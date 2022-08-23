ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TechRadar

The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone ever

The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone you can buy when it hits the market early next year. This comes from a leak on 91mobiles.com (opens in new tab) that suggests Samsung’s next mainstream flagship (read: flat phone) will use the as-yet-unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 chipset. The current King of Smartphone chips, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 only recently began shipping on flagship phones, including the new OnePlus 10T.
CNET

Apple's iPhone 14 Release Date: When to Expect the 2022 Phone

Apple's rumored iPhone 14 might well get its reveal in just a few weeks, with many signs pointing toward an early September reveal followed by a mid-September release. These reports have been trickling in alongside rumors of the next iPhone line's design, price and new features. Apple tends to unveil...
notebookcheck.net

Apple iPhone 14 release date could be earlier than expected as 95 million phones are prepped for sale

The alleged Apple iPhone 14 release date was widely reported on back in June, with the tentative date of September 13 (a Tuesday) being the day in question. However, a new source has now suggested that the iPhone 14 release date could actually be September 6, a whole week earlier and only a day after Labor Day, which is a federal holiday in the United States and lands on September 5 for 2022.
ohmymag.co.uk

Android users: Samsung wants to pay you to make a switch. Here’s how

If you have an Android phone, Samsung is offering you a chance to upgrade to its newest phone models with little or no cost to you. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4 phones – both foldable devices – will go on sale on August 25, with prices ranging between £999 and £1,650. But, you can benefit from this sweet deal that the Korean tech giant is offering.
Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy S7 and S8 are getting surprise updates

The updates fix a GPS issue, and that's about it. Samsung is reportedly pushing an update to the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S8 phones. The updates seem to address GPS issues on these devices. Samsung’s Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S8 series both reached end-of-life status a while ago, meaning they’ve...
CNET

iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: Everything Apple May Change in 2022

Apple's annual iPhone event is likely right around the corner, which means the iPhone 14 could be released in less than a month. Recent reports put the announcement date as early as Sept. 7, and Sept. 16 is the date CNET expects the new iPhone to go on sale. But of course, nothing is official just yet.
Phone Arena

5 more old Samsung phones owned by millions get a surprise and possibly critical update

Even though it's recommended to only use phones that get regular security updates, it's not unusual for consumers to hold onto devices past their software support date. Every once in a while, vendors roll out updates to unsupported devices, usually to address critical vulnerabilities, and that's what Samsung seems to be doing these days for a bevy of old phones.
CNET

Apple's iOS 15.6 Update: Everything New on Your iPhone

Apple's iOS 15.6 is here and ready to be downloaded to your iPhone. Released on July 20, the follow-up to iOS 15.5 folds in bug fixes -- including for an error that incorrectly showed phone storage as full -- and a new feature for watching live sports in the TV app.
notebookcheck.net

Xiaomi 12T Pro: Google Play Console confirms specifications for upcoming flagship killer

It seems that Xiaomi is on the verge of announcing the Xiaomi 12T series, which includes the Xiaomi 12T Pro. To recap, only just over a week has passed since Phoneandroid revealed a hands-on photo with what they claim was the Xiaomi 12T Pro. A few days earlier, leakers shared pricing and specifications for the Xiaomi 12T Pro, as well as for the Xiaomi 12T. As we have discussed previously, it seemed that the Xiaomi 12T Pro would be a re-badged Redmi K50 Extreme Edition, a smartphone launched earlier this month and is also referred to as the Redmi K50 Ultra.
Apple Insider

Apple's iPhone dominant in China, Samsung falls out of second place

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — New sales date from the second quarter of 2022 shows that Apple'siPhone remains the best-selling smartphone in China, and local rival Vivo has overtaken Samsung for second place.
notebookcheck.net

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro could receive facial recognition support to improve fingerprint sensor accuracy

It is no secret that the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have sub-par fingerprint scanners. The first in Google's Pixel series to launch with under-display fingerprint scanners, Google even confirmed that it had used a superior sensor in the mid-range Pixel 6a. However, people were quick to find security issues with the latter, which is less than ideal for a biometric authentication method. Rumours about the Pixel 6 Pro finally receiving Face Unlock support, most recently last month courtesy of Android 13 code.
notebookcheck.net

TCL T7G 4K TV launches with 144 Hz refresh rate and NFC tap-to-cast feature

TCL has launched the T7G TV series in China for pre-order. The device is available in four screen sizes: 55-in, 65-in, 75-in and 85-in. Dynamic local dimming from the backlight allows a high contrast ratio for precise light and dark details, with a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. The Android TV supports 4K at 144 Hz with a 3840 x 2160 px resolution for an Ultra HD experience.
