Lawsuit demands $5.9 billion from Sony for "ripping off" 9 million PlayStation Store users
WTF?! Sony is being sued in the UK for £5 billion, or $5.9 billion, over claims it "ripped people off" by overcharging consumers for games and in-game purchases from its PlayStation Store. The class-action suit seeks damages for nine million people, with each one estimated to receive between £67 and £562 ($80 and $663) if it is successful.
techeblog.com
Sony Introduces DualSense Edge Wireless Controller for the PlayStation 5, Complete with Customizable Controls
Midnight Black and Cosmic Red DualSense controllers were revealed last year, and Sony follows them up with the DualSense Edge wireless controller for the PlayStation 5. Not just a cosmetic overhaul, the DualSense Edge boasts multiple hardware and software-based customization options that let users make it a completely personalized controller experience.
laptopmag.com
Hurry! PS5 bundle restocks at Walmart and PlayStation Direct
Another PS5 Horizon Forbidden West console bundle restock is tipped for today, August 23 at 3:00 p.m. ET/12:00 p.m. PT. Walmart Plus members get exclusive access to this PS5 drop, so if you're already a subscriber, here's your chance to finally get yourself one. If you're not a Walmart Plus...
ohmymag.co.uk
Android users: Samsung wants to pay you to make a switch. Here’s how
If you have an Android phone, Samsung is offering you a chance to upgrade to its newest phone models with little or no cost to you. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4 phones – both foldable devices – will go on sale on August 25, with prices ranging between £999 and £1,650. But, you can benefit from this sweet deal that the Korean tech giant is offering.
PS5 players have stopped playing their consoles because they are going outside instead, PlayStation says
PlayStation 5 consoles are not being used as much because people are going outside, Sony has said.During the pandemic, the PS5 was arguably the most coveted gadget in the world. Huge demand and issues with supply meant there was a booming market for the console, leading resale prices to shoot up and sending people on vast quests to try and find them.But as restrictions relax, people are playing those consoles less, PlayStation said in its latest results.The company saw total gameplay time fall 15 per cent this summer, it said in the results for the latest quarter. It improved slightly...
komando.com
Smartphone warning: Check these settings NOW on your iPhone or Android
Criminals can hack almost any device connected to the internet. Given the massive amounts of photos, videos and personal information stored on your smartphone, they are significant targets for cybercriminals. That’s why you need to take preventative steps to protect them as best you can. Tap or click here for...
The Samsung Galaxy S22, S21, and S20 are already receiving the August 2022 update
Samsung has released the August security patch for the Galaxy S22, S22 Ultra, S21, and S20. The update is slowly being pushed out across Europe with the patch for the S22 being a little more widespread.
CNBC
Sony hikes the price of its PlayStation 5 console because of soaring inflation
Sony on Thursday raised the recommended retail price of its PlayStation 5 games console in several international markets citing the global economic environment, including high inflation. The Japanese gaming giant said that the price hikes are effective immediately except in Japan where they will begin on Sep. 15. Sony is...
CNET
Sony Reveals New PS5 Controller
Sony is releasing an "ultra customizable" DualSense Edge controller for the PS5. The high-end controller expands Sony's line of gaming gear for the PS5 as it competes with Xbox and PC gaming. What's next. We're still waiting on details on how much the controller will cost and when it'll be...
Apple Insider
iPhone 14 Pro Max will be the most wanted iPhone in the fall
Production and shipment data for display panels used in Apple's iPhone 14 lineup indicates Apple expects high demand for its iPhone 14 Pro models in the fall. September's launch lineup is rumored to focus most of the changes on the iPhone 14 Pro rather than the iPhone 14, and it seems Apple is planning for sales to err towards the newer models. In data shared by analyst Ross Young of DSCC, Apple's suppliers are apparently focusing their efforts on creating panels for the Pro range.
HHW Gaming: Sony Jacking Up The Global Prices of PlayStation 5, US Gamers Safe For Now
If you live outside of the United States and are still looking for a PlayStation 5, this is not the news you were hoping to hear about Sony's still hard-to-get next-gen console. The post HHW Gaming: Sony Jacking Up The Global Prices of PlayStation 5, US Gamers Safe For Now appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
protocol.com
Sony's PS5 price increase marks the end of an era
Hello and welcome to Protocol Entertainment, your guide to the business of the gaming and media industries. This Friday, we’re discussing Sony’s bombshell news yesterday that it’s raising the price of its PlayStation 5 in most markets to combat inflation and other economic pressures. Also: what to read, watch and play this weekend.
Polygon
Sony is raising the price of the PS5
Nearly two years into the life of the PlayStation 5, Sony is taking the unusual step of raising the price of its current-generation console. Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO Jim Ryan said Thursday that the company will increase the retail price of the PS5 in Canada, Mexico, Europe, the U.K., Australia, Japan, and China, but not, apparently, in the United States.
PS5 Restock: Where to Buy the Hard-to-Find Console Without Spending a Fortune
The cost of a PlayStation 5 is going up. Sony has raised the retail price in certain markets due to “challenging economic decisions,” the company announced on Thursday (Aug. 25). The price increase affects Europe, Japan, China, Australia, Mexico, Canada and the U.K. “While this price increase is a necessity given the current global economic environment and its impact on SIE’s business, our top priority continues to be improving the PS5 supply situation so that as many players as possible can experience everything that PS5 offers and what’s still to come,” the company said in a blog post. Have you been trying to...
HHW Gaming: Microsoft Confrims What We Knew All Along, PS4 Outsold The Xbox One
We now have a good idea of just how bad the PS4 was whooping the Xbox One's butt in sales. The post HHW Gaming: Microsoft Confrims What We Knew All Along, PS4 Outsold The Xbox One appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Huge Android 13 update released today – full list of phones that can download it
ANDROID 13 has officially gone live and the newly-released software emphasizes customization and interoperability with other gadgets. Google's annual update to the Android interface smooths out personalization tools and pops out of the phone with improved multitasking across devices. Android 13 is accessible to users with select Google Pixel phones...
notebookcheck.net
Sony Xperia 5 IV: Sony confirms a September 1 launch event presumably for the Xperia 1 IV's compact sibling
Sony has now announced an imminent product announcement event scheduled for September 1. While Sony does not specify, by most indications, the Japanese company will unveil its compact flagship for the year, the Xperia 5 IV, at that event. Android Business Smartphone Leaks / Rumors. Three months after the release...
The Verge
Samsung’s new flagship SSDs are even more overkill for your PS5
Samsung has announced a new version of its flagship PCIe SSD, dubbed the 990 Pro. Not only does the PCIe 4.0 M.2 storage device get even closer to being as fast as it can theoretically be, but there’s also the option of getting it with a heatsink that comes complete with RGB lighting (though, if you get that version to upgrade a PlayStation 5, which requires add-on SSDs to have a heatsink, those lights will likely get lost behind a layer of textured plastic).
RS Recommends: PlayStation 5 Bundles and Deals Are In Stock – If You Know Where to Look
Click here to read the full article. The PlayStation 5 first made its debut back in November 2020, quickly rising to popularity amongst gamers for its sleek, futuristic design, powerful performance and exclusive games. Its quick rise to popularity amidst the Covid-19 pandemic though meant one thing: the PlayStation 5 was consistently sold out as supply chain issues kept Sony from keeping its supply up with the ever-increasing demand. It’s still hard to get your hands on a PlayStation 5 — at least at market value — so we’ve gone ahead and made it easy for you to snag this coveted...
Ars Technica
Sony raises PlayStation 5 console prices in many regions, effective immediately
In the early hours of Thursday morning, Sony announced massive news for its PlayStation 5 console family. Around the world, console prices are going up. The price hike for both models of PlayStation 5 (one with a disc drive, one without) is effective immediately in at least six regions, with Japan joining the price-hike fray on September 15. Sony's announcement lists specific price increases for some of its biggest gaming territories, yet it additionally warns that "select markets" may see their own price hikes in the coming days. These include territories in the Asia-Pacific region, Central and South America, and the massive cluster of nations that comprises the EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa).
