AEW is set to crown its first Trios Champions at AEW All Out when the Trios tournament concludes. One trio noticeably absent from the tournament is Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, and Bobby Fish. After turning on The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) on the August 3 episode of AEW Dynamite, Cole, O'Reilly and Fish haven't been on television.
Chris Jericho, in a recent tweet, claims there's interest from "higher-ups" in seeing him interacting with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn "soon." Despite being one of the top stars in AEW since its inception in 2019, Chris Jericho still maintains a great relationship with many in WWE. Recently, he appeared in a video package on Monday Night Raw to celebrate John Cena's 20th anniversary.
On Monday's WWE Raw, Dexter Lumis kidnapped The Miz during his tag team bout where he teamed with Ciampa against AJ Styles and Bobby Lashley. Before Lumis got his hands on The Miz, another man dressed in black went after AJ Styles before he was hauled away by security. Corey...
AEW Rampage (8/26) ROH World Championship: Claudio Castagnoli (c) vs. Dustin Rhodes. AEW World Trios Championship Tournament Quarterfinal: House Of Black vs. Dark Order (John Silver, Alex Reynolds, & ???) TNT Championship: Wardlow (c) vs. Ryan Nemeth. Tay Melo & Sammy Guevara vs. Ruby Soho & Ortiz. TBS Champion Jade...
A reported new directive for Warner Brothers Discovery. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reports that "word has gotten to the promotion [AEW] from WBD [Warner Bros Discovery] that they’d like the language toned down." AEW promos are not scripted and many wrestlers use "shit" and "bitch during their...
Amazing Red looks back on the creation of the Canadian Destroyer. Red's high-flying offense changed the game in the 2000s. Since then, many wrestlers have borrowed from the former TNA star's arsenal. Among other maneuvers, the Canadian Destroyer has become a commonplace move. Red recently participated in ‘Ask Me Anything’...
Trevor Murdoch recalled his brief time as Jethro Holiday in Total Nonstop Action Wrestling in 2009. Following his successful run as part of a tag team with Lance Cade, Trevor Murdoch found himself outside of WWE in 2009 and was looking to rebound by going to TNA Wrestling. Not unusual for former WWE wrestlers at the time, TNA Wrestling was in the middle of its ‘Cross The Line’ era, with names such as Mick Foley, Kurt Angle, Booker T, The Dudley Boyz, Kevin Nash, and more on their roster.
Trevor Murdoch talks about Triple H taking over the creative helm of WWE. Trevor Murdoch is currently in the middle of his most prominent run as a singles star as a two-time champion in the National Wrestling Alliance but he is also a professional wrestler that has a history in WWE. Murdoch was a multi-time Tag Team Champion with Lance Cade and in 2006, Cade & Murdoch were given the opportunity to compete against Shawn Michaels and Triple H, D-Generation X, as Michaels and Hunter were preparing to enter a rivalry with Edge and Randy Orton, Rated RKO, after feuding with Vince McMahon and his son, Shane, for the majority of the summer of 2006.
The son of pro wrestling legend and current AEW star William Regal made his "NXT 2.0" debut on tonight's episode. "NXT UK" Superstar Charlie Dempsey appeared in a segment with the students of Andre Chase University. During the segment, Dempsey tried to teach them proper grappling techniques before he called the class "too soft" and told them to look up some old Billy Robinson matches to watch.
WWE Raw viewership is in for 8/22. Showbuzz Daily reports that WWE Raw on August 22 averaged 2.005 million viewers, which is up from last week's total of 1.978 million viewers. This viewership number is on par with recent weeks of WWE Raw. Monday's episode scored a 0.55 rating in...
'Tis better to have loved and lost, than never to have loved at all. Indi Hartwell has had a rough 2022. where she was once happily in love with Dexter Lumis and a part of a family known as The Way, Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae departed WWE in order to start a real family, Theory was moved up to Monday Night Raw, and Dexter Lumis would be released following WrestleMania 38 weekend.
Shane Haste, formerly known as Shane Thorne, looks back on the downfall of RETRIBUTION. On August 3, 2020, a masked group of individuals set fire to a generator on WWE Raw. A few days later, the group, which was named RETRIBUTION after its arrival on Raw, invaded SmackDown and cut the ring ropes with a chainsaw.
Freddie Prinze Jr. is chiming in on the discourse surrounding CM Punk. It's no secret that famous actor Freddie Prinze Jr. is and has been involved in the wrestling business for over a decade. Although Prinze is in the midst of creating his own promotion, he has also worked for WWE in the past as both a creative team member and a producer.
According to Brandi Rhodes, KultureCity had a presence at WWE SummerSlam. Rhodes, the former Chief Brand Officer of AEW, is on the board of KultureCity. The two sides worked together throughout Rhodes' time with AEW, and now this collaboration has reached WWE,. In a tweet on August 24, a fan...
Bruce Prichard returned to his Something To Wrestle With podcast and spoke on what's been happening in the world of WWE. Since June, Something To Wrestle With has been airing Megasodes as Prichard underwent surgery for a torn rotator cuff. After his surgery, major changes happened in the world of WWE as the Board launched an investigation into Vince McMahon over alleged sexual misconduct and hush money, Vince retired as CEO, John Laurinaitis was fired, and Triple H assumed creative duties and the role of head of talent relations.
Viewership for the August 23 edition of WWE NXT 2.0 is in. According to Showbuzz Daily, NXT 2.0 on August 23 drew 678,000 viewers. This number is down 6% from the 723,000 viewers the show drew last week. NXT 2.0 recorded a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 key demo, which...
