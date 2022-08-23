Read full article on original website
WRGB
The Capital Region heads back to school!
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Students of all ages in New York, as well as nearby Vermont and Massachusetts, are hefting their backpacks and hopping aboard buses to head back to school. Here's what to look for in the Capital Region. CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT OF ALBANY. Albany will bring...
WRGB
Childcare staffing "crisis" could impact more than a dozen school districts
WRGB — One of the largest local providers of child care is sounding the alarm over staffing issues it’s facing, that could lead to serious issues once the school year starts. The Capital District YMCA (CDYMCA) is facing a childcare crisis, and is looking to hire at least...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Albany Latin Festival celebrates 25 years
Food, music and Latin culture were displayed at the Albany Latin Festival in Washington Park on Saturday. People came from all over the Capital Region to pay tribute to their roots. Albany resident Angel Colon says it was like coming home. "It's like coming back to my culture and I'm...
albanyschools.org
Cheer focuses on skills and drills in advance of fall season
Our cheerleading team is boasting near-record numbers this season, with close to 50 participants!. The student-athletes conditioned on the track at Albany High School on Thursday before starting the task of learning routines. You’ll find the Falcons, led by returning coach (and Albany High School graduate) Jahmere Holland, wowing fans...
glensfallschronicle.com
Our August 25 front page
Washington County Fair through Sunday! Lake George mulls dissolution. Ukraine twins at work in Lake George. Phantom restaurants… County names Tourism chief; a controversy. Vintage clothes popularity rises. Antique & Classic Boats in Bolton & Lake George. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!
Saratoga shelter looking to clean house
This weekend, the Saratoga County Animal Shelter is set to host an event with a sole purpose. It's time to clean house, and send some lonely animals off to new homes - as many as possible.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 7 Best Albany Restaurants | Best Places to Eat in Albany NY
Albany may be the capital city of New York, but it is also home to some great restaurants serving a variety of cuisine. Whether you’re in the mood for Italian, Greek, eggs benedict, or classic diner food, Albany has got you covered. Table Of Contents. The Top 7 Albany...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Excitement for opening of dispensaries at cannabis convention in Albany
It’s been a celebratory week for New Yorkers involved with or looking to join the hemp and cannabis industry. “We already have over 250 applications started,” said New York State Cannabis Control Board Chairwoman Tremaine Wright. On the heels of the state accepting its first petitions to open...
Slumlord Visionary? Owner of Albany’s Biggest Eyesore Claims to Have Big Plans!
Slumlord Millionaire or Misunderstood Visionary? Albany Eyesore Owner Claims to Have Big Plans!. Does he, in fact, own this hideous monstrosity? If so, how much did he pay for it, and what are his plans? Find out what we learned here, and hear the entire interview with Jack from 2BD below!
WNYT
Woman helps raise $356k for Leukemia & Lymphoma Society to honor late-brother
The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society was created by a New York family in 1944 following the death of their teenage son. Bridget Murray is supporting that organization in memory of her brother, Ryan. He died in 2019 from a blood disease. Before he passed, he was trying to become the...
4 Screens, 12 Nostalgic Acres! Classic Drive-In in Upstate is For Sale!
While many homeowners dream of the day they can build that awesome in-home movie theatre, man-cave, or she-shed, consider this: How about owning your own classic, drive-in movie theatre in Upstate, New York?. Now you can own this historic piece of Upstate NY that sits on 12 glorious acres and...
theberkshireedge.com
Berkshire region real estate sales
10 Crandall Street: Bryan Phillips of Adams to Janice L. Bordelon, $193,000 on 08/12/2022. 82-84 Friend Street: Paul M. Richardson and Vicki L. Richardson of Adams to Mandy L. Shephard, $145,000 on 08/08/2022. Alford. 16 Whites Hill Road: Suzanne F. Rosenberg of Alford to Neal S. Simon and Joyce M....
albanyschools.org
Boys' soccer fall 2022
In preparation for the 2022 season, varsity boys’ soccer practiced for four hours a day, every day this week, and will back at it first thing on Saturday!. Check out highlights from a drill, led by veteran head coach Dave Weiss, during their time on the turf Thursday in these photos.
cnyhomepage.com
Safety during Travers Stake increased throughout city
The Spa City expecting more people than ever before for this weekend’s Travers Stake. The city’s police department is taking steps to address public safety concerns ahead of the mid-summer derby. More than 30,000 people will visit the city in the coming days. Saratoga police say they are...
wamc.org
Six shot in Albany's Pine Hills neighborhood, two in critical condition
Police say six people were shot in Albany’s Pine Hills neighborhood early Sunday. The Albany Police Department says officers were clearing a large “unruly” crowd on Hudson Avenue between Quail and Ontario Streets around 3 a.m. when they heard gunshots in the nearby area of Hamilton and Ontario Streets.
WRGB
Two seen on Lark Street with handgun arrested, firearm recovered
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Two men each face a weapons charge after complaints of men with a handgun on Lark Street in Albany Friday night. At around 9:15 p.m., officers responded to the area of Lark and Hamilton Streets for reports that a man had just removed a handgun from his waistband and placed it inside a bag being carried by another man. The two men were gone when police arrived at the scene, but through their investigation, officers were able to get a description of the two men.
albanyschools.org
Volleyball intends to build on last year's wins
With the varsity roster now set, Albany High School volleyball is set to build on last year’s successes. Coach Anthony Gerace is heading up the squad in 2022 and the girls are led by a strong group of returning seniors who led the team through a series of drills during practice Friday morning.
Driver seriously injured after crash on Thruway in Albany
New York State Police said one person is seriously injured after a crash on the Thruway in Albany. The crash happened on August 26 around 3 p.m.
Driver reacts after Glenville bridge strike
GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Canadian driver is the latest to strike the infamous Glenridge Road Rail Bridge, hitting the low clearance bridge while traveling westbound Friday morning. The strike tore the top of the trailer off the truck, while the cab was able to get through to the other side. “I was coming downhill […]
WNYT
Family marks 20 years since mom disappeared in Greene County
It has been 20 years since Audrey May Herron vanished while leaving work as a nurse at Columbia-Greene Long-Term Health Care in Catskill. She left in her black Jeep Grand Cherokee at night – and vanished. Days, weeks, years and now two decades have gone by with no sign...
