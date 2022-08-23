Read full article on original website
Turns out, winning wasn’t the height of Saban’s dynasty
Nick Saban delivered a biting assessment of college football in the weeks leading up to this, his 16th season on the sidelines at Alabama. Bold would be an understatement. After Saban’s noisy offseason, it came off as a large serving of brashness with maybe a touch of disrespect on the side.
Alabama Football: Three reasons Crimson Tide will win it all
Alabama Football is a widely held favorite to win the 2022 National Championship. Fifteen games, some filled with considerable challenges are the obstacles the Crimson Tide must overcome. It will not be easy. It never is and it shouldn’t be. Luck, primarily in the form of no serious injuries...
Alabama begins prep for Utah State, funny ex-teammate who ‘talks a lot of crap’
For a coach like Nick Saban -- as routine-oriented as they come -- this will be a different kind of run up to the 2022 Alabama season opener. For the first time since 2011, the Crimson Tide won’t begin the season at a neutral site against a Power 5 opponent. The new home-and-home scheduling philosophy has Alabama going to Texas for Week 2, after a Labor Day weekend visit from Utah State.
Alabama RB Jase McClellan explains mental side of return from ACL tear
Jase McClellan was just starting to hit his stride when his sophomore season came to a sudden and painful ending. The Alabama running back tore his ACL against Ole Miss a year ago in what became a snakebit position. A few weeks later, Roydell Williams went down with the same injury while five-star freshman Camar Wheaton’s preseason injury kept him from playing a single down.
Alabama Football: Game-by-Game Predictions for 2022
On Aug. 2, Nick Saban sent a collective chill down the spine of the entire SEC… nay, the entire college football world. That was when he now-famously said that the 2021 campaign was “a rebuilding season” for his Crimson Tide. Rebuilding? Is he freakin’ kidding us? Honestly,...
Alabama Football: Pete Golding looks to silence doubters
Alabama football defensive coordinator Pete Golding has taken more than his share of slander from the Bama fan base. Golding has served as DC since the 2019 season, after working in a co-defensive coordinator role in 2018. Alabama Football: Golding’s struggles. Throughout his tenure, he has felt the wrath...
Alabama Football: Latest Crimson Tide information from Tuscaloosa
Nick Saban gave an Alabama Football update late Wednesday afternoon. As planned, it will be Saban’s last media session, until Utah State game week. Crimson Tide fans will love some of the news and observations Nick Saban shared on Wednesday. There was no talk about a depth chart. Instead,...
WATCH: What is next for Alabama on the recruiting trail?
Alabama football currently has commitments from 21 2023 prospects heading into its first game of the season. With several months left in the 2023 recruiting cycle, the Crimson Tide have room and time to make some more big moves. Touchdown Alabama Scouting/Recruiting Analyst Justin Smith discussed what is next for...
‘I knew football was in me,’ says Ramsay defensive leader QB Reese
Where does QB Reese get his fiery dedication to excellence on the football field?. With a laugh, he said, “My mom gives me my smarts. My dad gives me my athleticism. Ever since I was little playing flag football, I knew I could play. I knew football was in me.”
“Learning to Loaf”: Founder of Tuscaloosa’s Rama Jama’s Restaurant Hangs Up Apron
After more than a quarter-century cooking hamburgers in the shadow of Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gary Lewis is hanging up his apron and trying to retire -- again. Lewis founded Rama Jama's, now a Tuscaloosa institution, in September 1996 and has been involved with the day-to-day operations there in some capacity ever since.
‘That’s my ‘why’: UAB senior guard Matthew Trehern plays for memory of his mother
There was a peculiar touch to the air on a late July morning as Matthew Trehern strolled into the front lobby of the UAB Football Operations Complex on the Southside of Birmingham. More than an hour into a scheduled offseason workout, a chorus of Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit” blaring...
AP football poll: Alabama's reign continues
Alabama fell just short of its perennial championship goal with its loss to Georgia in January's College Football Playoff title game. But the Tide are back in familiar territory days ahead of the 2022 season: on top. State of play: For the second straight year and ninth overall, Alabama is...
Electric Mercedes, Artemis launch, cold-case arrest: Down in Alabama
Electric SUVs are rolling off the line at the Tuscaloosa County Mercedes-Benz plant. An arrest was made recently in a 21-year-old murder case. If everything goes according to plan, NASA will launching the Space Launch System on Monday. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it...
Alan Eugene Miller seeks execution by nitrogen hypoxia, says Alabama lost necessary form
An Alabama man set to die by lethal injection next month claims the correctional officer who was tasked with allowing him to change his execution method four years ago didn’t turn in his form. Alan Eugene Miller is set to be executed Sept. 22 at William C. Holman Correctional...
Look for 2 Alabama people on TV’s ‘Snake in the Grass,’ hosted by Bobby Bones
Two Alabama people are set to compete on a new TV reality series, “Snake in the Grass,” hosted by Bobby Bones on the USA network. The show, which airs on Mondays at 10 p.m. CT, is reminiscent of “Survivor,” but with a sneaky twist. Rachel Reilly...
Sidewalk 2022: Look for these works from Alabama artists at the film festival
Sidewalk Film Festival always attracts films and filmmakers from across the nation and globe, putting it on the map as one of the best annual fests in the world. But also helping to further Sidewalk’s reach in the greater film community are the homegrown artists who rely on it to boost their own careers. The 24th annual event this weekend offers opportunities for networking that might inspire Alabama-based filmmakers to pursue projects in and outside of the state, but it’s also a rich showcase for their existing work that can speak for itself.
5 Birmingham area high school football games to watch in Week 2
BARTLETT (TENN.) (1-0) AT HOOVER (0-1) Last week: Class 7A fifth-ranked Hoover fell 17-14 to Auburn while Bartlett beat Pure Academy (Tenn.) 32-6. The skinny: It’s the first meeting between the teams. RB Ahmari Williams led the Hoover ground game with 131 yards, including a 27-yard scoring run, on...
2 JEFCOED football games moved because fields not ready
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Schools are having to move the locations of two football games this week. Center Point’s game against Aliceville will now be played at Legion Field. Game time is still 7 p.m. on Friday, August 26, 2022. Hueytown’s game against Clay-Chalkville will now be...
Northport, Alabama: It Is Finally Back
As a resident of Northport, I can testify on this matter. It has been a tough summer for us Northportians. Northporters? What are WE?. We can solve that issue down the road. After a summer of non-stop traffic due to construction that has made life not-so-fun...I mean, seriously, could they make the Northport construction project any more of a nightmare if they tried???
'Let's move on': Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey sends message about her health
RAGLAND, Ala. — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey again commented on her health when asked by WVTM 13 at the groundbreaking of Heritage Landing development park in Walker County on Wednesday. Watch what Ivey said in the video above. "My clean bill of health that I've been given has no...
