Hot dog eating contest at Hopkins Icehouse benefits Harvest Regional Food Bank
TEXARKANA, Ark. – The hot dog eating contest held at the downtown Hopkins Icehouse in Texarkana benefiting The Harvest Regional Food Bank happened Friday. The organizer Erin DeBlanc said she put the fundraiser together spur of the moment. “First and foremost, we are here to fight regional food insecurity...
‘Be Like CJ’ Foundation holding clothing drive in Texarkana
The ‘Be Like CJ’ foundation is holding a back-to-school clothing drive in Texarkana this weekend.
Looking For Something To Do This Weekend In Texarkana?
If you are looking for something to do this weekend in Texarkana we have 5 things you can certainly check out. From the Texarkana Arkansas Gateway Farmer's Market to a haunted ghost walk in downtown Texarkana you can find some great things going on this weekend. 1. Harvest Regional Food...
KTBS
Texarkana hair salon offers free haircuts to homeless
TEXARKANA, Texas - A Texarkana hair salon packed up all their supplies Sunday, and headed downtown to provide free services to the homeless community. Style Studios partnered with several churches and non-profits to make the event possible. Over the last eight years, the hair salon has participated in "Haircuts for...
Plain Dealing residents say water is 'unusable'
343 firefighters, 70 police officers, and nine EMS workers died when the Twin Towers fell. The grant comes from President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Texarkana businessman, Tederal Jefferson, has put his name in the hat to become the next mayor of Texarkana. Community finds art, food & music...
KTBS
The Vault in Wake Village opened in July; already has waiting list for vendors
WAKE VILLAGE, Texas – The Vault Shabby and Chic Home Boutique in Wake Village, Texas opened this past July and already has a waiting list for its vendors. Saturday morning the store hosted ‘The Local Food and Makers Market’ from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. which featured farm-fresh meat, fresh eggs, jelly, granola, baked treats, desserts and fresh bread.
KTBS
A Hooks, Texas woman dies Thursday in vehicle accident on I-30
TEXARKANA, Texas – A woman from Hooks, Texas died in a rear-end collision on Interstate 30 about three miles west of Texarkana on Thursday afternoon. Amanda Butler, 42, was driving a 2002 Mercury Grand Marquis when her car struck the rear of a trailer being towed by an International tractor-trailer traveling westbound around 5:20 p.m., according to the Texas DPS.
KTBS
Bowie County Sheriff's Office K9 Search and Rescue seeking volunteers
TEXARKANA, Texas - Are you looking to help the community, and learn some valuable skills at the same time?. If so, the Bowie County Sheriff's Office K9 Search and Rescue Team might be the perfect fit for you. The team was formed by former Sheriff James Prince in the late...
Texarkana College Presents ‘Knife Skills 101′ September 22
Texarkana College Presents a course on 'Knife Skills 101' on September 22 in Texarkana. This is what Texarkana College had to say about the upcoming event:. Explore the fundamentals of knife skills with Chef Tyler Standridge in this hands-on course. Learn how to select the right knife for the job, knife safety, knife care, and several different knife cuts to use in your culinary adventures.
fourstatesliving.com
CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Adds to Award-Winning Neurosurgery Team in Texarkana
Each year, it is estimated that more than 22 million people suffer from disorders and injuries requiring the expertise of a neurosurgeon. With these highly trained specialists in such high demand, CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic, part of the well-established CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System, is excited to announce the addition of Joseph McMordie, M.D. to the award-winning neurosurgery team.
Unsolved Texas ‘Moonlight Murders’ Still Inspire Horror Over 75 Years Later
Two young lovers are parked in a remote area late at night in Texarkana, Texas. They are holding hands, kissing and caressing each other. It's a sweet and thrilling moment, albeit a typical and nearly mandatory step towards adulthood. It's 1946. Today, they would have been old enough to be my great-grandparents. But for now they are so preciously young.
KSLA
Jefferson announces run for Texarkana mayor
343 firefighters, 70 police officers, and nine EMS workers died when the Twin Towers fell. The grant comes from President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. One resident describes the water as looking like “vomit and slime.”. Community finds art, food & music at La. Soul Food Festival. Updated:...
There Are 12 Awesome Bands You Can See This Weekend In Texarkana
From the sweet sounds of "Skylar The Piano Man" to the rocking sounds of "Crooked Halo", you have 12 great bands to see this weekend in Texarkana. I have included some youtube videos so you can see what these bands look like and how they sound. Let's see who is playing in Texarkana this weekend.
KTBS
Couple accused of passing fraudulent checks in Sevier County, Ark.
DE QUEEN, Ark. – The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office wants local businesses to be on the lookout for a couple allegedly passing fraudulent checks in the county. According to the sheriff’s office, Amber Reed, also known as Amber Harris, and an unidentified man have cashed numerous fake checks totaling thousands of dollars in the Lockesburg, Ark., area and face criminal charges.
KTBS
Raceway gas station in Texarkana shooting suspect arrested
TEXARKANA, Ark. – The shooting suspect at a Raceway gas station in Texarkana was arrested on Thursday. Timothy Noble, 22, from Texarkana, Ark. was arrested around 5:10 p.m.for aggravated assault, terroristic act, criminal mischief in the first degree and possession of a firearm by certain persons, according to the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department.
KXII.com
Broken Bow crash sends 1 to hospital
BROKEN BOW, Okla. (KXII) - One person was taken to the hospital Friday afternoon after two cars collided in Broken Bow. According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a truck was driving east on Holly Creek Road, when it crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a motorcycle. The...
Crater of Diamonds Ready to Celebrate When 35,000th Diamond Found
You could be the reason for the celebration at Crater of Diamonds State Park in the next coming weeks. The park is getting ready to celebrate a very big milestone in its history. The staff at the park is preparing to see the 35,000th diamond found and registered there since...
Texarkana Museum Systems ‘Canned Christmas 2′ Saturday
The Texarkana Museum Systems presents "Canned Christmas 2" on Saturday at the historic P.J. Ahern home. The museum systems invite you to participate in their unique crafting event "Canned Christmas 2". This will take place at the PJ Ahren Home in historic downtown Texarkana. The program begins at 2p on Saturday, This is what the Texarkana Museum Systems curator, Jamie Simmons. had to say about this event:
