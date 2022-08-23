Read full article on original website
Virtual Rapper FN Meka Powered by Artificial Intelligence Signs to Major Label
Hip-hop is now in the world of Artificial Intelligence. A virtual rapper named FN Meka, which is powered by AI, has signed with a major label. According to a Music Business Worldwide article, published on Aug. 17, the "robot rapper" FN Meka has signed a deal with Capitol Records and dropped his first single, "Florida Water," which features the Gunna and gaming streamer Clix.
Michael Jackson Estate & Sony Music Settle “Jackson Impersonator” Suit
A lengthy lawsuit against the Michael Jackson estate and Sony Music claiming that a posthumous album featuring “a Jackson impersonator” was false advertising has been settled. A year after the legendary King of Pop died, a posthumous compilation album was released by the Michael Jackson estate. That album...
Young Thug Hit With $6M Lawsuit From AEG Presents As RICO Case Looms
Young Thug (real name Jeffery Williams) will have to contend with a giant lawsuit in 2023 in addition to his pending Racketeer Influenced & Corrupt Organization Act (RICO) case. According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, the incarcerated rap star is being sued for nearly $6 million by concert promoter AEG Presents.
Young Thug Given October 2023 Court Date In $6M Legal Battle With AEG Presents
Young Thug has likely been spending more and more time gearing up for his impending January 2023 trial surrounding the 56-count YSL gang indictment, but that's not the only legal battle the So Much Fun rapper has to face next year. As AllHipHop reports, Thugger has been given yet another...
Bill Pitman, Guitarist on Legendary Songs, Dies at 102
Bill Pitman, a guitarist and bassist who was a member of the legendary Wrecking Crew group of studio musicians in Los Angeles, died on Aug. 11. He was 102. Although few outside the music industry knew his name, his musicianship can be heard on Elvis Presley's "Blue Hawaii," Barbra Streisand's "The Way We Were" and The Beach Boys' "Good Vibrations." He played the ukelele on "Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head," the Oscar-winning song from Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.
Migos’ Offset Sues Group’s Label Over Ownership of Solo Recordings
Amid longstanding rumors that Atlanta rap trio Migos is breaking up, the group’s Offset is suing its record label Quality Control, which he says continues to claim ownership of his recent solo releases despite the rapper buying back the rights in a 2021 deal, for which he “paid handsomely,” according to the complaint. Quality Control continues to hold interest in Migos as a group, but Offset alleges that the label’s ownership claim over his solo recording and songwriting is “wrongful and knowingly violates Offset’s rights to his own music.” The rift has apparently been present for some time, as the other...
Why Swizz Beatz and Timbaland are suing Triller for millions
Legendary music producers Swizz Beatz and Timbaland created a cultural phenomenon during the pinnacle of the pandemic in 2020 with the founding of Verzuz on Instagram. Verzuz provided a prosperous platform for mostly old-school rap and R&B artists to engage in fun battles (well, mostly) with an artist of similar stature and career accomplishment. It became a runaway hit with millions of urbanites who were stuck in the house under quarantine and it rejuvenated the careers and record sales of the participating musicians.
Offset Sues Quality Control, Says Label Has No Ownership of His Solo Music
Shortly after dropping his new single “5 4 3 2 1,” Offset has filed a lawsuit against Migos’ record label Quality Control over the rights to his solo music. As TMZ reports, Offset has accused the Atlanta-based record label of ignoring a deal he negotiated with them in January 2021 in regards to his solo career. Migos has released each of its studio projects through QC, and Offset’s 2019 solo debut Father of 4 also dropped through the label alongside Motown Records. Offset’s legal team said that he “paid handsomely” for his solo artist rights following the negotiation last year, but now QC has allegedly attempted to claim his latest track as its own.
Jeff Beck Announces Fall 2022 US Tour
Jeff Beck has announced a fall U.S. tour in support of 18, his new collaborative album with Johnny Depp. The trek begins on Sept. 23 in Del Valle, Texas, and runs through Nov. 12 in Reno, Nev., with more shows to be announced later. Beck will be joined by Ann...
How To Ride A Penny Board — A Beginner’s Guide
Skateboarding has never really gone out of style. And with pop culture and fashion harking back to all things ‘90s and 2000s, when skateboarding and skate style became officially mainstream, the culture is once again booming. The popularity of skateboarding in the past couple of years might be due to a combo of factors: The lockdown led many to re-embrace outdoor activities, the Tokyo Summer Olympics in 2021 showcased pro skating on a global scale, and — whether people like it or not — TikTok and Instagram have made the historically West Coast skating aesthetic all the more enviable and aspirational. If you’re just starting out with skating (or want to), you might reach for a penny board thanks to their vast range of colors. Plus, learning how to ride a penny board can be fairly quick to pick up.
Bill Pitman, Wrecking Crew Guitarist, Dead at 102
Wrecking Crew guitarist Bill Pitman has died at age 102. He recorded with the likes of Frank Sinatra, the Beach Boys and the Byrds, and his work appeared in countless films and TV shows over the years. According to The New York Times, Pitman's wife, Janet, said he died after...
Robot Rappers: Capitol Records Debuts First AI Signee FN Meka
Capitol Records is the first label to sign an AI rapper. Fans have their gripes about FN Meka, especially its' use of certain words.
25 Years Ago: Phish Stages ‘The Great Went’
As 62,000 Phish fans descended upon the remote town of Limestone, Maine, in August 1997, one might imagine the locals regarding their visitors in a manner akin to an alien invasion. The mostly genial outsiders were headed to the decommissioned Loring Air Force Base for a two-day festival called the Great Went, held Aug. 16 and 17 and featuring two days of music, camping and all kinds of artsy activities and good humor, all centered on the work of the four-man jam band from Vermont. The crowds came in peace and were welcomed by their hosts.
Sunn O))) are selling their own personal collection of gear in new Reverb shop
Since their formation in 1998, Sunn O))) have become widely recognised as drone metal pioneers – largely due to their experimental approach to music gear. Now, those looking to also push the envelope in their music will be pleased to hear that the band have opened an online store, selling a range of items taken from their own collection.
Megan Thee Stallion Demands WMG Reveal Documents Regarding Traumazine Leak
On August 11, just hours before releasing her new album Traumazine, Megan Thee Stallion publicly addressed previously-leaked music on her Twitter account. The leak included “my cover art, pieces of my track list and me even hearing a part of a song I haven’t dropped yet,” as Meg put it in her tweet.
Arctic Monkeys Return with Seventh Album ‘The Car’
The Arctic Monkeys are returning with their seventh album The Car and it arrives October 21. Written by singer Alex Turner and produced along with James Ford, who has worked with the band on each of their albums since their 2007 release, Favourite Worst Nightmare, The Car was recorded at Butley Priory in Suffolk, RAK Studios in London and La Frette in Paris.
50 Years Ago: America Sparks the Kinks’ ‘Everybody’s in Show-Biz’
After the Kinks tapped into American music on 1971's Muswell Hillbillies, they continued to take inspiration from across the pond on its 11th album, Everybody's in Show-Biz. The LP was a direct product of the group being on the road and, specifically, allowed to tour in the U.S. again after being banned by the American Federation of Musicians during the mid '60s. An initial fall 1969 return had been problematic, with many shows canceled, but subsequent U.S. treks were more successful and inspired Ray Davies' sharp eye and keen wit.
‘Selling the OC’ Fixes a Major ‘Selling Sunset’ Problem
Ever since it premiered on Netflix in 2019, the appeal of Selling Sunset—and its much funnier spinoff Selling Tampa—has been well-established: massive infinity pools, silly office banter, absurd royalty-free pop music, and women effortlessly walking up steep driveways in 6-inch stilettos.So when you sit down to watch Selling the OC—the third installment of the docusoap franchise, set in the Oppenheim Group’s new office in Newport Beach—you already know what you’re in for (with the exception of the male realtors disrupting the formerly girlbosses-only series).And lo and behold, the same old recipe works yet again. Over the past three years, creator...
When Golden Earring Returned to US Chart With ‘Twilight Zone’
Golden Earring were still stars in their native Netherlands in 1982, as each of their 15 albums furthered an unbreakable streak of strong sales. But the band had become old news everywhere else: By this point, their international hit "Radar Love" was almost a decade in the rear-view, and they hadn’t cracked the Billboard 200 since their measly showing — No. 182 — for 1977’s Mad Love.
