in the world. But also helping to further Sidewalk’s reach in the greater film community are the homegrown artists who rely on it to boost their own careers. The 24th annual event this weekend offers opportunities for networking that might inspire Alabama-based filmmakers to pursue projects in and outside of the state, but it’s also a rich showcase for their existing work that can speak for itself.

