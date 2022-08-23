Four people were arrested early Sunday morning in downtown Cape Girardeau after police allegedly observed a vehicle driving in a “careless and imprudent” manner. The incident occurred shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Main and Independence streets when officers in the area observed a vehicle nearly strike other vehicles and pedestrians. An on-foot officer tried to stop the driver but was unsuccessful, leading to a pursuit that ended on Henderson Avenue. Three passengers were arrested, but the driver fled on foot and was at-large as of Sunday afternoon. In the course of arresting the passengers, officers also arrested another person who approached and allegedly interfered with the arrest. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO