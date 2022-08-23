Read full article on original website
Kearney Hub
Man suffers brain bleed after Wednesday incident outside Kearney bar
KEARNEY — A Kearney man suffered a brain bleed after being assaulted outside of a Kearney bar Wednesday morning. The alleged assailant, Tommy Parks, 53, of Kearney is charged with felony first-degree assault in the incident. Court records outline the case against him:. Around 12:24 a.m. Wednesday Kearney Police...
iheart.com
Nebraska man arrested for making threats against ex-girlfriend
(Hamilton County, NE) -- A St. Paul, Nebraska man is behind bars, accused of making threats against his ex-girlfriend. The Nebraska State Patrol says around 4:00 Tuesday afternoon, they received information that 43 year old Robert Jaeger posed an imminent threat to a former girlfriend. NSP says troopers were able to make contact with the former girlfriend and move her to a safe location. The state patrol says around 7:00 that night, troopers and Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies located Jaeger in a field south of the Interstate 80 interchange at Aurora. Investigators say Jaeger had multiple firearms in his possession.
Kearney Hub
Man jailed for hitting a man in the head with a hammer Friday in Kearney
KEARNEY — A Kearney man is being held on a $25,000 bond after allegedly hitting a man in the head with a hammer. Around 5:30 p.m. Aug. 19 Kearney police responded a report of a man bleeding from his head from an assault in the 1300 block of Avenue I. When police arrived, they found the victim bleeding from his head and a bloody hammer next to him on the floor.
knopnews2.com
Cozad man charged after fight at gentlemen’s club
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Cozad man faces two weapons charges in connection with a fight between motorcycle gangs last month at a gentleman’s club near Elm Creek. Corey Brestel, 24, is charged with felony possession of a defaced firearm and misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon. Brestel was connected to a shooting and assault that happened July 31 at the Paradise City club south of Elm Creek.
News Channel Nebraska
St. Paul man accused of threatening ex-girlfriend found in field, arrested
AURORA, Neb. -- A St. Paul man accused of threatening a former girlfriend was arrested after he was found in a field in central Nebraska. According to Nebraska State Patrol spokesperson Cody Thomas, NSP troopers and the Hamilton County Sheriff's office detained the man after an investigation into the reported threats.
News Channel Nebraska
Cozad man arrested in connection to Paradise City shooting
KEARNEY, NE — A Cozad man is facing criminal charges in connection to a shooting at a Central Nebraska strip club. Authorities arrested 24-year-old Corey Brestel on Tuesday on charges of possession of a defaced firearm and carrying a concealed weapon. The accusations date back to the early morning hours of July 31 when the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at Paradise City Gentleman’s Club near Elm Creek.
Troopers, deputies arrest subject of central Nebraska threat investigation
With assistance from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a St. Paul man following an investigation into reported threats. At approximately 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, NSP received information that a male subject, identified as Robert Jaeger, 43, of St. Paul, posed an imminent...
Nebraska troopers discover meth, fentanyl hidden in foam statues
According to NSP, troopers arrested two people last week after finding the substances stuffed inside foam statues at an I-80 rest stop in Cozad.
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island car-chase leads to arrest
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A Grand Island man was arrested after driving without a license and a vehicle pursuit. Officers said they saw a green Sedan traveling westbound on E 18th Street near Illinois Avenue without any plates. The officers were able to identify Ezequiel Barraza Anguiano as the driver of the vehicle.
Nebraska troopers locate more than 60 pounds of meth, fentanyl inside foam statues
Two people were arrested after a significant amount of meth and fentanyl was found in foam statues.
KETV.com
Nebraska State Patrol arrests 2 people from California after finding more than 50 pounds of methamphetamine
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — Two people from California were arrested after troopers found more than 50 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and nearly 10 pounds of suspected fentanyl on Interstate 80 last week, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. On Aug. 18, around 3 p.m., a trooper made contact with...
Kearney police launch automatic license plate reader pilot program
KEARNEY, Neb.-The Kearney Police Department received City Council Approval during the June 14 City Council meeting to enter into an agreement with Flock Safety for a 60-day automated license plate reading camera (ALPR) pilot program. Twenty-eight ALPR cameras have been installed in strategic areas throughout the city to help solve and reduce crime. The cameras are built and installed by Flock Safety, a public safety technology company that helps neighborhoods, communities, and law enforcement work together to fight crime.
klkntv.com
More Nebraska districts fire back at critics amid LGBTQ controversies
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Several Nebraska school districts are defending their handling of LGBTQ issues amid growing controversies. For the third time this week, a superintendent is responding to escalating debates involving everything from training to the books in schools. Grand Island Public Schools is the latest district to...
KSNB Local4
Horse Nations Indian Relay cancels Nebraska State Fair event
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Fair has announced the cancellation of the Horse Nations Indian Relay event scheduled for two days, August 26 and 27, at this year’s fair. “We are terribly disappointed to announce the cancellation of this celebration of Native American culture,” said Bill...
KSNB Local4
HPS, GIPS status on controversial library books
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Superintendents at Hastings and Grand Island public schools Wednesday reported on books about gender and sexual identity which sparked controversy earlier this week. Republican U.S. Senate Candidate Matt Innis, during an interview Monday on an Omaha radio station questioned the use of those books and specifically...
NebraskaTV
Radio station's lawsuit against GIPS over public records requests dismissed
A lawsuit filed against Grand Island Public Schools by a local radio station over its public records request has been dismissed. According to Hall County District Court records, on Aug. 9, Legacy Communications, LLC – which operates seven local radio stations under the name GI Family Radio – and its CEO, Alan Usher, filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit. The lawsuit was filed against GIPS in April for failure to adequately respond to the radio station's records requests dated April 15 and April 18, respectively.
knopnews2.com
Gothenburg defeats Cozad at home in their Season Opener
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - For their Season Opener, the Gothenburg Swedes host their cross-county rival, the Cozad Haymakers for a match-up on the volleyball court. The Swedes would sweep the Haymakers three sets to none. In set one, Gothenburg wins it 25-14. The Swedes took the second set by a score of 25-6. Then, in the final set, Gothenburg wins it 25-17.
KSNB Local4
Planning ahead for the Nebraska State Fair
Clear the Shelters: Hattie the Akita mix spends half of her life at the shelter. Hattie is a 2 1/2 year old Akita mix staying at Heartland Pet Connection in Hastings. She has been there for around a year and a half. Updated: 7 hours ago. Local4 News at 5.
York News-Times
Kearney superintendent pushes back against Innis comments on controversial books
Kearney Public Schools Superintendent Jason Mundorf has pushed back against comments from a former political candidate who alleged inappropriate books were housed in district schools. Per a letter from Mundorf to district parents, Matt Innis of Crete appeared on the Scott Voorhees morning show on Omaha's KFAB 1110 radio to...
