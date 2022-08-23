Read full article on original website
Watch Christian von Koenigsegg Explain How The CC850 Has Both A Manual And An Automatic
This past weekend, Koenigsegg unveiled the CC850, an homage to its first production car, the CC8S. It looks absolutely amazing, and the explosive engine in it is similar to that of the Jesko, just with smaller turbos for even more shocking throttle response and acceleration. Producing 1,363 horsepower on E85, the 5.0-liter V8 engine is mated to an evolution of the Swedish hypercar manufacturer's Light Speed Transmission (LST).
Maserati's Striking MC20 Cielo Makes American Debut At The Quail
The stunning Maserati MC20 Cielo made its official North American debut at The Quail, an automotive gathering that forms part of Monterey Car Week. CarBuzz got up close and personal with the elegant Italian, seen here in a fetching shade of Acquamarina from the brand's PrimaSerie limited edition range. Like...
New Sport Exhaust Makes BMW M240i Sound Like An M4
Over the years, the BMW 3 Series has grown to the point where the current generation G20 is as large as an E39 5 Series. Yes, it's still a joyous sedan to pilot, but it's lost the finesse and delicacy of early 3er. Many have said the 2 Series Coupe is the true successor of the E30, and when sampled in M240i guise, we have to agree.
The Cockpit Of The Genesis X Speedium Concept Is As Gorgeous As The Exterior
Led by the award-winning Luc Donckerwolke, the design department over at Hyundai and Genesis is turning out some good-looking cars. The striking X Speedium Coupe concept is proof of this and previews the luxury subsidiary's electric future. At the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, the Korean brand took the opportunity to...
Mercedes's Upcoming Luxury CLE Coupe Is Getting Plug-In Power
If by now you don't know Mercedes-Benz will soon kill off its C-Class and E-Class Coupe and Cabriolet models to create a new model called the CLE, it's probably time to open your CarBuzz app a bit more frequently. Our spy photographers have spotted the Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupe and the Cabriolet version testing on multiple occasions, but this most recent run-in on the Nurburgring revealed a new detail.
Maserati GranTurismo Folgore Teasers Leave Nothing To The Imagination
Maserati doesn't much seem to care who sees its first-ever electric sports car, the GranTurismo Folgore. Normally, pretty much any brand would go to great lengths to hide their new sports car (well, except for Porsche), but Maserati is 'teasing' the GT Folgore by showing us bits of the car fully exposed. This isn't the first time we've spotted the new Maserati GranTurismo Folgore sans camo or the first time it's been teased without camo.
The 2024 Ford Mustang Will Punch Above its Weight Class
The eighth-generation Ford Mustang has been the subject of rumors for a very long time, and an official debut will finally happen on September 14, 2022 – the first day of the Detroit motor show. The new generation Mustang - internally known as the S650, will be updated inside and, while retaining the current engine lineup, it will offer some significant performance improvements. A recent report from Ford Authority reveals that the updated V-8 engine should deliver as much as 500 horsepower in at least one configuration.
Next Gen Ford Ranger Raptor Production Ramped Up For 40 Countries
Following its reveal back in February, the all-new, next generation Ford Ranger Raptor has been preceded by the start of regular Ranger deliveries, which began at Ford Manufacturing Thailand (FTM) in May, while production is scheduled to ramp up at the Silverton Assembly plant in South Africa in October. The all-new Ranger just launched in six additional countries this week, but neither it nor the next generation Ford Ranger Raptor will arrive in the U.S. until 2023 for the 2024 model year, as Ford Authority reported earlier this month. Now, The Blue Oval has announced that Ranger Raptor production at FTM has fully ramped up ahead of the high-performance off-roader’s launch, too.
5 Brands Being Revived By Electricity
DMC (DeLorean Motor Company) The first thing to note is that this is not the original DeLorean Motor Company. The original DMC went defunct on October 26, 1982. DeLorean Motors Reimagined was formed in 1995 and trades as DeLorean Motor Company. The company started due to demand for reproduction, refurbished, and new old stock parts for the DMC-12.
Chevy Dealership Drops $90k Corvette Z06 Markup After Internet Outrage
There may be a solution to the USA's current nefarious dealer markup problem. As it turns out, all we needed was social media outrage. Mac Haik Chevrolet in Houston quickly backpedaled on an existing deal on a Corvette Z06 after a purchase agreement was posted online. The contract revealed that the customer was expected to pay $90,000 over MSRP. That part of the agreement was even printed in bold, so it couldn't possibly be misunderstood.
Ferris Bueller's Fake Ferrari Is Heading To The Henry Ford Museum
You can always guess the age of any person who quotes 80s movies. The 1986 smash hit Ferris Bueller's Day Off brought us gems like "Bueller, Bueller, anyone, Bueller," and "Life moves pretty fast. If you don't stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it." But...
Koenigsegg Answers The Prayers Of Those Who Missed Out On CC850
Last week, Monterey Car Week was the most extraordinary in recent memory, with numerous amazing cars debuting at the event. Among them was the Koenigsegg CC850, an homage to the automaker's first production car and a celebration of all the spectacular technologies and engineering innovations that the Swedish automaker has brought into the world over the last 20 years.
6 Automotive Revolutionaries Of The Modern Era
We're right in the middle of a fascinating era for cars. It's a time that will generate as many books and documentaries as Henry Ford bringing mass car production to the world and the muscle car era combined. We're at the point where gas-only powered engines are peaking as electric power is starting to evolve and take over, whether as hybrid drivetrains or powered solely by a battery. We also have hydrogen-fueled cars on the road, and synthetic fuels are being engineered. To get to this beautiful melting pot of technology, the industry has relied upon automotive revolutionaries in the vein of people who have come before, such as Henry Ford, Colin Chapman, and Carroll Shelby. These are some of the critical automotive revolutionaries of the modern era.
Bentley Starts Year-Long Celebration Of Le Mans Centenary
The 24 Hours of Le Mans is one of the oldest races in the world, and in 2023 it will celebrate its centenary. Bentley hasn't competed in the race since 2003, but that hasn't stopped the British brand from starting a year-long celebration of France's most famous motorsport event. Le Mans 2023 is actually less than 12 months away, but we'll give Bentley a pass since it's the fifth most successful manufacturer to compete in the most demanding track-based endurance race in history.
How Does The Lucid Air Sapphire Stack Up Against The Model S Plaid?
Christian von Koenigsegg isn't known for backing down from a challenge, but even he admitted that electric hypercars have a problem: electric sedans. He was referring to the likes of the Lucid Air Sapphire and Tesla Model S Plaid that have eliminated the once canyon-sized performance gap between hot sedans and hypercars. With over 2,200 combined horsepower, both of these five-seater sedans will nearly match a Rimac Nevera to 60 mph for a fraction of the price - it's mind-boggling stuff.
Ford Mustang Reveal Date, Lamborghini Urus Performante, Monterey's Crazy High-Horsepower Exotics: Cold Start
Good morning, and welcome to another edition of Cold Start. After the extravagant Monterey Car Week, we usually end up talking about a couple of bespoke cars from the likes of Rolls-Royce and Bentley (and they were at The Quail in force again this year), but these pantheons of greatness have been overshadowed this year. Even Porsche's new 911 GT3 RS tribute car and Kia's EV6 GT aren't that fascinating in light of recent events.
Say Goodbye To One Of America's Best Small Vans
Ford is making big waves with its all-electric E-Transit van, but not everyone requires such a large vehicle to transport people or stuff. That's why the Ford Transit Connect makes so much sense; it's a compact van, available in both passenger wagon and cargo versions while starting at under $30,000.
Kia Releases US Pricing For All-New 2023 Sportage PHEV
Much like its parent company Hyundai, Kia is adding hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electric vehicles to its portfolio. In fact, these brands tend to offer some of the newer models with multiple powertrain options. The 2023 Kia Sportage just recently came to market, it's available with a gas-only, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid powertrain, and Kia just released pricing for the latter.
Porsche's Sally Special 911 Tribute Just Made History At Auction
Nearly two weeks after it was first revealed, Porsche's delightful Sally Special 911 Carrera GTS has sold at auction. RM Sotheby's and Porsche recently announced the sale - and the final price may startle you. Someone paid a whopping $3.6 million for this one-of-a-kind 911 Carrera GTS. The vehicle attracted...
