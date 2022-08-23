ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Turns out, winning wasn’t the height of Saban’s dynasty

Nick Saban delivered a biting assessment of college football in the weeks leading up to this, his 16th season on the sidelines at Alabama. Bold would be an understatement. After Saban’s noisy offseason, it came off as a large serving of brashness with maybe a touch of disrespect on the side.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Alabama begins prep for Utah State, funny ex-teammate who ‘talks a lot of crap’

For a coach like Nick Saban -- as routine-oriented as they come -- this will be a different kind of run up to the 2022 Alabama season opener. For the first time since 2011, the Crimson Tide won’t begin the season at a neutral site against a Power 5 opponent. The new home-and-home scheduling philosophy has Alabama going to Texas for Week 2, after a Labor Day weekend visit from Utah State.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Alabama RB Jase McClellan explains mental side of return from ACL tear

Jase McClellan was just starting to hit his stride when his sophomore season came to a sudden and painful ending. The Alabama running back tore his ACL against Ole Miss a year ago in what became a snakebit position. A few weeks later, Roydell Williams went down with the same injury while five-star freshman Camar Wheaton’s preseason injury kept him from playing a single down.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AthlonSports.com

Alabama Football: Game-by-Game Predictions for 2022

On Aug. 2, Nick Saban sent a collective chill down the spine of the entire SEC… nay, the entire college football world. That was when he now-famously said that the 2021 campaign was “a rebuilding season” for his Crimson Tide. Rebuilding? Is he freakin’ kidding us? Honestly,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Alabama Football: Pete Golding looks to silence doubters

Alabama football defensive coordinator Pete Golding has taken more than his share of slander from the Bama fan base. Golding has served as DC since the 2019 season, after working in a co-defensive coordinator role in 2018. Alabama Football: Golding’s struggles. Throughout his tenure, he has felt the wrath...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

WATCH: What is next for Alabama on the recruiting trail?

Alabama football currently has commitments from 21 2023 prospects heading into its first game of the season. With several months left in the 2023 recruiting cycle, the Crimson Tide have room and time to make some more big moves. Touchdown Alabama Scouting/Recruiting Analyst Justin Smith discussed what is next for...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Axios

AP football poll: Alabama's reign continues

Alabama fell just short of its perennial championship goal with its loss to Georgia in January's College Football Playoff title game. But the Tide are back in familiar territory days ahead of the 2022 season: on top. State of play: For the second straight year and ninth overall, Alabama is...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Sidewalk 2022: Look for these works from Alabama artists at the film festival

Sidewalk Film Festival always attracts films and filmmakers from across the nation and globe, putting it on the map as one of the best annual fests in the world. But also helping to further Sidewalk’s reach in the greater film community are the homegrown artists who rely on it to boost their own careers. The 24th annual event this weekend offers opportunities for networking that might inspire Alabama-based filmmakers to pursue projects in and outside of the state, but it’s also a rich showcase for their existing work that can speak for itself.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

2 JEFCOED football games moved because fields not ready

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Schools are having to move the locations of two football games this week. Center Point’s game against Aliceville will now be played at Legion Field. Game time is still 7 p.m. on Friday, August 26, 2022. Hueytown’s game against Clay-Chalkville will now be...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
105.1 The Block

Northport, Alabama: It Is Finally Back

As a resident of Northport, I can testify on this matter. It has been a tough summer for us Northportians. Northporters? What are WE?. We can solve that issue down the road. After a summer of non-stop traffic due to construction that has made life not-so-fun...I mean, seriously, could they make the Northport construction project any more of a nightmare if they tried???
NORTHPORT, AL
AL.com

AL.com

