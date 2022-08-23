Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
bulletin-news.com
Two people injured in single vehicle crash in Gadsden County
On Tuesday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle collision in Gadsden County. A car was reportedly trying to negotiate a left turn on County Road 270A on Tuesday around 4:25 p.m., according to a Florida Highway Patrol report. This attempt was made just east of the junction of Thomas Smith Farm Road.
wtvy.com
Samson Police asking for assistance in locating missing child
SAMSON, Ala. (WTVY) - Samson Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Brent Johnson. Brent Michael Johnson, 16, was last seen on August 24, 2022 at around 2:45 PM. He was wearing blue jeans, a brown shirt, back and white tennis shoes, and a gray backpack, on North Broad Street in Samson, Alabama.
wdhn.com
Sewer line repairs in Dothan Garden District
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A City of Dothan contractor will work to repair sewer lines in Dothan’s Garden District. Suncoast, a City of Dothan Contractor, will begin sewer line and rehabilitation work starting Monday, August 29th, through Friday, September 2nd. The following areas will be under repair. Choctaw...
wdhn.com
Flames engulf Houston County home
TAYLOR, Ala. (WDHN) – A fire gutted a mobile home in the 1800 block of West Cook Road in the Houston County community of Taylor. Several fire trucks and Houston County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene. The call came out between 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdhn.com
Brundidge Police: Search underway for convenience store robber
BRUNDIDGE, Ala. (WDHN) — The Brundidge Police investigates a local store robbery that happened late Tuesday night. A local convenience store was robbed on the 400 Block of SA Graham Boulevard just before midnight on Tuesday. A male wearing dark clothing and a white camouflage face mask entered the...
WALB 10
Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for runaway juvenile
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a runaway juvenile. Deputies said Lameria Parks, 17, is believed to have run away from her home in the Brinson area. The last reported contact with Parks was on Aug. 22 at 6 a.m. Anyone with...
Man and woman found dead in overgrown Birmingham lot ID’d; no sign of foul play, coroner says
Authorities have released the names of a man and woman found dead earlier this week in an overgrown lot in Birmingham’s Wylam community. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified them as Keith Lionel Wrenn Jr., 44, of Birmingham, and Alanda Lenora Odom, 42, of Enterprise. Chief Deputy Coroner...
wdhn.com
Samson police searching for missing teenager
SAMSON, Ala. (WDHN) – A Samson teenager is missing after he is believed to have willing got into the vehicle of an unknown person Wednesday afternoon. Around 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, 10th-grade boy Brent Johnson is believed to have gotten into a white Toyota Corolla with Florida tags, according to a post on the Samson Police Department’s Facebook page.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WALB 10
1 killed in Decatur Co. crash
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A woman was killed in a Monday afternoon crash in Decatur County, according to the Georgia State Patrol. It happened on Gandy Hill Road, off Lake Douglas Road. It was a single car accident and it was reported shortly after 2:40 p.m., according to troopers. Debra...
Authorities say drowning victim was Fort Rucker flight student
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The search for a military student who drowned over the weekend in Jackson County is over. Search crews found the victim’s body around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday morning. Investigators with the Jackson County’s Sheriff’s Office said someone out of a group of 33 military students went below the water’s surface […]
Rabid foxes killed in southeast Alabama after attempting ‘aggressive attack’ on officers, residents
Authorities in southeast Alabama killed two rabid wild foxes after the animals made several “aggressive attack attempts” on officers and residents. The foxes were spotted in Ozark by police officers from the city who responded to a call of the animals running loose, Police Chief Charles Ward told WDHN.
wdhn.com
Man serving 99 years for the murder of a Houston County woman, denied parole
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A man who eluded capture for 10 years was denied parole for the 1990 murder of a Houston County woman. Vincent Edward Lampkin, 56, was sentenced in 2003 for the murder of Gwendolyn Brock, who was shot in the head in 1990, a month before her 20th birthday. This is the second time Lampkin has been denied parole, the first being in 2017.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wdhn.com
Major sewer rehabilitation projects underway in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The city of Dothan and Dothan Utilities is using about 14 million dollars of its American Rescue Plan Act money to fund three major sewer rehabilitation projects. “All sewer systems have problems, sewers get old and most of these are old clay pipes that were...
wdhn.com
Fluctuating fuel prices causing budgetary planning issues for cities and counties in the wiregrass
WIREGRASS, Ala. (WDHN)—With a little more than a month to go before the new\” fiscal year begins. Local government officials across the wiregrass are putting pencil to paper working on budgets. WDHN found one of the budgetary variables in 20-23 is how much to appropriate for fuel. The...
wdhn.com
15-year-long project in the making breaks ground in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dirt was flying into the air as the ground been broken on the Wiregrass Pets Rescue and Adoption Center which is a project that has been 15 years in the making. “I can’t even put into words how awesome this day has been and the...
wdhn.com
Environmental concern may delay the reconstruction of a Geneva Co. bridge
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN)— The long-anticipated replacement of a bridge in the wiregrass may have to wait a little longer. Federal environmental officials say there’s an “endangered species of mussels” there. And it may keep the reconstruction of “Line Bridge” along the Geneva County-Walton Stateline from happening.
WCTV
Missing Florida teen found safe across state line in Georgia
TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - A Bay County, Florida teen who was the subject of a statewide missing child alert Wednesday, was found across the state line in Bainbridge, Georgia. Springfield Police Department Assistant Chief Russell Voyles confirms 15-year-old Myzziah Brown is safe. Voyles says a woman who had seen the...
wtvy.com
Enterprise water tower to be decommissioned after 61 years
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - A structure that is over 60 years old is done serving the city of Enterprise. As of August 22, plans to decommission the old Enterprise water tower are almost complete. It was built in 1961. Field Superintendent Alan Mahan said that at the time the tower...
Body of missing swimmer found in Florida
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The body of a missing swimmer was found by divers Sunday night, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were searching for the swimmer who went missing in Spring Creek. The incident began at around 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon when JCSO got a call about someone in distress on Spring […]
Comments / 2