ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iBerkshires.com

Weekend Outlook: Motorama, Fairs, Festivals, and More

Berkshire county is hosting a variety of events this warm sunny weekend including fairs, festivals, plays, and more. Hundreds of classic cars and hot rods will line the downtown on Sunday for the 11th Motorama. The event starts off on Saturday night with a concert and cruise-in at Joe Wolfe...
PITTSFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Big E previews new foods for 2022 fair

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With The Big E less than a month away, everyone is wondering what foods will be on the menu this year. If you’re coming to the fair this year, you might want to arrive hungry. Western Mass News got a sneak peek at some of the foods and drinks that will sure to be fairgoer favorites including cream puffs, sweet potato tacos, apple bacon fritters, and chicken pot pie in a bread roll. How about an extravagant milkshake at The Place 2 Be, which is one of the 16 new food locations in 2022.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Westfield, MA
City
Agawam, MA
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
City
Southwick, MA
Westfield, MA
Society
Westfield, MA
Pets & Animals
Local
Massachusetts Pets & Animals
Local
Massachusetts Society
Westfield, MA
Lifestyle
macaronikid.com

FREE classes with Firelight KIDS

Firelight KIDS is hosting FREE classes at the Bigelow Public Library in Clinton, and Thayer Memorial Library in Lancaster. Ms. Katie's classes are best for 0-5-year-olds, they are a 40-minute music and movement program that interactive and energetic!. LANCASTER. CLINTON. Register online at firelightkids.com. More about Firelight KIDS:. Our Mission:
CLINTON, MA
iBerkshires.com

2022 Pittsfield Photo Challenge Winner Announced

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The first-place winner of the 2022 Pittsfield Photo Challenge, as determined by a panel of local judges, is Brittany Hunter with her photo "Fountain Flowers." The photo has won her a prize package donated by local downtown businesses, and her photo will be featured in Pittsfield’s...
PITTSFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Things To Do#What To Do#Travel Info#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Mascots#Dance#Library
PhillyBite

Top 5 Seafood Restaurants in Connecticut

- If you're on a Connecticut vacation, there are several fantastic seafood restaurants. Here are the top 5 seafood restaurants in the state, with descriptions of dishes and where to find them. The restaurants are spread throughout Connecticut, and you can choose to dine indoors or outdoors. Many also have seasonal hours. For the best selection of seafood in Connecticut, choose the restaurant with the best seasonal openings and most favorable prices.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Puerto Rican Parade rocks downtown Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Thousands of marchers and colorful floats took over the streets of downtown Hartford for the Puerto Rican Parade on Sunday. First responders kicked things off with Puerto Rican pride at Bushnell Park, with off-the-chart energy. With music that made you want to dance and Puerto Rican flags as far as the […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Pets
WWLP 22News

August 1774 Deerfield Bars Fight relics found at Memorial Hall Museum

(Mass Appeal) – Living in this area during the mid-1700’s was a very dangerous place. You had pioneering settlers and Indigenous people of the area in conflict, sometimes resulting in vicious and horrific confrontations. Ray Radigan, curator of the Memorial Hall Museum, is here to talk about one little known incident and the museum’s artifacts from that day.
DEERFIELD, MA
macaronikid.com

5th Annual BTS Hair Cuts For the Community at Four One Three Salon!

Attention moms, dads, and guardians! Four One Three Salon and Officer Darren Derby want to make sure your girls (and boys!) look their best for the first day of school. The 5th Annual Back To School Hair Cuts for the Community Event is taking place on August 29th from 4-6 p.m. at Four One Three Salon on Wendell Ave in Pittsfield. A fresh new look is the best medicine for anyone's self esteem, especially for school age girls. Best of all, it's FREE! Girls and boys ages 5-17 can visit the salon for a back to school haircut on the house. Please arrive with clean and dry hair.
PITTSFIELD, MA
Boston Globe

Where to get the best fried clams in Massachusetts

Boston.com readers have recommended 159 fried clam shacks and restaurants. Crispy, golden, and lightly battered, fried clams are delicious at any time of year. While you’re visiting a seafood shack along the Cape or sitting down to a meal by the water, a plate of them can complete your day. Crunchy and slightly briny, clams are a specialty of the region, especially those from Ipswich or Essex.
MATTAPOISETT, MA
amherstbulletin.com

Best Bites: Eat up Shelburne Falls

The hamlet of Shelburne Falls, cradled in the gently rolling foothills of the Berkshires, is a rustic spill of 1800s mill buildings and even older wooden barns along an elbow bend of the Deerfield River. It’s my favorite easy day trip or overnight getaway from the Five Colleges area, just over a half-hour’s drive from Northampton or Amherst.
SHELBURNE FALLS, MA
theberkshireedge.com

North Adams is a union town

For the first time in more than a half-century, pickets marched on Marshall Street, North Adams, past the gatehouse and red brick buildings that now house the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art (MASS MoCA). The pickets were part of a one-day strike on Friday, August 19 called by the unionized...
NORTH ADAMS, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy