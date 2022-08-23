ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

click orlando

Seminole County schools to preview social studies classroom materials

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Seminole County Public Schools is inviting members of the public to attend a preview event Thursday evening to look at instructional materials for the district’s social studies classes, district officials said. The event will give parents and other members of the community a chance...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Osceola County middle school tutor gets results in and out of the classroom

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Maggie Porter spent more than 30 years as a teacher but even in retirement, she can still be found in a classroom. Twice a week, Porter tutors an eighth-grade AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) class at Narcoossee Middle School. But it’s what she does outside the classroom that earned her this week’s Getting Results Award.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
bungalower

Orange County converting over 3,000 yield signs into stop signs

The Orange County Public Works Traffic Engineering Division (has a really long name, yes) is in the process of converting over 3,000 yield signs into stop signs as part of an effort to enhance safety in county neighborhoods. The project was adopted by the Board of Orange County Commissioners back...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Orange County, FL
WESH

Flight instructor, passenger dead in Volusia County plane crash

OSTEEN, Fla. — Officials announced Thursday that two people were killed in a plane crash in Volusia County on Wednesday. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, the plane, a single-engine MX Technologies MX2, sent an emergency signal to the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center which notified the Daytona Beach Airport Tower staff who alerted VCSO around 6 p.m.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

17-year-old shot, hospitalized in Orange County, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 17-year-old boy was hospitalized with a gunshot wound Tuesday night in Orange County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies responded at 9:20 p.m. to the 4300 block of Texas Ave., where the teen was located and taken to the hospital by Orange County Fire Rescue, officials said.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Multivehicle wreck slows I-4 in Osceola County

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A multivehicle crash Tuesday afternoon is causing slowdowns on I-4 in Osceola County. The crash was reported on I-4 east at mile marker 59 near State Road 429. [TRENDING: Win tickets to watch Artemis 1 rocket launch | Video of man stabbing shark in head in...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Can I get a DUI for using marijuana? Trooper Steve explains

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve on Thursday was asked, “Can you be charged with a DUI for using marijuana?”
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

What the Honk: You were so close

ORLANDO, Fla. – I might be out of town, but there are still plenty of honks to share with you, so keep them coming. You’re doing it wrong, buddy. As I appreciate the fact the driver decided to stop as a whole, they are stopping in the worst possible location.
ORLANDO, FL
aroundosceola.com

Traveling “Un”Pleasant Hill Road and other Poinciana roadways

Where do I begin when discussing Poinciana and the Pleasant Hill roadways? Nightmarish, trapped, one-way-in and one-way- out and extremely dangerous raceways. Others who travel these roads daily could also provide more descriptive words — that would not be positive. I’ve driven in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Indianapolis, Louisville and the District of Columbia, and have never been gripped with the fear and anxiety that I have each time I venture onto these roads. Recently I had to drive some place totally new, and I had a meltdown. My friend noticed how anxious I was, and he volunteered to drive me. The struggle is real, and the fear is gripping. Each time that I get behind the wheel, my heart races, hands get sweaty, and a sense of dread overcomes me. I even have fleeting thoughts of not returning home to my loved ones that I must quickly dismiss. I try to refocus and tell myself to get a grip. I do not want to allow fear to dictate and determine my quality of life and my ability to drive.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

Some Florida educators leave teaching jobs for new pastures

ORLANDO, Fla. — The new school year is underway across Central Florida, but experts say the outlook in classrooms could differ from years past. Many districts are still battling teacher vacancies in the classroom, even as kids file into class. What You Need To Know. As the current school...
ORLANDO, FL
daytonatimes.com

Primary outcome: Wins for Barnaby, Davis, Williams

Turnout remained low in precincts located in Daytona’s Black neighborhoods. The 2022 primary election had mixed results for local candidates, particularly Black candidates. DeLand City Commissioner Jessica Davis will keep her Seat 3 after soundly defeating Deidre Dukes Perry. Davis got 76% of the vote. “It takes a lot...
DELAND, FL

