ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Logistics Plus and Red Letter Hospitality raise more than $10,000 for Ukraine

By Fontaine Glenn
YourErie
YourErie
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TV07I_0hS3Lhyy00

Logistics Plus teamed up with Red Letter Hospitality to raise more than $10,000 to aid the people in Ukraine.

During the week of Aug. 8 through Aug. 14, 10% of the total sales at Red Letter Hospitality restaurants were donated to help Ukraine.

The week long benefit showcased Ukrainian culture with traditional music, food, and desserts.

Red Letter Hospitality and Logistics Plus team up for Ukraine Week

Ukrainian native and C.O.O of Logistics Plus has been grateful for the support of the community since the beginning of the war.

“I’m like, I’m very proud to be a part of this community. I’m very proud that the community has kind of rallied behind the entire Ukraine, and as I mentioned before this support matters. It’s not just about the money. It matters for people in Ukraine to know that they are supported, that people all the way across the ocean are with them trying to help,” said Yuriy Ostapyak, COO of Logistics Plus.

The money raised will help with medical supplies, rehoming refugees here in Erie, and feeding those in need in Ukraine.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourErie

Passengers welcomed aboard the U.S. Brig Niagara

Spectators gathered along the north and south side of the pier to watch the tall ships sail during the parade. Around 80 people were on board the U.S. Brig Niagara as it left the dock at the foot of Dobbins Landing, Thursday afternoon. Before setting sail onto the bayfront, the captain reviewed safety measures for […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Sen. Casey meets with Erie seniors on Inflation Reduction Act

Senator Bob Casey was in town Wednesday to meet with seniors about the historic new law that will lower health care costs.  President Joe Biden recently signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law. This will allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices and cap out of pocket costs. Sen. Casey says too many seniors are draining […]
ERIE, PA
fox40jackson.com

Largest D-Day reenactment in the US draws thousands to Ohio town

CONNEAUT, OHIO – On the shores of Lake Erie, the rumble of tanks and the rhythm of soldiers have once again transformed Conneaut Township Park into the historic battlefields of Normandy, France. The display known as “D-Day Conneaut,” is part of the largest, annual World War II reenactment in...
CONNEAUT, OH
erienewsnow.com

Local Nonprofit Reacts to FDA Ruling on Hearing Aids

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A new FDA rule will allow people to get hearing aids without prescriptions but a local nonprofit that helps people who are deaf or have hearing loss has some advice for people before they rush to the stores. At the Center for Hearing and Deaf Services, a...
ERIE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Erie, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Society
City
Erie, PA
Erie, PA
Society
YourErie

Mercyhurst University and Erie Insurance host celebration for Tom Ridge

Mercyhurst University and Erie Insurance hosted a celebration for former Pennsylvania Governor Tom Ridge. Ridge received an award in Washington D.C. for his contributions to U.S. Intelligence and National Security. Here is more on this local celebration. Mercyhurst University unveiled a glass enclosed display on Wednesday night that highlighted moments from Tom Ridge’s career. Community […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

City of Titusville Hires New Trash Collector after Raccoon Refuse Closure

The City of Titusville now has a new trash collector following the closure of Raccoon Refuse. Mayor Jon Crouch declared a public health emergency for Titusville on Thursday afternoon. In doing so, he was able to skip the bidding process and hire Tri-County Industries to collect the city's garbage. Ten...
TITUSVILLE, PA
YourErie

Lawmakers across Pennsylvania discuss youth violence prevention

Lawmakers from across the commonwealth are discussing youth violence prevention. A policy hearing took place in the City of Erie on Aug. 23. Legislators are hearing from community leaders about the ways their organizations help young people in Erie. This is all in effort to create policies to prevent violence. Youth violence continues to be […]
ERIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Logistics#Refugees#Charity#Red Letter Hospitality#Ukrainian#C O O Of Logistics Plus#Coo Of Logistics Plus#Nexstar Media Inc#Wjet
YourErie

Loving Giving Local: Erie Women’s Fund

Every week, Joe Askins of Auto Express demonstrates philanthropy by donating money to local nonprofits. This week JET 24’s Loving Giving Local made a visit to a unique group that also practices philanthropy. The Erie Women’s Fund is a female philanthropy group run through the Erie Community Foundation. It’s mission is to empower women and […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Eagles Nest holds hearing with local lawmakers on youth violence

At the Eagles Nest Leadership Corporation on Pennsylvania Avenue, lawmakers are hearing from local leaders concerning youth violence. This is a hearing for elected officials in Harrisburg to learn how they can help. The goal of this hearing is for local leaders to talk about organizations that work to prevent violence in communities like Erie. […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

How Tall Ships Erie impacts the community

City leaders are saying a festival of this size has a huge impact on the city. This is as thousands of visitors head to the bayfront. For the first time since 2019, the Tall Ships festival returns to the City of Erie. Captain Billy Sabatini from the Flagship Niagara League said it’s a chance to highlight […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Pennsylvania invests $3.166 million to protect farms in 9 counties from future development

​(Harrisburg, PA) – On Thursday, Pennsylvania protected 784 acres on 18 farms in nine counties from future development, investing more than $3.166 million in state, county and local dollars to ensure that prime farmland is not lost to development. Pennsylvania has now protected 6,094 farms and 614,668 acres in 58 counties from future commercial, industrial or […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Sports
Titusville Herald

‘Spartansburg Events’ organization supports community

Ben Byler and Amanda Slaney, of Spartansburg, have established a new nonprofit organization called Spartansburg Events with the goal of making a difference in the Spartansburg community. While the Spartansburg Community Foundation continues to work on the big things — renovating and restoring the Sparta Grange Hall, an annual community...
SPARTANSBURG, PA
YourErie

Erie Gives Day 2022 raises more money than ever before for nearly 500 nonprofits

Erie Gives came together Wednesday to present a check to nonprofits that received large donations during Erie Gives Day. Over 467 nonprofits received a record-breaking $8.1 million. In 2021, just over $7 million was raised. The Erie Community Foundation’s president said they are thankful for the donations from the community that typically go towards specific […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Coast Guard, Police to Ensure Safe Tall Ships Weekend

The U.S. Coast Guard is teaming up with City of Erie and Pennsylvania State Police to ensure a safe weekend at Tall Ships Erie. The Coast Guard will enforce a 100-yard safety zone around the tall ships while they are on the water and a 20-yard zone while the boats are docked.
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Community enjoys Parade of Sail for first day of Tall Ships Erie

The community watched in awe as historic ships came through the canal firing canon shots and waving to the crowds as they sailed. The winds off of Lake Erie filled the sails of seven tall ships as they made their way through the channel along our bayfront to take part in the Parade of Sail, […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Safety measures in place for Tall Ships Erie 2022

Tall Ships Erie officially kicks off Thursday afternoon, and some of the ships are already arriving in Erie. Crews of those ships are busy getting ready for the thousands of visitors expected over the four-day festival. As the ships begin to arrive for the four-day event, a lot has changed since the last Tall Ships […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Saint Vincent recognized as Magnet organization

Nurses at one Erie hospital have been recognized for providing top notch care to patients. AHN Saint Vincent earned Magnet recognition for excellence in nursing. Saint Vincent is one of only nine percent of hospitals nationwide to reach this level of care. AHN’s chief nursing officer shared the excitement from nurses and hospital staff about […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Gag order in place during hearing for suspect in Rushdie attack

In the weeks following the stabbing of author Salmon Rushdie, lawyers on both sides are discussing how the case will proceed. The defendant, 24-year-old Hadi Matar, appeared in Chautauqua County Court Wednesday morning. A Chautauqua County Judge kept a gag order in place, limiting discussion of the trial to protect the defendant’s right to a […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
YourErie

Erie residents now have a chance to view houses on Millionaires Row

Erie residents will soon have an opportunity to view the homes on Millionaires Row to learn about the city’s history. A walking tour is taking place where people can view the interior of 11 historic properties this Wednesday. The homes will be open for two hours for a self-guided tour where participants can see them […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

YourErie

13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy