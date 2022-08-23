ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

WRGB

The Capital Region heads back to school!

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Students of all ages in New York, as well as nearby Vermont and Massachusetts, are hefting their backpacks and hopping aboard buses to head back to school. Here's what to look for in the Capital Region. CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT OF ALBANY. Albany will bring...
ALBANY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Albany Latin Festival celebrates 25 years

Food, music and Latin culture were displayed at the Albany Latin Festival in Washington Park on Saturday. People came from all over the Capital Region to pay tribute to their roots. Albany resident Angel Colon says it was like coming home. "It's like coming back to my culture and I'm...
ALBANY, NY
albanyschools.org

Cheer focuses on skills and drills in advance of fall season

Our cheerleading team is boasting near-record numbers this season, with close to 50 participants!. The student-athletes conditioned on the track at Albany High School on Thursday before starting the task of learning routines. You’ll find the Falcons, led by returning coach (and Albany High School graduate) Jahmere Holland, wowing fans...
ALBANY, NY
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Education
glensfallschronicle.com

Our August 25 front page

Washington County Fair through Sunday! Lake George mulls dissolution. Ukraine twins at work in Lake George. Phantom restaurants… County names Tourism chief; a controversy. Vintage clothes popularity rises. Antique & Classic Boats in Bolton & Lake George. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
foodieflashpacker.com

The 7 Best Albany Restaurants | Best Places to Eat in Albany NY

Albany may be the capital city of New York, but it is also home to some great restaurants serving a variety of cuisine. Whether you’re in the mood for Italian, Greek, eggs benedict, or classic diner food, Albany has got you covered. Table Of Contents. The Top 7 Albany...
ALBANY, NY
#K12#Middle School#Transition Camp
theberkshireedge.com

Berkshire region real estate sales

10 Crandall Street: Bryan Phillips of Adams to Janice L. Bordelon, $193,000 on 08/12/2022. 82-84 Friend Street: Paul M. Richardson and Vicki L. Richardson of Adams to Mandy L. Shephard, $145,000 on 08/08/2022. Alford. 16 Whites Hill Road: Suzanne F. Rosenberg of Alford to Neal S. Simon and Joyce M....
PITTSFIELD, MA
Education
Arts
Facebook
albanyschools.org

Boys' soccer fall 2022

In preparation for the 2022 season, varsity boys’ soccer practiced for four hours a day, every day this week, and will back at it first thing on Saturday!. Check out highlights from a drill, led by veteran head coach Dave Weiss, during their time on the turf Thursday in these photos.
ALBANY, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Safety during Travers Stake increased throughout city

The Spa City expecting more people than ever before for this weekend’s Travers Stake. The city’s police department is taking steps to address public safety concerns ahead of the mid-summer derby. More than 30,000 people will visit the city in the coming days. Saratoga police say they are...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
wamc.org

Six shot in Albany's Pine Hills neighborhood, two in critical condition

Police say six people were shot in Albany’s Pine Hills neighborhood early Sunday. The Albany Police Department says officers were clearing a large “unruly” crowd on Hudson Avenue between Quail and Ontario Streets around 3 a.m. when they heard gunshots in the nearby area of Hamilton and Ontario Streets.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Two seen on Lark Street with handgun arrested, firearm recovered

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Two men each face a weapons charge after complaints of men with a handgun on Lark Street in Albany Friday night. At around 9:15 p.m., officers responded to the area of Lark and Hamilton Streets for reports that a man had just removed a handgun from his waistband and placed it inside a bag being carried by another man. The two men were gone when police arrived at the scene, but through their investigation, officers were able to get a description of the two men.
ALBANY, NY
albanyschools.org

Volleyball intends to build on last year's wins

With the varsity roster now set, Albany High School volleyball is set to build on last year’s successes. Coach Anthony Gerace is heading up the squad in 2022 and the girls are led by a strong group of returning seniors who led the team through a series of drills during practice Friday morning.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Driver reacts after Glenville bridge strike

GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Canadian driver is the latest to strike the infamous Glenridge Road Rail Bridge, hitting the low clearance bridge while traveling westbound Friday morning. The strike tore the top of the trailer off the truck, while the cab was able to get through to the other side. “I was coming downhill […]
GLENVILLE, NY

