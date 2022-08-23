Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Great Donuts in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Maple Heights Hold Special Meeting Regarding Road Re-pavement: Citizens Speak Out Legislation Pass 5:2Brown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
5 Great Buffets To Check Out in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Great Tacos in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
AJ Quiero's EP Sees New Innovations And Heights For His MusicVince MartellacciiCleveland, OH
cleveland19.com
Schools in Avon, Avon Lake welcome students back for new learning opportunities
AVON/AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - In Avon Lake, kindergarteners joined the other grades for the first time today. Anxious, but proud parents sent off their kids as they embarked on a new chapter. Elizabeth Granja and her husband dropped off their youngest for kindergarten. Originally Ohioans, they recently moved back...
cleveland19.com
Westlake welcomes students, community back to school after summer break
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Teachers were clapping as students walked through the doors of Westlake schools and into the classroom. Lee Bureson Middle School principal Tom Flaska says it’s one of the students’ best three days of the year. “Their favorite holiday, their birthday, and the first day...
cleveland19.com
Present and past: Noble Elementary celebrates 1st day, 100-year anniversary
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - “Let’s hear it for our fifth graders!”. The first day of school at Noble Elementary School started with a pep rally. “Such an exciting day at Noble,” said principal Patrick Carpenter. “This day is the day when students come out and they’re here with their families and they’re showing that pride as they walk in the building.”
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Library offers programs to assist students, families, and educators with learning
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Public Library is offering students and parents resources and programs to enhance the learning experience, encourage reading, and spark pupils’ curiosity as part of their Get Ready for School program. “Cleveland Public Library wants everyone to succeed,” said Erica Marks, Youth Services Program...
This Is Ohio's Signature Cheap Food
Cheapism put together a list of the most popular cheap food in each state.
Seven to be inducted into Orange Alumni Association Hall of Fame Sept. 24
PEPPER PIKE, Ohio – Andy Fishman, the award-winning news director of Fox 8 News (WJW-TV) in Cleveland, is one of seven Orange High School alumni or staff members who will be inducted into the Orange Alumni Association Hall of Fame Sept. 24 at the high school. Fishman, a 1980...
cleveland19.com
New park in Cleveland Warehouse District honors city history
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There’s a new place to relax on your lunch break in Downtown Cleveland. It’s called Lakehouse Park and it’s located in the Warehouse District right before you get to The Flats. Organizers held a big celebration for its’ grand opening Wednesday. The...
Lakewood's Tost Sandwich Cafe to Add Locations in Ohio City and Tremont
The European-style deli, café and market opened in Lakewood in 2021
Guardians to honor long-time stadium drummer
The Cleveland Guardians have announced plans to induct John Adams into their Distinguished Hall of Fame for non-uniformed personnel.
Olmsted Falls School District hires new administrators
OLMSTED TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- It’s been a busy summer for the Olmsted Falls City School District, which recently welcomed new administrators for the 2022-2023 academic year. This includes the hiring of Brian Zeller as chief operating officer. “Brian replaces James Tatman, who became the superintendent of Huron City Schools,”...
northeastohioparent.com
Kayembe Update From Cleveland Metroparks Zoo
It’s been a busy summer for Kayembe, Cleveland Metroparks Zoo‘s baby gorilla! At almost 10 months old and weighing in at a little over 16 pounds, he’s becoming more independent and showing interest in solid foods. Watch this video for an adorable update on his growth and development.
Rocky River pastry chef Ann LoParo restarts baking classes post-pandemic
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio -- Some businesses collapsed during the pandemic, but not Rocky River pastry chef Ann LoParo’s Signature Sweets. That is not to say she had an easy time of it, though. LoParo is bringing back her baking classes, which she now conducts in person as well as...
cleveland19.com
Fossils similar to those found in Nebraska, Texas, could be found in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In the span of one week, a man in Nebraska found a 90-million-year-old during a fishing tournament, and 113-million-year-old dinosaur tracks were found in Texas. According to the Cleveland Museum of Natural History, fossils like these could be found the Northeast Ohio area. The Natural History...
cleveland19.com
Parma resumes use of photo enforcement cameras in school zones as children return to class
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Parma Police Department said officers will begin issuing warnings this week for traffic violations that are caught on the city’s photo enforcement cameras. On Tuesday, the department said the traffic enforcement cameras were put into operation again now that Parma children have returned to...
Parma names Ridgewood Golf Course clubhouse and community center architect
PARMA, Ohio -- Just like its greens, the new Ridgewood Golf Course project involving the construction of a $9 million clubhouse/community center is coming together fast. City Council this week approved John Patrick Picard Architect to oversee the project. The Request for Proposals (RFP) process also included submissions by Perspectus Architecture, CBLH Design and Bowen and Associates.
Lorain County job fair aims to fill substitute teacher vacancies
The Educational Service Center of Lorain County (ESC) is hosting a “Substitute Teacher Job Fair” to help fill vacancies left open due to the pandemic.
October Chocolate Walk sure to be a treat on Sweetest Day in Medina
MEDINA, Ohio -- Local chocolate lovers will be able to tour the Medina square and collect candy samples from local businesses on Sweetest Day Oct. 15 during the Medina County Arts Council Chocolate Walk. This event will start at noon. Check-in will be at United Church of Christ Congregational, 217...
Berea presses pause on north end townhomes project
BEREA, Ohio – Berea Mayor Cyril Kleem in an Aug. 19 memo placed a townhomes project on hold and asked City Council for a purchase agreement extension of up to one year to address “unresolved issues.”. The 69-unit, 12-building Triban Investment residential development, in partnership with Knez Homes...
Northeast Ohio firefighters save injured woman on Alaska mountain
MENTOR, Ohio — Imagine being injured and isolated miles from help on a mountain in Alaska. That was reality for one Tennessee woman, until a couple Northeast Ohio firefighters on a backpacking trip walked by. It was the first day of a trip years in the making for four...
