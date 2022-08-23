ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau, MO

kbsi23.com

Armed & dangerous man wanted after patrol car shot in Sikeston

SIKESTON, Mo. (KBSI) – The Sikeston Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help locating a wanted man. Sikeston DPS is looking for Dominic William Metzger is described as a 20-year-old white man with light brown shaggy hair, possibly facial hair and a mustache. He stands about 5 feet 11 inches and weighs 150 pounds.
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Murphysboro police looking for bank robbery suspect

People in the Heartland are providing support for Ukraine. State and local lawmakers gathered in Du Quoin for the Southern Illinois Legislative Summit. A groundbreaking ceremony was held for a new Ameren solar farm outside the Show Me Center. Two facing charges in Bollinger Co. overdose death. Updated: 2 hours...
MURPHYSBORO, IL
wjpf.com

Williamson County authorities investigate Route 13 shooting

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WJPF) – Authorities in Williamson County are investigating a report of gunfire on Route 13. The incident happened at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday west of Greenbrier Road, near Carterville. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office says the occupant of one vehicle opened fire on another vehicle. No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
Cape Girardeau, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Cape Girardeau, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KFVS12

Two facing charges in Bollinger Co. overdose death

A police chase in Butler County ended with the arrest of one man. A grocery store in Scott City will soon be closing its doors for the last time. People in the Heartland are providing support for Ukraine. Ill. Legislative Summit held in Du Quoin. Updated: 4 hours ago. |
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

2 Sikeston men wanted in connection with car theft investigation

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are looking for two men accused of taking a vehicle. Tayshaun Antwan Price-Lane, 19, is described as approximately 5-feet-, 7-inches tall and 185 pounds with gold teeth, short and twisted dreadlocks. Jaquelin Zytreze West, 19, is described as approximately 5-feet, 5-inches tall and 120 pounds...
SIKESTON, MO
wjpf.com

Carbondale man arrested for making threats with a gun

CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – A Carbondale man was arrested Tuesday for making threats towards others. Carbondale Police say Rasheed Casler, 39, was arrested on charges of unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, and disorderly conduct after he threatened a person with handgun in the 800 block of North Wall Street. Casler was taken to the Jackson County Jail.
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Scott City grocery store closing

The Boardman Pavilion parking lot in Cape Girardeau will be close Friday night and Saturday night. A police chase in Butler County ended with the arrest of one man. People in the Heartland are providing support for Ukraine. Ill. Legislative Summit held in Du Quoin. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
SCOTT CITY, MO
kzimksim.com

Four arrested after downtown Cape Girardeau driving incident

Four people were arrested early Sunday morning in downtown Cape Girardeau after police allegedly observed a vehicle driving in a “careless and imprudent” manner. The incident occurred shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Main and Independence streets when officers in the area observed a vehicle nearly strike other vehicles and pedestrians. An on-foot officer tried to stop the driver but was unsuccessful, leading to a pursuit that ended on Henderson Avenue. Three passengers were arrested, but the driver fled on foot and was at-large as of Sunday afternoon. In the course of arresting the passengers, officers also arrested another person who approached and allegedly interfered with the arrest. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kbsi23.com

Carbondale man arrested after theft caught on camera

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – A Carbondale man faces charges after a theft was captured on a surveillance camera. Shane H. Pfister, 58, faces a theft charge. Carbondale police responded to the 300 block of South Glenview Street on Aug. 12 around 11:37 a.m. in reference to a report of a theft that was captured on a surveillance camera. Two suspects came onto the yard of a home in the 300 block of Glenview. Police say one suspect stole property from the porch and left with the other suspect heading eastbound across South Glenview Drive.
CARBONDALE, IL
republicmonitor.com

Police Reports: August 25, 2022

The Perryville Police Department has released its latest report of incidents and arrests:. Officers responded to the Perryville Police Department on August 5 in reference to a reported theft of prescription medication from a home on Old St. Mary’s Road. Officers responded to 311 State St. on August 7...
PERRYVILLE, MO
kzimksim.com

Poplar Bluff man arrested in Cape County

A Poplar Bluff man was taken into custody in Cape Girardeau County on Sunday for an alleged felony. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 41-year-old Andrew Haddock was arrested for alleged felony driving without a valid license and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident. He was taken to the Cape Girardeau County Jail and released.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Man charged with murder of woman after body found under motel mattress in Paducah

PADUCAH — A Paducah man was arrested Tuesday after police say he murdered a woman in a motel room and tried to hide her body under a mattress. The Paducah Police Department says officers were called to the Deluxe Inn on Broadway Street at 11:11 a.m. Tuesday after a maintenance worker at the motel found the woman's body under a mattress inside a room on the second floor.
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Police investigating shots fired in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An investigation is underway after shots were fired in the area of Park and Independence Street. According to Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, shots were fired Sunday morning at approximately 2:14 a.m. When officers arrived, a large crowd was dispersing. Officers...
westkentuckystar.com

Pursuit leads to Melber drug arrest; driver still at large

An attempt to get a search warrant for a home in Graves County ended with a pursuit and a drug arrest. Deputies with the Graves County Sheriff's Office and the Kentucky State Police were at a home in Melber securing the area for a search when a vehicle matching the description of the owners sped past.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
kzimksim.com

Fatal traffic crash in Union County, IL

There was a fatal traffic crash in Union County, IL yesterday that killed one person. 35-year-old Hussein Digale, of Columbus, OH, was disabled and partially stopped in the right lane on Interstate 57 northbound at milepost 32, near Anna. 42-year-old Mohamud Dacar, of Minneapolis, MN, was traveling north at the same location and hit the trailer of Digale’s vehicle with the passenger side of his vehicle. Both drivers reported no injuries on scene. The passenger in Dacar’s vehicle, a 36-year-old male from Minneapolis, MN, was pronounced dead on scene by the Union County Coroner. Interstate 57 northbound lanes were reopened at about 2:20 p.m. This is an on-going investigation and no other information is available at this time.
UNION COUNTY, IL
kbsi23.com

Carbondale police investigating lawn mower theft

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – The Carbondale Police Department is investigating the theft of lawn mower. Police responded to a a business in the 1700 block of West Main Street in reference to a theft on Aug. 18 about 3:54 p.m. Officers learned the suspect arrived at the business at...
CARBONDALE, IL
westkentuckystar.com

LaCenter man charged with inappropriate contact with minor

Charges of inappropriate text messages with a juvenile and drugs landed a LaCenter man in jail. On Monday, Ballard County Sheriff's deputies were alerted to the inappropriate text messages between an adult and a 14-year-old. The investigation alleges that 53-year-old Charles Bourff was texting the juvenile and "engaging in illegal...
BALLARD COUNTY, KY

