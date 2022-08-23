ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky River, OH

cleveland19.com

Westlake welcomes students, community back to school after summer break

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Teachers were clapping as students walked through the doors of Westlake schools and into the classroom. Lee Bureson Middle School principal Tom Flaska says it’s one of the students’ best three days of the year. “Their favorite holiday, their birthday, and the first day...
WESTLAKE, OH
cleveland19.com

Present and past: Noble Elementary celebrates 1st day, 100-year anniversary

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - “Let’s hear it for our fifth graders!”. The first day of school at Noble Elementary School started with a pep rally. “Such an exciting day at Noble,” said principal Patrick Carpenter. “This day is the day when students come out and they’re here with their families and they’re showing that pride as they walk in the building.”
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

New park in Cleveland Warehouse District honors city history

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There’s a new place to relax on your lunch break in Downtown Cleveland. It’s called Lakehouse Park and it’s located in the Warehouse District right before you get to The Flats. Organizers held a big celebration for its’ grand opening Wednesday. The...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Olmsted Falls School District hires new administrators

OLMSTED TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- It’s been a busy summer for the Olmsted Falls City School District, which recently welcomed new administrators for the 2022-2023 academic year. This includes the hiring of Brian Zeller as chief operating officer. “Brian replaces James Tatman, who became the superintendent of Huron City Schools,”...
OLMSTED FALLS, OH
northeastohioparent.com

Kayembe Update From Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

It’s been a busy summer for Kayembe, Cleveland Metroparks Zoo‘s baby gorilla! At almost 10 months old and weighing in at a little over 16 pounds, he’s becoming more independent and showing interest in solid foods. Watch this video for an adorable update on his growth and development.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Fossils similar to those found in Nebraska, Texas, could be found in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In the span of one week, a man in Nebraska found a 90-million-year-old during a fishing tournament, and 113-million-year-old dinosaur tracks were found in Texas. According to the Cleveland Museum of Natural History, fossils like these could be found the Northeast Ohio area. The Natural History...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Parma names Ridgewood Golf Course clubhouse and community center architect

PARMA, Ohio -- Just like its greens, the new Ridgewood Golf Course project involving the construction of a $9 million clubhouse/community center is coming together fast. City Council this week approved John Patrick Picard Architect to oversee the project. The Request for Proposals (RFP) process also included submissions by Perspectus Architecture, CBLH Design and Bowen and Associates.
PARMA, OH
Cleveland.com

Berea presses pause on north end townhomes project

BEREA, Ohio – Berea Mayor Cyril Kleem in an Aug. 19 memo placed a townhomes project on hold and asked City Council for a purchase agreement extension of up to one year to address “unresolved issues.”. The 69-unit, 12-building Triban Investment residential development, in partnership with Knez Homes...
BEREA, OH

