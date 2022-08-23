Read full article on original website
click orlando
Motorcyclist dies in crash on John Young Parkway in Orange County, FHP says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Orlando motorcyclist died after an Orange County crash Thursday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the wreck occurred around 6:25 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of S. John Young Parkway and W. Oak Ridge Road. [TRENDING: VIDEO: Laura Loomer says ‘I’m...
click orlando
Seminole County schools to preview social studies classroom materials
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Seminole County Public Schools is inviting members of the public to attend a preview event Thursday evening to look at instructional materials for the district’s social studies classes, district officials said. The event will give parents and other members of the community a chance...
click orlando
Osceola County middle school tutor gets results in and out of the classroom
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Maggie Porter spent more than 30 years as a teacher but even in retirement, she can still be found in a classroom. Twice a week, Porter tutors an eighth-grade AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) class at Narcoossee Middle School. But it’s what she does outside the classroom that earned her this week’s Getting Results Award.
bungalower
Orange County converting over 3,000 yield signs into stop signs
The Orange County Public Works Traffic Engineering Division (has a really long name, yes) is in the process of converting over 3,000 yield signs into stop signs as part of an effort to enhance safety in county neighborhoods. The project was adopted by the Board of Orange County Commissioners back...
click orlando
VIDEO: Florida man arrested after multi-county crime spree, chase on I-75, troopers say
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida man is locked up after a multi-county crime spree that started with a carjacking in Hillsborough County and ended with his arrest in Gainesville following a violent chase, according to investigators. Brandon Baker, 33, of Riverview, was booked at the Alachua County jail...
WESH
Flight instructor, passenger dead in Volusia County plane crash
OSTEEN, Fla. — Officials announced Thursday that two people were killed in a plane crash in Volusia County on Wednesday. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, the plane, a single-engine MX Technologies MX2, sent an emergency signal to the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center which notified the Daytona Beach Airport Tower staff who alerted VCSO around 6 p.m.
click orlando
17-year-old shot, hospitalized in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 17-year-old boy was hospitalized with a gunshot wound Tuesday night in Orange County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies responded at 9:20 p.m. to the 4300 block of Texas Ave., where the teen was located and taken to the hospital by Orange County Fire Rescue, officials said.
click orlando
1 seriously injured after falling at least 10 feet at Orange County building, fire rescue says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – One person was seriously injured at an Orange County building after falling at least 10 feet, according to fire rescue. The building is located at 6003 Hansel Ave. Sky 6 video showed what appeared to be a bank, or a building that was possibly used for a bank.
click orlando
Multivehicle wreck slows I-4 in Osceola County
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A multivehicle crash Tuesday afternoon is causing slowdowns on I-4 in Osceola County. The crash was reported on I-4 east at mile marker 59 near State Road 429. [TRENDING: Win tickets to watch Artemis 1 rocket launch | Video of man stabbing shark in head in...
click orlando
Can I get a DUI for using marijuana? Trooper Steve explains
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve on Thursday was asked, “Can you be charged with a DUI for using marijuana?”
click orlando
What the Honk: You were so close
ORLANDO, Fla. – I might be out of town, but there are still plenty of honks to share with you, so keep them coming. You’re doing it wrong, buddy. As I appreciate the fact the driver decided to stop as a whole, they are stopping in the worst possible location.
aroundosceola.com
Traveling “Un”Pleasant Hill Road and other Poinciana roadways
Where do I begin when discussing Poinciana and the Pleasant Hill roadways? Nightmarish, trapped, one-way-in and one-way- out and extremely dangerous raceways. Others who travel these roads daily could also provide more descriptive words — that would not be positive. I’ve driven in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Indianapolis, Louisville and the District of Columbia, and have never been gripped with the fear and anxiety that I have each time I venture onto these roads. Recently I had to drive some place totally new, and I had a meltdown. My friend noticed how anxious I was, and he volunteered to drive me. The struggle is real, and the fear is gripping. Each time that I get behind the wheel, my heart races, hands get sweaty, and a sense of dread overcomes me. I even have fleeting thoughts of not returning home to my loved ones that I must quickly dismiss. I try to refocus and tell myself to get a grip. I do not want to allow fear to dictate and determine my quality of life and my ability to drive.
click orlando
Lake County commissioners consider plan to lower speed limit on CR-561 in Clermont area
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Lake County commissioners are expected to move forward with a plan to lower the speed limit along County Road 561 in the Clermont area. Commissioners will be discussing the plan that calls for dropping the speed limit along the roadway from 55 to 45 mph.
mynews13.com
Some Florida educators leave teaching jobs for new pastures
ORLANDO, Fla. — The new school year is underway across Central Florida, but experts say the outlook in classrooms could differ from years past. Many districts are still battling teacher vacancies in the classroom, even as kids file into class. What You Need To Know. As the current school...
daytonatimes.com
Primary outcome: Wins for Barnaby, Davis, Williams
Turnout remained low in precincts located in Daytona’s Black neighborhoods. The 2022 primary election had mixed results for local candidates, particularly Black candidates. DeLand City Commissioner Jessica Davis will keep her Seat 3 after soundly defeating Deidre Dukes Perry. Davis got 76% of the vote. “It takes a lot...
click orlando
Daytona Beach mother accused of taping children to chairs, wall after they snuck food without permission
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A Daytona Beach mother and grandmother were arrested Tuesday after two children were taped to chairs and another was taped to the wall as “punishment” for sneaking food without permission, police said. Ymani Bain, 30, and Frances Chew, 72, are facing child abuse...
click orlando
3-vehicle crash reported in Longwood after railroad track ends up on road, officials say
LONGWOOD, Fla. – A piece of railroad track was somehow moved onto a Seminole County roadway where a three-vehicle wreck was reported, officials said. Crews responded around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday to a crash on South Ronald Reagan Boulevard, just south of Lyman Road, in Longwood. [TRENDING: Become a News...
click orlando
‘Our roots are here:’ Seminole County progresses with plans to revamp former Rosenwald School
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Seminole County leaders are moving forward with plans to revitalize the former Rosenwald School after the property was left abandoned and vacant for years. If you look past the broken windows and doors and through the cobwebs, you can see what the Rosenwald School used...
click orlando
South Daytona mom arrested after son, 1, found unresponsive with THC in system, police say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A mother was arrested Wednesday after her 20-month-old son was found unresponsive with marijuana in his system, according to the South Daytona Police Department. Officers said they were called to a South Daytona home on Green Acres South around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday and found a...
WESH
Best Central Florida locations to view the Artemis 1 launch
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Artemis 1 is NASA’s program to put humans back on the moon and ultimately Mars. The historic launch is set to take place Monday, Aug. 29 from Kennedy Space Center. If you're in Central Florida, you might be looking for the best viewing spots.
