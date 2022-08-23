Read full article on original website
The Samsung Galaxy S22, S21, and S20 are already receiving the August 2022 update
Samsung has released the August security patch for the Galaxy S22, S22 Ultra, S21, and S20. The update is slowly being pushed out across Europe with the patch for the S22 being a little more widespread.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone ever
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone you can buy when it hits the market early next year. This comes from a leak on 91mobiles.com (opens in new tab) that suggests Samsung’s next mainstream flagship (read: flat phone) will use the as-yet-unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 chipset. The current King of Smartphone chips, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 only recently began shipping on flagship phones, including the new OnePlus 10T.
Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4 is the foldable phone most people should buy
The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is the best foldable phone for most people, offering good performance and cameras within a design that's more pocket-friendly — and cooler — than your typical phone.
Best Android phones 2022
There are so many great Android phones to buy that it can be tough to know which one to get. These are the best of the best at each price point.
Android Authority
The Samsung Galaxy S7 and S8 are getting surprise updates
The updates fix a GPS issue, and that's about it. Samsung is reportedly pushing an update to the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S8 phones. The updates seem to address GPS issues on these devices. Samsung’s Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S8 series both reached end-of-life status a while ago, meaning they’ve...
CNET
Save Big On Refurbished Samsung Galaxy Watches With Prices Starting As Low As $50
A smartwatch is a wearable that can add convenience to your daily life. It can keep track of your fitness, check the time and send notifications. Right now you can snag factory reconditioned Samsung Galaxy watches for as low as $50. These deals expire tonight and some models have already sold out, so we advise placing your order as soon as possible if you see a model you want.
Phone Arena
5 more old Samsung phones owned by millions get a surprise and possibly critical update
Even though it's recommended to only use phones that get regular security updates, it's not unusual for consumers to hold onto devices past their software support date. Every once in a while, vendors roll out updates to unsupported devices, usually to address critical vulnerabilities, and that's what Samsung seems to be doing these days for a bevy of old phones.
notebookcheck.net
Huawei Mate 50 series officially confirmed to debut shortly before the iPhone 14 series' rumored launch event
Huawei's Mate series represents the company's absolute best at making complete, premium smartphones with all the bells and whistles. After the launch of the Mate 40 series two years ago, Huawei is set to return with the Mate 50 lineup, and has now confirmed a launch date. As revealed on...
notebookcheck.net
Galaxy S23 Ultra: Samsung confirms 200 MP camera and brings in Qualcomm 3D Sonic Max as further rumors hint at paradigm-shifting smartphone
It appears Samsung is preparing to stuff its Galaxy S23 Ultra flagship smartphone full of mouth-watering delights that will prevent the Android-smartphone buying public from being tempted by anything running on iOS. We have already reported several times about the 200 MP lens that is expected to land in the S23 Ultra’s camera equipment, and this has now been confirmed in a report by ET News, which states:
Best Samsung Galaxy S22 deals and prices of 08 2022
Samsung Galaxy S22 deals are pouring in, so we've put together a list of the best promotions we could find.
makeuseof.com
New One UI Beta Shows Some of the Features Heading to Your Samsung Galaxy Soon
Samsung's One UI 5 beta program is well under way. It allows users to road test Samsung's take on Android 13 and also reveals some of the features that will be exclusive to Samsung phones when it launches fully perhaps as early as October. The second beta is rolling out...
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Mijia Smart Curtain Motor 1S launches with voice commands
The Xiaomi Mijia Smart Curtain Motor 1S has been launched in China. The smart home gadget enables you to control your drapes in many ways. For example, you can use Xiao AI voice commands, the Mijia app, the accompanying remote control, or a gentle tug to start the motor. With...
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi 12T Pro: Google Play Console confirms specifications for upcoming flagship killer
It seems that Xiaomi is on the verge of announcing the Xiaomi 12T series, which includes the Xiaomi 12T Pro. To recap, only just over a week has passed since Phoneandroid revealed a hands-on photo with what they claim was the Xiaomi 12T Pro. A few days earlier, leakers shared pricing and specifications for the Xiaomi 12T Pro, as well as for the Xiaomi 12T. As we have discussed previously, it seemed that the Xiaomi 12T Pro would be a re-badged Redmi K50 Extreme Edition, a smartphone launched earlier this month and is also referred to as the Redmi K50 Ultra.
notebookcheck.net
TCL posts takings of nearly US$4.3 billion for the first half of 2022
TCL concedes that the economic climate was not kind to the global TV market, one of the areas in which the OEM is best known, throughout 2022 thus far. Nevertheless, the company has now reported very healthy revenues and profits for the first half of this year (1H2022). It attributes much of this success to its growing reputation for mid- to upper-tier smart screen sales, as well as as improving supply-chain conditions.
Galaxy Z Flip 4 review: Incremental design changes might not be enough to justify the upgrade - and suggest Samsung may need a new chapter in its smartphone evolution
Samsung releases its two new foldable smartphones on Friday – the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4. The smaller and cheaper of the two devices, the Galaxy Z Flip 4, flips open like a retro 90s phone thanks to a horizontal hinge through the middle of the screen.
notebookcheck.net
Nothing Phone (1) to remain on Android 12 for rest of 2022
Nothing has expanded upon Android 13 availability for the Phone (1). Talking to Android Authority, a Nothing representative confirmed the unfortunate news that the Phone (1) will not taste Android 13 this year. Instead, Nothing Phone (1) owners must wait at least between three and nine months before their devices move onto Android 13. Specifically, Android Authority quotes Nothing as commenting that:
reviewed.com
Shop Best Buy for 55 early Labor Day deals on Samsung, Apple, Sony and Frigidaire
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Labor Day 2022 brings about the best deals on top-tier devices for your home and beyond. If you want to skip the exhausting search for the combo of a great product at an even better price, look no further than Best Buy. From powerful kitchen appliances to eye-catching TVs, the tech retailer is offering amazing discounts on some of the best tech you can find in time for the holiday.
