Miami, FL

cruisefever.net

Carnival Cruise Line’s New 3 Day Flash Sale, Cruises From $129

Carnival Cruise Line has launched a new three day flash sale that has cruises starting at just $129 per person. Carnival Cruise Line currently has all 23 cruise ships back in service and they sail from more homeports around the U.S. than any other cruise line. In addition to cruises starting at just $129, Carnival is also offering up to $100 in onboard credit on select holiday sailings.
cruisefever.net

Cruise Line Selling Condos on Cruise Ship You Live On

A cruise line has signed a deal with the Brodosplit Shipyard to build a cruise ship that will have 547 residences that you can buy and live in full time. The 753 foot cruise ship, MV Narrative, will be the first residential cruise ship powered by LNG. Pricing for the residences will start at $647,000 for a 24 year lease and lifetime residences will range from between $1-8 million.
TheStreet

Norwegian Debuts its Newest Class of Cruise Ships

Royal Caribbean International (RCL) - Get Royal Caribbean Group Report has a clear bigger is better mantra when it comes to its namesake cruise line. The company has made its massive Oasis-class ships the centerpiece of its fleet with each new one being slightly bigger than the one that came before it.
cruisefever.net

Cruise Lines That Are Offering Free Drinks on Cruises

Several cruise lines are currently offering either free drink packages or free drinks when you take a cruise on one of their cruise ships. If you’re looking for free drinks on your next cruise, here’s a list of cruise lines you may want to check out and the deals they are currently offering.
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean Follows Carnival, Norwegian in Raising a Key Fee

When you sail with Royal Caribbean (RCL) , Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) , or Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) , the cost of your ticket is not the full price of your trip. Yes, paying your cruise fare gets you a lot: your room, a variety of included dining venues, lots of entertainment, pools, and some basic beverages. But if you want to eat in specialty restaurants and drink soda, adult beverages or anything except a very basic cup of coffee, you will pay extra.
The Independent

Dramatic video shows 130ft superyacht sinking off Italy coast after being battered in storm

Dramatic footage has captured the moment a 40-metre superyacht sank into the Mediterranean sea after being battered in a storm. The 40-metre-long luxury vessel was sailing from Gallipoli to Milazzo overnight on Saturday when it got into trouble around 15km from Italy’s Catanzaro Marina.Footage shows the yacht, named My Saga, rapidly disappearing beneath waves, as lifeboats appear to float beside it. The captain sent out a distress call to the Port Authority of Crotone, with officials told the yacht was taking on a significant amount of water from the stern. The Italian coastguard dispatched two patrol vessels and rescued...
cruisefever.net

Royal Caribbean Making Two Big Changes Over the Next Few Weeks

Royal Caribbean is making two big changes over the next few weeks that will affect who can sail on their cruise ships and also a change to their daily gratuities. Starting on September 7, 2022, Royal Caribbean is raising the rate of their daily gratuities that are charged to onboard accounts. The automatic daily gratuity will increase as follows:
L. Cane

The Florida Beaches with the Clearest Water, According to Travel Websites

Many people picture sugary, bright sand and crystal clear water when they picture Florida's beaches. But each beach is different. Some beaches have shells and shark teeth mixed in with the sand, making the sand a bit darker in color. And some beaches in Florida have clearer water than others. Florida has recently had "no swim advisories" on some of its beaches. So visiting beaches with the highest water clarity possible may be important to some travelers and visitors.
cruisefever.net

Carnival Cruise Line Makes a Few More Changes to Testing

Carnival Cruise Line has issued a new update and made a few more changes to pre-cruise testing on their cruise ships. These new changes go into effect for cruises that depart on or after September 6, 2022. Carnival Cruise Line said that they are working with the destinations that they visit and the following changes are acceptable for arriving guests in ports.
elliott.org

The ultimate guide to taking a cruise now

When it comes to cruising, everything has changed. Ross Copas should know. He and his wife, Jean, were on a Holland America cruise in 2020 when COVID-19 shut everything down. The couple had a front-row seat as the cruise industry battened down the hatches for the pandemic storm that followed.
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean Shares News on World's Next Biggest Cruise Ship

Royal Caribbean International (RCL) has traded the "world's biggest cruise ship" title between its Oasis-class ships, Most recently, Wonder of the Seas claimed the crown from its sister ship, Symphony of the Seas. There's not all that much difference between Wonder of the Seas and Symphonies with the bigger "sister"...
People

This 16-Day Luxury Cruise Follows the Next Total Solar Eclipse

A unique new cruise is offering passengers the opportunity to witness a "spectacular cosmic event" while at sea — the 2023 total solar eclipse. Cruise line PONANT and Smithsonian Journeys are teaming up for the 16-day cruise to eastern Indonesia next spring onboard the ship Le Lapérouse. The...
