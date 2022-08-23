Gilda’s Club program helps survivors move to post-treatment care

Finishing cancer treatment may seem like the end of a journey, but it’s the beginning of a whole new way of life. That’s why Gilda’s Club is offering a free, four week cancer survivorship series called Cancer Transitions. The series runs on Tuesdays between September 6 – 27 from 5:30 – 7 p.m. at Gilda’s Club Quad Cities Moline Clubhouse, 600 John Deere Road, Suite 101 in Moline.

Cancer Transitions is a free workshop that helps cancer survivors make the transition from active treatment to post-treatment care. Sessions includes exercise tailored to each participant’s abilities. Cancer Transitions will answer many of the questions about cancer survivorship post-cancer treatment.

The course covers the topics including:

Get Back to Wellness: Take Control of Your Survivorship

Emotions and Health

Eating Well & Staying Active

Medical Management Beyond Cancer: What You Need to Know

Participants must be out of treatment and a signed program waiver reviewed by their physician is required for participation For more details and to register, please call Gilda’s Club at 563-326-7504, email gc@gildasclubqc.org or click here .

