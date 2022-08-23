ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moline, IL

Gilda’s Club program helps survivors move to post-treatment care

By Sharon Wren
 2 days ago

Finishing cancer treatment may seem like the end of a journey, but it’s the beginning of a whole new way of life. That’s why Gilda’s Club is offering a free, four week cancer survivorship series called Cancer Transitions. The series runs on Tuesdays between September 6 – 27 from 5:30 – 7 p.m. at Gilda’s Club Quad Cities Moline Clubhouse, 600 John Deere Road, Suite 101 in Moline.

Cancer Transitions is a free workshop that helps cancer survivors make the transition from active treatment to post-treatment care. Sessions includes exercise tailored to each participant’s abilities. Cancer Transitions will answer many of the questions about cancer survivorship post-cancer treatment.

The course covers the topics including:

  • Get Back to Wellness: Take Control of Your Survivorship
  • Emotions and Health
  • Eating Well & Staying Active
  • Medical Management Beyond Cancer: What You Need to Know

Participants must be out of treatment and a signed program waiver reviewed by their physician is required for participation For more details and to register, please call Gilda’s Club at 563-326-7504, email gc@gildasclubqc.org or click here .

Local 4 WHBF

Quad Cities Rehabilitation Institute now open in Moline

UnityPoint Health – Trinity and Encompass Health announce the opening of Quad Cities Rehabilitation Institute, a 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital located at 653 52nd Avenue in Moline. The hospital serves patients recovering from debilitating injuries and illnesses, including strokes and other neurological disorders, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, amputations and complex orthopedic conditions. In addition […]
MOLINE, IL
wgil.com

2nd Annual Knox Community Fair Coming In September

The 2nd Annual Knox College Community Fair is scheduled for September 14 on the Knox College campus. It will be an opportunity for students to find out about local businesses and vice versa. Knox seniors and event organizers Ben Rogina and Jamil Davis joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about the event.
GALESBURG, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Galesburg seeks housing rehabilitation, accessibility input

The City of Galesburg is holding a public meeting to collect input from residents on the need for housing rehabilitation and improving accessibility in homes in the city. The city is applying for the Illinois Housing Development Authority’s (IHDA) Housing Rehabilitation and Accessibility Grant (HRAP), which focuses on housing rehabilitation, roofing replacement and accessibility issues. […]
GALESBURG, IL
KWQC

Rock Island names Citizens of the Year winners

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Rock Island announced Citizen of the Year award winners during Monday’s city council meeting. Awards were given in the categories of business, professional, organization, individual, youth, veteran, honorary citizen (non-resident), and overall Citizen of the Year. Business: McDonald’s, 1813 30th St....
ROCK ISLAND, IL
