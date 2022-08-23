ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho’s abortion laws require revision to protect the health of Idaho citizens

By John Werdel
Idaho Statesman
Idaho Statesman
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Ukqd_0hS3Io3Q00

I have been fortunate to serve our community as an obstetrician/gynecologist since 1991 and have cared for more than 6,000 women during my career in the Treasure Valley. During various points, I have worked at both Saint Alphonsus and St. Luke’s and currently serve as the medical director of women’s services for the St Luke’s Health System.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UdW4i_0hS3Io3Q00
John Werdel

During my 31 years, I have seen the gamut of pregnancy-related complications and the devastating emotional impact of their diagnosis and treatment. I love the practice of medicine and care deeply about my patients.

While I have never performed terminations as a form of birth control, I have participated in numerous procedures or treatments that have required termination of a pregnancy, as vaguely defined in the current abortion-related laws .

These include all the common pregnancy issues that many of your families or friends have experienced, including miscarriage, non-viable pregnancy — many in unknown location — ectopic pregnancy, molar pregnancy, previable premature rupture of membranes and myriad fetal anomalies incompatible with life. Many require immediate termination of the pregnancy even when death of the mother is not imminent — especially ectopic and molar pregnancies along with a number of rarer cancer and medical diagnoses.

To be clear, cases such as these are being cared for at every hospital in our state today. The laws are vague, overly restrictive and place our medical providers in a no-win position between preventing irreparable harm or maternal death and avoiding criminal or civil penalties for providing what is considered the standard of care. Treatment delays secondary to these laws can/will result in harm.

I am also worried about my colleagues, including providers in obstetrics/gynecology, family medicine, emergency medicine and anesthesia, along with the nurses, pharmacists clinical and operating room personnel who are on the front lines caring for these patients in our clinics, urgent cares and hospitals.

While all understand the risk of medical malpractice, none has experienced the risk of criminal or civil liability for simply providing good-faith medical care. In my current role, I have heard from dozens of my colleagues and participated in multiple meetings where providers and staff have shared tears and are genuinely frightened to provide what was previously routine medical care.

Unfortunately, their fears are justified, as there is considerable lack of clarity within these laws — and specifically the trigger law, where there are no exceptions — only affirmative defenses (meaning you committed the crime, you just have a justification for your actions).

Many are considering relocation to another state . Shortages of providers and clinical staff will almost assuredly intensify under the current laws.

If not stayed, Idaho’s total abortion ban will go into effect on Aug. 25 . I implore the judiciary to envision the bind that providers and hospitals will find themselves in and pause enforcement of the total abortion ban.

As noted previously by the Idaho Coalition for Safe Reproductive Health Care , mothers, daughters, relatives, friends and colleagues — all the men and women in our state — are depending on us, the lawmakers and the medical community, to get this right.

This is important enough that everyone should be engaged in this discussion. The Legislature and medical community should work together to rewrite both laws to protect the health of our Idaho citizens. Please reach out to your representatives and recommend their revision.

Dr. John Werdel has practiced obstetrics/gynecology in Boise for 31 years and is currently employed with the St. Luke’s Health System as the medical director for women’s services. He has served as chair of the Ada County Medical Society and chair of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists representing Idaho physicians.

Comments / 2

Related
kmvt

$330 million dollars could be heading to Idaho’s education system

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A special legislative session will begin next Thursday to discuss how to spend Idaho’s record budget surplus. KMVT’s Zach Bruhl looks at how education officials are responding to news that millions of dollars could be heading their way. $330 million dollars could...
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Health
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Abortion#Abortion Issues#Abortion Laws#Medical Services#Politics State#Politics Legislative#General Health
KIVI-TV

Gov. Brad Little proposes investing $410 million into Idaho education

BOISE, Idaho — As part of Gov. Brad Little’s proposed legislation that lawmakers will take up during the special session next week, if approved, the bill would invest $410 million dollars into education. But the proposal from Little is very similar to that of Reclaim Idaho’s Quality Education Act.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Women's Health
MIX 106

Things You Should Never Do or Say to People Who Love Idaho

There's only so much you can pack inside a headline, right? So before we dive in, the subject warrants context and clarity. In America, we're entitled with the inalienable right of free speech. However, while we as Americans do enjoy the fruits of the First Amendment, that isn't to say it goes entirely without consequence.
IDAHO STATE
PLANetizen

Idaho’s Growth Obscures Massive Demographic Turnover, Study Says

“More than a quarter of Idaho’s growing 1.8 million population is new to the state, according to a University of Idaho analysis that uses novel data,” according to an article by KMTV News. The research, by Jaap Vos, professor of Planning and Natural Resources at the University of Idaho, relied on vehicle registration and license surrender data from the Idaho Transportation Department from 2011-2021.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

This Has to Be The Worst Idaho Song Ever

There have been a ton of songs about Idaho over the years, check out these 10 before I share the worst one with you... 1) We will start with the most obvious, The Idaho State Song: "Here We Have Idaho" If you have been in Idaho for any amount of real time you should know this one. It was written by Sallie Hume-Douglas and Craig Chernos arranged the piece.
IDAHO STATE
kqennewsradio.com

IDAHO POWER COMPANY TO PAY $1.5 MILLION IN CIVIL SETTLEMENT

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon has announced that Idaho Power Company has agreed to pay $1.5 million to settle allegations by the United States relating to the May 2014 Powerline and August 2015 Lime Hill fires in Baker County. A release said the Idaho-based utility...
BAKER COUNTY, OR
Idaho Statesman

Idaho Statesman

Boise, ID
2K+
Followers
302
Post
887K+
Views
ABOUT

Nestled in the Treasure Valley where the desert meets the Rocky Mountains, Boise is one of the country's most likable and livable areas. Boise offers the cultural experiences of a large metropolitan area with the feel of a small town. The location and mild climate encourage a wide variety of outdoor recreation opportunities all within a short distance of downtown. Whether readers are tapping a keyboard, watching a video or combing through the newspaper, the Idaho Statesman connects them to what is happening in their community and the world.

 https://www.idahostatesman.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy