CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - “Let’s hear it for our fifth graders!”. The first day of school at Noble Elementary School started with a pep rally. “Such an exciting day at Noble,” said principal Patrick Carpenter. “This day is the day when students come out and they’re here with their families and they’re showing that pride as they walk in the building.”

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO