ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Comments / 0

Related
Fightful

Chris Jericho Claims 'Some Higher-Ups' Want Him, Sami Zayn, And Kevin Owens On The Same Roster Soon

Chris Jericho, in a recent tweet, claims there's interest from "higher-ups" in seeing him interacting with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn "soon." Despite being one of the top stars in AEW since its inception in 2019, Chris Jericho still maintains a great relationship with many in WWE. Recently, he appeared in a video package on Monday Night Raw to celebrate John Cena's 20th anniversary.
WWE
Fightful

CM Punk Footage Following Loss To Jon Moxley To Air On 8/26 AEW Rampage

AEW Rampage (8/26) ROH World Championship: Claudio Castagnoli (c) vs. Dustin Rhodes. AEW World Trios Championship Tournament Quarterfinal: House Of Black vs. Dark Order (John Silver, Alex Reynolds, & ???) TNT Championship: Wardlow (c) vs. Ryan Nemeth. Tay Melo & Sammy Guevara vs. Ruby Soho & Ortiz. TBS Champion Jade...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Triple H
Person
John Cena
Person
Mick Foley
Fightful

Report: AEW Told To 'Tone Down Language' By Warner Bros Discovery

A reported new directive for Warner Brothers Discovery. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reports that "word has gotten to the promotion [AEW] from WBD [Warner Bros Discovery] that they’d like the language toned down." AEW promos are not scripted and many wrestlers use "shit" and "bitch during their...
WWE
Fightful

Amazing Red Recalls The Origin Of The Canadian Destroyer

Amazing Red looks back on the creation of the Canadian Destroyer. Red's high-flying offense changed the game in the 2000s. Since then, many wrestlers have borrowed from the former TNA star's arsenal. Among other maneuvers, the Canadian Destroyer has become a commonplace move. Red recently participated in ‘Ask Me Anything’...
WWE
Fightful

Trevor Murdoch Feels He Got Let Go From TNA For Wanting To Protect His Finisher

Trevor Murdoch recalled his brief time as Jethro Holiday in Total Nonstop Action Wrestling in 2009. Following his successful run as part of a tag team with Lance Cade, Trevor Murdoch found himself outside of WWE in 2009 and was looking to rebound by going to TNA Wrestling. Not unusual for former WWE wrestlers at the time, TNA Wrestling was in the middle of its ‘Cross The Line’ era, with names such as Mick Foley, Kurt Angle, Booker T, The Dudley Boyz, Kevin Nash, and more on their roster.
WWE
Fightful

Trevor Murdoch Believes Triple H Will Have Create A WWE Product ‘We All Love And Enjoy Again’

Trevor Murdoch talks about Triple H taking over the creative helm of WWE. Trevor Murdoch is currently in the middle of his most prominent run as a singles star as a two-time champion in the National Wrestling Alliance but he is also a professional wrestler that has a history in WWE. Murdoch was a multi-time Tag Team Champion with Lance Cade and in 2006, Cade & Murdoch were given the opportunity to compete against Shawn Michaels and Triple H, D-Generation X, as Michaels and Hunter were preparing to enter a rivalry with Edge and Randy Orton, Rated RKO, after feuding with Vince McMahon and his son, Shane, for the majority of the summer of 2006.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television#Biography#Combat#A E#Edge#Triple H Wwe Rivals
wrestlinginc.com

Son Of AEW's William Regal Makes WWE NXT 2.0 Debut

The son of pro wrestling legend and current AEW star William Regal made his "NXT 2.0" debut on tonight's episode. "NXT UK" Superstar Charlie Dempsey appeared in a segment with the students of Andre Chase University. During the segment, Dempsey tried to teach them proper grappling techniques before he called the class "too soft" and told them to look up some old Billy Robinson matches to watch.
WWE
Fightful

InDex Reunites On 8/23 WWE NXT 2.0 Only For Dexter Lumis To Say Goodbye And Be Arrested

'Tis better to have loved and lost, than never to have loved at all. Indi Hartwell has had a rough 2022. where she was once happily in love with Dexter Lumis and a part of a family known as The Way, Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae departed WWE in order to start a real family, Theory was moved up to Monday Night Raw, and Dexter Lumis would be released following WrestleMania 38 weekend.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
Fightful

Bruce Prichard Comments On WWE Changes, Says He Never Wrote An Episode Of NXT

Bruce Prichard returned to his Something To Wrestle With podcast and spoke on what's been happening in the world of WWE. Since June, Something To Wrestle With has been airing Megasodes as Prichard underwent surgery for a torn rotator cuff. After his surgery, major changes happened in the world of WWE as the Board launched an investigation into Vince McMahon over alleged sexual misconduct and hush money, Vince retired as CEO, John Laurinaitis was fired, and Triple H assumed creative duties and the role of head of talent relations.
WWE
Fightful

Fightful

13K+
Followers
30K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy