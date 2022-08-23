ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glassboro, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Pedestrian, 20, fatally struck on Garden State Parkway

A 20-year-old man died after being hit by a car early Saturday morning while walking on the Garden State Parkway in Atlantic County, police said. The Jeep Compass was traveling northbound on the parkway when it hit the pedestrian, according to Brandi Slota, spokesperson for the New Jersey State Police Department.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
WDEL 1150AM

Two traffic incidents, one location, four hospitalized Friday night

Two incidents several minutes apart in New Castle Friday night left 4 people hospitalized at Christiana. New Castle County Paramedics and rescue personnel from several area fire departments responded to a report of a crash involving a sedan and 2 small SUV's in the 100 block of North DuPont Highway shortly before 7 p.m.
NEW CASTLE, DE
msn.com

Overnight shooting at NJ shopping mall leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (1010 WINS) — One person was killed and two were injured by a shooting at the Toms River shopping center early Saturday morning, according to police. Toms River Township Police responded to reports of the shooting just after 1 a.m. Emergency responders rushed a 29-year-old man...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, NJ
Gloucester County, NJ
Accidents
County
Gloucester County, NJ
City
Washington Township, NJ
State
Washington State
Glassboro, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Glassboro, NJ
Gloucester County, NJ
Crime & Safety
PIX11

1 killed, 2 injured in shooting at NJ shopping center: officials

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) — Gunfire at a New Jersey shopping center left one person dead and two other people wounded, one critically, authorities said. Police in Toms River Township responded at about 1:20 a.m. Saturday and found three people with gunshot wounds near Anchorage Square Plaza. Ocean County prosecutors said a 29-year-old man was […]
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: ACTIVE SEARCH FOR MISSING KAYAKER

Emergency personnel are on the 00 block of Cove Point Road where the Toms River police are assisting in the search for a missing kayaker. No other information is available at this time. Any new details will be posted on our page.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: TWO VICTIMS SHOT ON HOOPER BLVD

We have a reporting of a shooting in the area of 1769 Hooper Ave. Police are searching for two light skin Puerto Rican males who fled the scene in a silver mercedes. We have confirmed reports of two gun shot victims. The first victim is being transported to Jersey Shore by medevac, suffering from abdominal wounds. The second victim was a trauma code and is en route to Community Medical Center. We will update our page as new developments become available.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Glassboro Nj Woman Killed#Nj Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WGMD Radio

Man Dies after Swimming in Cape Henlopen State Park

A 34-year-old man from Doylestown, Pennsylvania died after suffering a suspected medical problem Friday afternoon after swimming in the ocean off Cape Henlopen. Capt. John McDerby of the Delaware Natural Resources Police says the man reportedly collapsed on the beach after swimming in the ocean. Bystanders immediately started CPR which was continued by responding EMS personnel. The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

Teenager fatally shot in Kensington: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 19-year-old teenager was shot and killed in Kensington Saturday afternoon, Philadelphia police say. The shooting happened on the 1800 block of East Orleans Street around 2 p.m.Police say the victim was shot in the chest. Medics transported him to Temple Hospital where he was pronounced dead.No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered at this point.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Rock 104.1

Rock 104.1

Northfield NJ
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Rock 104.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://rock1041.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy