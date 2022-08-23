ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, AR

Eagle 106.3

Looking For Something To Do This Weekend In Texarkana?

If you are looking for something to do this weekend in Texarkana we have 5 things you can certainly check out. From the Texarkana Arkansas Gateway Farmer's Market to a haunted ghost walk in downtown Texarkana you can find some great things going on this weekend. 1. Harvest Regional Food...
TEXARKANA, AR
KTBS

Texarkana hair salon offers free haircuts to homeless

TEXARKANA, Texas - A Texarkana hair salon packed up all their supplies Sunday, and headed downtown to provide free services to the homeless community. Style Studios partnered with several churches and non-profits to make the event possible. Over the last eight years, the hair salon has participated in "Haircuts for...
TEXARKANA, TX
KSLA

Plain Dealing residents say water is 'unusable'

Texarkana businessman, Tederal Jefferson, has put his name in the hat to become the next mayor of Texarkana.
PLAIN DEALING, LA
KTBS

The Vault in Wake Village opened in July; already has waiting list for vendors

WAKE VILLAGE, Texas – The Vault Shabby and Chic Home Boutique in Wake Village, Texas opened this past July and already has a waiting list for its vendors. Saturday morning the store hosted ‘The Local Food and Makers Market’ from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. which featured farm-fresh meat, fresh eggs, jelly, granola, baked treats, desserts and fresh bread.
WAKE VILLAGE, TX
KTBS

A Hooks, Texas woman dies Thursday in vehicle accident on I-30

TEXARKANA, Texas – A woman from Hooks, Texas died in a rear-end collision on Interstate 30 about three miles west of Texarkana on Thursday afternoon. Amanda Butler, 42, was driving a 2002 Mercury Grand Marquis when her car struck the rear of a trailer being towed by an International tractor-trailer traveling westbound around 5:20 p.m., according to the Texas DPS.
HOOKS, TX
KSLA

Hooks woman dead after rear-ending 18-wheeler near Texarkana

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A woman from Hooks, Texas is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Bowie County involving an 18-wheeler. The Texas Department of Public Safety says the wreck happened Thursday, Aug. 25 around 5:20 p.m. on I-30 about three miles west of Texarkana. Preliminary findings show the driver of the 18-wheeler had slowed down in traffic because of a previous crash in the westbound lane. That’s when the driver of the other vehicle, a 2002 Mercury Grand Marquis, rear-ended the 18-wheeler.
HOOKS, TX
Eagle 106.3

Texarkana College Presents ‘Knife Skills 101′ September 22

Texarkana College Presents a course on 'Knife Skills 101' on September 22 in Texarkana. This is what Texarkana College had to say about the upcoming event:. Explore the fundamentals of knife skills with Chef Tyler Standridge in this hands-on course. Learn how to select the right knife for the job, knife safety, knife care, and several different knife cuts to use in your culinary adventures.
TEXARKANA, TX
fourstatesliving.com

CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Adds to Award-Winning Neurosurgery Team in Texarkana

Each year, it is estimated that more than 22 million people suffer from disorders and injuries requiring the expertise of a neurosurgeon. With these highly trained specialists in such high demand, CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic, part of the well-established CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System, is excited to announce the addition of Joseph McMordie, M.D. to the award-winning neurosurgery team.
TEXARKANA, TX
KSLA

Jefferson announces run for Texarkana mayor

Texarkana businessman, Tederal Jefferson, has put his name in the hat to become the next mayor of Texarkana.
TEXARKANA, TX
KTBS

Couple accused of passing fraudulent checks in Sevier County, Ark.

DE QUEEN, Ark. – The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office wants local businesses to be on the lookout for a couple allegedly passing fraudulent checks in the county. According to the sheriff’s office, Amber Reed, also known as Amber Harris, and an unidentified man have cashed numerous fake checks totaling thousands of dollars in the Lockesburg, Ark., area and face criminal charges.
SEVIER COUNTY, AR
KTBS

Raceway gas station in Texarkana shooting suspect arrested

TEXARKANA, Ark. – The shooting suspect at a Raceway gas station in Texarkana was arrested on Thursday. Timothy Noble, 22, from Texarkana, Ark. was arrested around 5:10 p.m.for aggravated assault, terroristic act, criminal mischief in the first degree and possession of a firearm by certain persons, according to the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department.
TEXARKANA, AR
KXII.com

Broken Bow crash sends 1 to hospital

BROKEN BOW, Okla. (KXII) - One person was taken to the hospital Friday afternoon after two cars collided in Broken Bow. According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a truck was driving east on Holly Creek Road, when it crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a motorcycle. The...
BROKEN BOW, OK
Eagle 106.3

Texarkana Museum Systems ‘Canned Christmas 2′ Saturday

The Texarkana Museum Systems presents "Canned Christmas 2" on Saturday at the historic P.J. Ahern home. The museum systems invite you to participate in their unique crafting event "Canned Christmas 2". This will take place at the PJ Ahren Home in historic downtown Texarkana. The program begins at 2p on Saturday, This is what the Texarkana Museum Systems curator, Jamie Simmons. had to say about this event:
TEXARKANA, AR
Eagle 106.3

Eagle 106.3

Texarkana, AR
Eagle 106.3 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

