Driver killed, pedestrian seriously injured in Atlantic City Expressway crash
A crash on the Atlantic City Expressway left a driver dead and a pedestrian seriously injured late Friday in Camden County, authorities said. The wreck happened shortly before 10 p.m. at milepost 36.3 of the westbound highway in Winslow Township, according to New Jersey State Police Trooper Brandi Slota. A...
Pedestrian, 20, fatally struck on Garden State Parkway
A 20-year-old man died after being hit by a car early Saturday morning while walking on the Garden State Parkway in Atlantic County, police said. The Jeep Compass was traveling northbound on the parkway when it hit the pedestrian, according to Brandi Slota, spokesperson for the New Jersey State Police Department.
WDEL 1150AM
Two traffic incidents, one location, four hospitalized Friday night
Two incidents several minutes apart in New Castle Friday night left 4 people hospitalized at Christiana. New Castle County Paramedics and rescue personnel from several area fire departments responded to a report of a crash involving a sedan and 2 small SUV's in the 100 block of North DuPont Highway shortly before 7 p.m.
msn.com
Overnight shooting at NJ shopping mall leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
TOMS RIVER, N.J. (1010 WINS) — One person was killed and two were injured by a shooting at the Toms River shopping center early Saturday morning, according to police. Toms River Township Police responded to reports of the shooting just after 1 a.m. Emergency responders rushed a 29-year-old man...
1 killed, 2 injured in shooting at NJ shopping center: officials
TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) — Gunfire at a New Jersey shopping center left one person dead and two other people wounded, one critically, authorities said. Police in Toms River Township responded at about 1:20 a.m. Saturday and found three people with gunshot wounds near Anchorage Square Plaza. Ocean County prosecutors said a 29-year-old man was […]
Triple Shooting Leaves 29-year-old Man Dead in Toms River, NJ
One man is dead and two others were wounded in a triple shooting at a hookah lounge in Toms River early Saturday morning. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer says Toms River Township police officers responded to the Silverton Shopping Plaza at 1769 Hooper Avenue at around 1:20 AM for a report of shots fired.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: ACTIVE SEARCH FOR MISSING KAYAKER
Emergency personnel are on the 00 block of Cove Point Road where the Toms River police are assisting in the search for a missing kayaker. No other information is available at this time. Any new details will be posted on our page.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: TWO VICTIMS SHOT ON HOOPER BLVD
We have a reporting of a shooting in the area of 1769 Hooper Ave. Police are searching for two light skin Puerto Rican males who fled the scene in a silver mercedes. We have confirmed reports of two gun shot victims. The first victim is being transported to Jersey Shore by medevac, suffering from abdominal wounds. The second victim was a trauma code and is en route to Community Medical Center. We will update our page as new developments become available.
Car accident in University City causes vehicle to flip over, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – One person has been taken to the hospital following an accident where a car flipped over. It happened at South 40th and Chestnut Streets.The car was severely damaged but, fortunately, CBS3 was told that the person only has minor injuries.Officials say two vehicles were involved in the accident.An investigation is underway.
Bridgeton Man Wanted for Murder
BRIDGETON, NJ – A Bridgeton man is currently a fugitive from justice, wanted for the...
Newark Man Arrested for Gloucester Township Shooting
Gloucester Township, NJ- A Newark man is in jail after having been arrested and charged...
Cars And Food Trucks To Take Over Glassboro, NJ, Labor Day Weekend
If you're headed back to school at Rowan University this year, get prepared to witness some pretty epic rides if you're headed back to school prior to the start of Labor Day Weekend. The 17th annual Glassboro Car Show takes over the main part of town on Friday, September 2nd....
Truck Driver Trapped In Route 9 Jersey Shore Crash (DEVELOPING)
A truck driver was heavily entrapped after a crash on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred at about 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26 on Route 9 at Dugan Lane in Toms River, initial reports said. A medical helicopter was requested. CHECK BACK FOR...
Man shot, wounded while driving on Interstate 495 in Delaware
Multiple gunshots were fired, police say, and the driver was hit once in a lower extremity.
morethanthecurve.com
Road rage incident leads to shooting along Schuylkill Expressway in West Conshohocken
Overnight there was a shooting along the Schuylkill Expressway at mile marker 332 in West Conshohocken. According to a source, the shooting came occurred during a road rage incident. The victim of the shooting was grazed and not seriously injured. We do not yet know if the shooter has been...
Busy Week Ahead For Egg Harbor Township, NJ Traffic Delays
The week ahead will be a very busy one regarding road repairs in Egg Harbor Township, which will necessitate a number of single, alternating traffic lanes and a few detours. These are road projects being managed by the New Jersey Turnpike Authority. EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ TRAFFIC ADVISORIES FOR THE...
NJ Troopers: Man Wanted for Robbing Patron at Atlantic City Casino
The New Jersey State Police is asking for help from the public with identifying a man wanted for allegedly robbing a victim at a casino in Atlantic City this past weekend. Troopers say the incident happened at the Golden Nugget, just before 10:30 PM Sunday, August 21st. According to authorities,...
WGMD Radio
Man Dies after Swimming in Cape Henlopen State Park
A 34-year-old man from Doylestown, Pennsylvania died after suffering a suspected medical problem Friday afternoon after swimming in the ocean off Cape Henlopen. Capt. John McDerby of the Delaware Natural Resources Police says the man reportedly collapsed on the beach after swimming in the ocean. Bystanders immediately started CPR which was continued by responding EMS personnel. The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police: Shooting in Southwest Philadelphia leaves one man dead
Philadelphia Police are investigating after a shooting in Southwest Philadelphia leaves one man dead.
Teenager fatally shot in Kensington: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 19-year-old teenager was shot and killed in Kensington Saturday afternoon, Philadelphia police say. The shooting happened on the 1800 block of East Orleans Street around 2 p.m.Police say the victim was shot in the chest. Medics transported him to Temple Hospital where he was pronounced dead.No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered at this point.
