kbsi23.com
Armed & dangerous man wanted after patrol car shot in Sikeston
SIKESTON, Mo. (KBSI) – The Sikeston Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help locating a wanted man. Sikeston DPS is looking for Dominic William Metzger is described as a 20-year-old white man with light brown shaggy hair, possibly facial hair and a mustache. He stands about 5 feet 11 inches and weighs 150 pounds.
KFVS12
Murphysboro police looking for bank robbery suspect
wjpf.com
Williamson County authorities investigate Route 13 shooting
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WJPF) – Authorities in Williamson County are investigating a report of gunfire on Route 13. The incident happened at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday west of Greenbrier Road, near Carterville. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office says the occupant of one vehicle opened fire on another vehicle. No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.
KFVS12
2nd person charged in connection with Bollinger Co. fentanyl death
BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A second person has been charged in connection with a man’s fentanyl death in January. Dana L. Cureton was charged with second-degree murder and delivery of a controlled substance. Her bond was set at $500,000 cash only. According to a Facebook post from the...
KFVS12
Two facing charges in Bollinger Co. overdose death
KFVS12
2 Sikeston men wanted in connection with car theft investigation
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are looking for two men accused of taking a vehicle. Tayshaun Antwan Price-Lane, 19, is described as approximately 5-feet-, 7-inches tall and 185 pounds with gold teeth, short and twisted dreadlocks. Jaquelin Zytreze West, 19, is described as approximately 5-feet, 5-inches tall and 120 pounds...
wjpf.com
Carbondale man arrested for making threats with a gun
CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – A Carbondale man was arrested Tuesday for making threats towards others. Carbondale Police say Rasheed Casler, 39, was arrested on charges of unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, and disorderly conduct after he threatened a person with handgun in the 800 block of North Wall Street. Casler was taken to the Jackson County Jail.
KFVS12
Sheriff’s office seizes nearly 4 pounds of crystal meth in McCracken Co. drug bust
KFVS12
Scott City grocery store closing
kzimksim.com
Four arrested after downtown Cape Girardeau driving incident
Four people were arrested early Sunday morning in downtown Cape Girardeau after police allegedly observed a vehicle driving in a “careless and imprudent” manner. The incident occurred shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Main and Independence streets when officers in the area observed a vehicle nearly strike other vehicles and pedestrians. An on-foot officer tried to stop the driver but was unsuccessful, leading to a pursuit that ended on Henderson Avenue. Three passengers were arrested, but the driver fled on foot and was at-large as of Sunday afternoon. In the course of arresting the passengers, officers also arrested another person who approached and allegedly interfered with the arrest. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.
kbsi23.com
Carbondale man arrested after theft caught on camera
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – A Carbondale man faces charges after a theft was captured on a surveillance camera. Shane H. Pfister, 58, faces a theft charge. Carbondale police responded to the 300 block of South Glenview Street on Aug. 12 around 11:37 a.m. in reference to a report of a theft that was captured on a surveillance camera. Two suspects came onto the yard of a home in the 300 block of Glenview. Police say one suspect stole property from the porch and left with the other suspect heading eastbound across South Glenview Drive.
KFVS12
Downtown Cape Girardeau parking lot to close overnight this weekend
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A downtown parking lot will be closed overnight on Friday and Saturday, August, 27-28. According to the Cape Girardeau Police Department, the Boardman Pavilion parking lot, located at Independence and Main, will be closed from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. each day. They said cars...
republicmonitor.com
Police Reports: August 25, 2022
The Perryville Police Department has released its latest report of incidents and arrests:. Officers responded to the Perryville Police Department on August 5 in reference to a reported theft of prescription medication from a home on Old St. Mary’s Road. Officers responded to 311 State St. on August 7...
kzimksim.com
Poplar Bluff man arrested in Cape County
A Poplar Bluff man was taken into custody in Cape Girardeau County on Sunday for an alleged felony. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 41-year-old Andrew Haddock was arrested for alleged felony driving without a valid license and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident. He was taken to the Cape Girardeau County Jail and released.
wpsdlocal6.com
Man charged with murder of woman after body found under motel mattress in Paducah
PADUCAH — A Paducah man was arrested Tuesday after police say he murdered a woman in a motel room and tried to hide her body under a mattress. The Paducah Police Department says officers were called to the Deluxe Inn on Broadway Street at 11:11 a.m. Tuesday after a maintenance worker at the motel found the woman's body under a mattress inside a room on the second floor.
KFVS12
Police investigating shots fired in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An investigation is underway after shots were fired in the area of Park and Independence Street. According to Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, shots were fired Sunday morning at approximately 2:14 a.m. When officers arrived, a large crowd was dispersing. Officers...
westkentuckystar.com
Pursuit leads to Melber drug arrest; driver still at large
An attempt to get a search warrant for a home in Graves County ended with a pursuit and a drug arrest. Deputies with the Graves County Sheriff's Office and the Kentucky State Police were at a home in Melber securing the area for a search when a vehicle matching the description of the owners sped past.
kzimksim.com
Fatal traffic crash in Union County, IL
There was a fatal traffic crash in Union County, IL yesterday that killed one person. 35-year-old Hussein Digale, of Columbus, OH, was disabled and partially stopped in the right lane on Interstate 57 northbound at milepost 32, near Anna. 42-year-old Mohamud Dacar, of Minneapolis, MN, was traveling north at the same location and hit the trailer of Digale’s vehicle with the passenger side of his vehicle. Both drivers reported no injuries on scene. The passenger in Dacar’s vehicle, a 36-year-old male from Minneapolis, MN, was pronounced dead on scene by the Union County Coroner. Interstate 57 northbound lanes were reopened at about 2:20 p.m. This is an on-going investigation and no other information is available at this time.
kbsi23.com
Carbondale police investigating lawn mower theft
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – The Carbondale Police Department is investigating the theft of lawn mower. Police responded to a a business in the 1700 block of West Main Street in reference to a theft on Aug. 18 about 3:54 p.m. Officers learned the suspect arrived at the business at...
westkentuckystar.com
LaCenter man charged with inappropriate contact with minor
Charges of inappropriate text messages with a juvenile and drugs landed a LaCenter man in jail. On Monday, Ballard County Sheriff's deputies were alerted to the inappropriate text messages between an adult and a 14-year-old. The investigation alleges that 53-year-old Charles Bourff was texting the juvenile and "engaging in illegal...
