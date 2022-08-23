Read full article on original website
The Federal Reserve just moved to make your credit cards, mortgages, and car loans more expensive in hopes you'll spend less and help cool inflation
The Fed raised interest rates by 0.75 percentage points on Wednesday, repeating the hike seen in June. The increase triples the size of the Fed's usual hike and marks an aggressive effort to cool inflation. Higher rates makes all kinds of debt, from credit cards to mortgages, more expensive. The...
Carbuyer Stunned Upon Discovering Auto Loan Balance Shows $14,000 After Nearly $19,000 in Payments Made
A Missouri resident woke up to quite a surprise the other day when they checked their account balance on their auto loan. The borrower, a Redditor stated that they had been paying on the original loan amount since the car was purchased in the fall of 2018. After four years of consecutive payments, with an occasionally missed month, the total balance paid on the loan was $18,627.60, which amounts to several thousand over the price of the vehicle.
CNBC
72% of recent homebuyers have regrets about their purchases. As the market cools, these steps can help you avoid disappointment
The hot seller's market in recent years prompted buyers to go above and beyond to seal the deals on their prospective homes, a recent survey finds. As the housing market shows signs of cooling, buyers would be wise to abandon shortcuts some people used to get ahead of the competition.
Forget Buying a Rental Property. Consider This Passive Income Investment Instead
Managing a rental property requires a lot of work.
Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in just 10 days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their first of two September payments in just over one week.
What is the Highest Credit Score?
It’s the Bigfoot of the financial world; a perfect credit score. AKA, the highest score a person can get. This mythical and elusive number for the FICO Score is 850....
Millions of Borrowers Could See up to $50,000 in Student Loan Relief as White House Confirms Decision Next Month
The Biden Administration has granted more than $25 billion dollars in student loan relief since taking office last year. However, as many students have seen their debts wiped away, millions are still left with hundreds of thousands in loan payments.
Top 10 cities and towns where house prices are plunging as up to 70% of homeowners cut costs
PANDEMIC homebuying has finally started plummeting all across the country. Specifically 10 cities and towns in America, according to Redfin. As of July, tons of sellers were forced to drop their asking price - possibly a sign of a cooling housing market. Or, an indicator that the Federal Reserve raising...
Banks are raising savings rates. Here's how to find the best place to park your cash.
The Federal Reserve has raised its benchmark interest rate faster this year than it has in decades. This has prompted many banks to raise their deposit rates. However, not all banks have been increasing rates. The nationwide savings account average yield as documented by the FDIC has only increased from 0.06% to 0.13% this year. Online banks have generally been more responsive to rising interest rates. This year, the online savings account average yield has increased from 0.46% to 1.36%.
Waiting for Housing Prices to Drop? Here's What You Can Expect
The real-estate market has been running hot in recent years, with property prices rising sharply across the country. If you have been trying to afford a home, you might be wondering when housing prices will drop. Article continues below advertisement. In the hot housing market, many buyers have been willing...
These 183 housing markets could soon see home prices fall 20%, Moody’s says
Moody's Analytics unveils its downgraded U.S. home price forecast.
CNBC
Self-made millionaire homeowner: You don't need to buy a home—'renting is totally reasonable for your entire life'
Most Americans who bought homes since the start of last year are having second thoughts. About 31% of those who bought homes in 2021 and 2022 say they had to pay over the asking price to land their home, according to a recent survey from real estate data firm Clever. And due to monetary and other factors, 72% of recent homebuyers say they have regrets about the home they purchased.
The housing market is in a recession — and it's giving buyers a small window to close a good deal
Homebuilder sentiment plunged in July to contractionary levels, signaling a housing market downturn. With mortgage rates dipping and home sales slowing, buyers finally have a chance to snag a good deal. The opportunity won't last long, as more rate hikes — and higher mortgage rates — are coming.
biztoc.com
Banks Say Goodbye To Mortgages
Summary New technologies have enabled nimble financial-technology companies and other non-banks to enter the market. Mortgage banking has become less profitable for banks due to onerous and restrictive origination and servicing rules, as well as higher capital requirements. If Wells and JPM, now with a combined $5.7 trillion in assets, do pull back from the mortgage market, lower-income borrowers with fewer funding options could suffer disproportionally in a recession.
US housing market is in 'much worse shape' than Fed is letting on – and 'sharp' drops in prices are on horizon as policymakers work to lower inflation, economist warns
The U.S. housing market is in significantly worse shape than the Federal Reserve is saying, a top economist has warned. Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said that the outlook for housing sales is even more grim than the Fed has said, and the 'worst is yet to come' for home prices.
Will We Ever Receive Stimulus Checks Again?
The inflation drama that continues to make daily life more expensive comes with an impossible Catch-22. Average people -- particularly low-income families -- need financial assistance to cope with...
Investopedia
Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - August 24, 2022: Rates inch higher
Mortgage rates have been on the rise for three consecutive days across most loan types. For its part, the flagship 30-year average has climbed more than three-tenths of a percentage point since Friday, pushing it further above the 6% mark. National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates. Loan Type Purchase Refinance.
Housing Market Sees Troubling Sign as Mortgage Lenders Fail
A real estate professor told Newsweek that there are "some similarities and stark differences" between what happened 15 years ago and what is happening today.
Economists Say Life Is Going to Be More Expensive Forever, Sorry
These days, it seems like everyone has a few important questions on their mind: Is the economy still in the gutter? Or are things getting better? Does inflation mean prices will stay high forever, or will these prices eventually come back down?. There’s been some developments that suggest good news...
