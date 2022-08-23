Texarkana College Presents a course on 'Knife Skills 101' on September 22 in Texarkana. This is what Texarkana College had to say about the upcoming event:. Explore the fundamentals of knife skills with Chef Tyler Standridge in this hands-on course. Learn how to select the right knife for the job, knife safety, knife care, and several different knife cuts to use in your culinary adventures.

TEXARKANA, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO