The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone you can buy when it hits the market early next year. This comes from a leak on 91mobiles.com (opens in new tab) that suggests Samsung’s next mainstream flagship (read: flat phone) will use the as-yet-unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 chipset. The current King of Smartphone chips, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 only recently began shipping on flagship phones, including the new OnePlus 10T.
There are so many great Android phones to buy that it can be tough to know which one to get. These are the best of the best at each price point.
The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is the best foldable phone for most people, offering good performance and cameras within a design that's more pocket-friendly — and cooler — than your typical phone.
Apple's rumored iPhone 14 might well get its reveal in just a few weeks, with many signs pointing toward an early September reveal followed by a mid-September release. These reports have been trickling in alongside rumors of the next iPhone line's design, price and new features. Apple tends to unveil...
The alleged Apple iPhone 14 release date was widely reported on back in June, with the tentative date of September 13 (a Tuesday) being the day in question. However, a new source has now suggested that the iPhone 14 release date could actually be September 6, a whole week earlier and only a day after Labor Day, which is a federal holiday in the United States and lands on September 5 for 2022.
If you have an Android phone, Samsung is offering you a chance to upgrade to its newest phone models with little or no cost to you. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4 phones – both foldable devices – will go on sale on August 25, with prices ranging between £999 and £1,650. But, you can benefit from this sweet deal that the Korean tech giant is offering.
The updates fix a GPS issue, and that's about it. Samsung is reportedly pushing an update to the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S8 phones. The updates seem to address GPS issues on these devices. Samsung’s Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S8 series both reached end-of-life status a while ago, meaning they’ve...
Apple's annual iPhone event is likely right around the corner, which means the iPhone 14 could be released in less than a month. Recent reports put the announcement date as early as Sept. 7, and Sept. 16 is the date CNET expects the new iPhone to go on sale. But of course, nothing is official just yet.
Even though it's recommended to only use phones that get regular security updates, it's not unusual for consumers to hold onto devices past their software support date. Every once in a while, vendors roll out updates to unsupported devices, usually to address critical vulnerabilities, and that's what Samsung seems to be doing these days for a bevy of old phones.
Huawei's Mate series represents the company's absolute best at making complete, premium smartphones with all the bells and whistles. After the launch of the Mate 40 series two years ago, Huawei is set to return with the Mate 50 lineup, and has now confirmed a launch date. As revealed on...
When Apple introduced the iPhone 12 mini in 2020, the company predicted that it would be “very popular”. But... that wasn't really the case. Sales figures through 2020-2021 showed that the smallest iPhone was by far the least preferred model by customers. The reason? Well, there might be a couple of them:
We're certainly excited to see what Apple has in store with the iPhone 14 – a launch event is expected early in September – but a couple of reports suggest that the iPhone 15 will include tech upgrades originally slated for this year's line-up. First up is news...
Apple's iOS 15.6 is here and ready to be downloaded to your iPhone. Released on July 20, the follow-up to iOS 15.5 folds in bug fixes -- including for an error that incorrectly showed phone storage as full -- and a new feature for watching live sports in the TV app.
Samsung's One UI 5 beta program is well under way. It allows users to road test Samsung's take on Android 13 and also reveals some of the features that will be exclusive to Samsung phones when it launches fully perhaps as early as October. The second beta is rolling out...
It seems that Xiaomi is on the verge of announcing the Xiaomi 12T series, which includes the Xiaomi 12T Pro. To recap, only just over a week has passed since Phoneandroid revealed a hands-on photo with what they claim was the Xiaomi 12T Pro. A few days earlier, leakers shared pricing and specifications for the Xiaomi 12T Pro, as well as for the Xiaomi 12T. As we have discussed previously, it seemed that the Xiaomi 12T Pro would be a re-badged Redmi K50 Extreme Edition, a smartphone launched earlier this month and is also referred to as the Redmi K50 Ultra.
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — New sales date from the second quarter of 2022 shows that Apple'siPhone remains the best-selling smartphone in China, and local rival Vivo has overtaken Samsung for second place.
It is no secret that the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have sub-par fingerprint scanners. The first in Google's Pixel series to launch with under-display fingerprint scanners, Google even confirmed that it had used a superior sensor in the mid-range Pixel 6a. However, people were quick to find security issues with the latter, which is less than ideal for a biometric authentication method. Rumours about the Pixel 6 Pro finally receiving Face Unlock support, most recently last month courtesy of Android 13 code.
The Galaxy S22 Ultra was only just ahead of budget competition from Motorola. Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra was reportedly the most popular Android phone in North America in Q2. It was listed just ahead of the Moto G Power 2022 and Galaxy A13. Apple dominated the list, with iPhones...
It’s been more than a month since I switched to the Pixel 6a as my main and only phone, and I feel that’s a good time to really get to know the phone a bit more than just the typical review, so if you are interested to learn whether I can still recommend the Pixel 6a after that initial honeymoon period... read on!
TCL has launched the T7G TV series in China for pre-order. The device is available in four screen sizes: 55-in, 65-in, 75-in and 85-in. Dynamic local dimming from the backlight allows a high contrast ratio for precise light and dark details, with a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. The Android TV supports 4K at 144 Hz with a 3840 x 2160 px resolution for an Ultra HD experience.
