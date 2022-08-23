ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

tvinsider.com

How to Watch ‘Days of Our Lives’ on Peacock

After 57 years on broadcast television, NBC‘s long-running daytime drama Days of Our Lives will be moving to streaming this fall, shifting locations over to the network’s streaming partner, Peacock. For devoted fans, this could be a bit of an adjustment as streaming can be more complicated than...
Digital Trends

YouTube TV moved a major channel to a $15-a-month add-on

YouTube TV this week shot an email to subscribers warning that it’s moved a major Spanish-language channel from its base package to an optional add-on. The change took effect on August 4. Universo, which is owned by NBCUniversal, now resides in the “Spanish Plus” add-on. It costs $10 a...
GAMINGbible

Controversial Netflix Show Has Been Cancelled After Just One Season

Netflix has somewhat of a reputation for cancelling shows prematurely. There’s Altered Carbon, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Jupiter’s Legacy, Cursed, Cowboy Bepop, and First Kill - just to name a few casualties. You get the idea. No matter what your TV tastes, you’ve probably had a handful of your favourite Netflix shows cancelled. It’s not just Netflix though. HBO Max recently pulled the plug on a number of DC projects including Batgirl. Netflix certainly wants to stay on top though as it’s cancelled yet another show after a single season.
makeuseof.com

How Much Hulu Will Cost You From October 2022

By now, you have probably noticed that streaming services, once considered a cheaper alternative to cable, are all raising prices in 2022. We are all somewhat addicted to our streaming providers, and they seem to have figured it out. Thus, after years of relatively low-cost access, that is changing. The...
CNET

TV Antennas Got a Cable-Like Upgrade, Except It's Still Free

There are more ways to get free TV than you might think. One is to try free TV streaming services like Tubi, Pluto or Freevee, but they generally don't have sports, local news or big-name network TV shows. Another is to connect an antenna to your TV to get your local ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and PBS stations -- it works with any TV and antennas are really cheap. Known as over-the-air TV, the system is also in the process of getting an upgrade.
CNET

If You're Not Using Netflix's Secret Menu, You're Streaming All Wrong

Netflix's content library is so massive that sometimes scrolling can easily take more time than watching something. If you don't already have something in mind to watch, you're at the mercy of the algorithm -- even if you been trying out the two-thumbs-up like option. The streaming platform will highlight TV shows and movies you may like based on your profile and what you've watched before. It's a start, but it won't help you find something new to watch quickly, or any other niche genres you might be interested in.
Business Insider

Paramount Plus will be free with a Walmart+ subscription starting in September — here's a full breakdown of what the streaming service offers

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Paramount Plus is one of the most affordable streaming services available. The ad-supported Essential plan starts at $5 a month, while the ad-free Premium plan costs $10 a month. The service offers a growing collection of original series...
BGR.com

29 new movies hit Netflix today – here are 8 you need to watch

We’ve turned another page on the calendar, with a new month starting today. And you know what that means — another four weeks of all-new streaming content, starting with a slew of Netflix movies that hit the platform today. For a more comprehensive list of everything coming to...
Outsider.com

‘Days of Our Lives’ Leaving NBC, But You Can Still Watch It: Here’s How

After 57 years on the TV airwaves, the residents of Salem on the iconic serial soap opera Days Of Our Lives are moving to Peacock. This news comes after the announcement that the popular soap is leaving its longtime home on NBC. In a Wednesday announcement, the NBC network announced this major change as Days Of Our Lives heads into the streaming genre, airing exclusively on the popular platform.
Outsider.com

Netflix Just Canceled Another Hit Comedy Series

Netflix has been faced with some backlash recently. The platform keeps canceling fan-favorite shows, and they even now have fewer subscribers than streaming service Disney+. They have recently canceled another show, which has fans upset. The streaming service is notorious for canceling shows before giving them a proper finale. A...
digg.com

HBO Max Will Be Replaced Next Year By A New Service

A new app will combine HBO Max and Discovery Plus in 2023. What is it called? We have no clue. Summer 2023 will mark the end of both the HBO Max and Discovery+ apps. This was announced today by Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav in an earnings call. There have been lots of reports, rumors, and official announcements from the company over the past few days revolving around the future of HBO, its staff, and several films such as "Batgirl" which are no longer being released.
Variety

NBC Aims to Boost Carrie Underwood’s ‘Sunday Night Football’ Opener With Real-World Footage

Carrie Underwood doesn’t have to open NBC Sports’ “Sunday Night Football” all by herself. The show, one of TV’s most-watched programs each year, hopes to take on new relevancy this season by incorporating scenes from each week’s host city and activity from the stadium in the opening segment starring Carrie Underwood. Fans have seen the famous singer belting out “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night” for years. NBC hopes dedicating a film crew to capturing the action around the game on the day it’s played will add a boost to the proceedings and get fans more engaged. “This season, with stadiums full again,...
