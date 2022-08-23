Logistics Plus and Red Letter Hospitality raise more than $10,000 for Ukraine

Logistics Plus teamed up with Red Letter Hospitality to raise more than $10,000 to aid the people in Ukraine.

During the week of Aug. 8 through Aug. 14, 10% of the total sales at Red Letter Hospitality restaurants were donated to help Ukraine.

The week long benefit showcased Ukrainian culture with traditional music, food, and desserts.

Ukrainian native and C.O.O of Logistics Plus has been grateful for the support of the community since the beginning of the war.

“I’m like, I’m very proud to be a part of this community. I’m very proud that the community has kind of rallied behind the entire Ukraine, and as I mentioned before this support matters. It’s not just about the money. It matters for people in Ukraine to know that they are supported, that people all the way across the ocean are with them trying to help,” said Yuriy Ostapyak, COO of Logistics Plus.

The money raised will help with medical supplies, rehoming refugees here in Erie, and feeding those in need in Ukraine.

