Attention moms, dads, and guardians! Four One Three Salon and Officer Darren Derby want to make sure your girls (and boys!) look their best for the first day of school. The 5th Annual Back To School Hair Cuts for the Community Event is taking place on August 29th from 4-6 p.m. at Four One Three Salon on Wendell Ave in Pittsfield. A fresh new look is the best medicine for anyone's self esteem, especially for school age girls. Best of all, it's FREE! Girls and boys ages 5-17 can visit the salon for a back to school haircut on the house. Please arrive with clean and dry hair.

PITTSFIELD, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO