Missouri State

The Best Sight In The World Is Actually A Road Sign That Says Welcome To Missouri

Dorothy had it right when she said, “there’s no place like home.” No matter where in the world we travel, there’s just something about coming back home to our beautiful Missouri. We can all probably remember that moment when we see the “Missouri Welcomes You” sign and the warm feeling that rushes over us. After all, we know all of the amazingness that awaits in our home state, something that visitors are just about to discover.
Is the town in 'Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri' real?

MISSOURI — Yes, the crime is real, the billboards are real, but the town is fictional. Director Martin McDonagh explained in an interview with the Los Angeles Times that the inspiration for the movie "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" came to him almost two decades ago. McDonagh saw three...
FOX2Now

Schnucks opens its first Missouri express store

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Schnucks introduces a new concept for grocery store customers, opening its first express store in Missouri earlier this week. The company celebrated the grand opening of its Schnucks Express store in Columbia on Wednesday. The new location is located at 111 South Providence Road in Columbia, Missouri, and connected to the grocer’s Eatwell store.
CJ Coombs

The historical 1940 A & P building in St. Louis was a link to the Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company grocery chain

Art deco building. A & P Food Stores Building, an NRHP site.Matthew Hurst from Brooklyn, NY, USA, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. One of the oldest A & P grocery store buildings located at 6016 Delmar Boulevard in St. Louis, Missouri was built in 1940. It's a one-story building that is architecturally designed in Art Deco. The main entrance of the building is in a rounded corner. The original parking lot is still on the property of the building.
KIX 105.7

Garth Brooks Coming Back To Missouri in October to Open New Venue

Garth Brooks is coming back to Missouri on October 1. The grand opening of the newly expanded Thunder Ridge Nature Arena at Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge in the Ozarks of Missouri is going to open with one of the biggest country artists of all time. It was first reported by themusicuniverse.com that Garth will be opening up the 50,000-seat venue which shows off Table Rock Lake and the Boston Mountains of Arkansas. Tickets are $98.95 all-inclusive and are on sale now.
FOX 2

More hummingbirds are expected in Missouri before fall migration

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Hummingbirds in the northern United States will start heading back to Mexico soon. You’ll want to keep your hummingbird feeder out until Thanksgiving to help fuel their incredible journey. The ruby-throated hummingbirds seen in Missouri will start their southward journey in August and September. The Missouri Department of Conservation says that […]
RFT (Riverfront Times)

North St. Louis Recovery Center To Stock Old Mailboxes With Narcan

Soon, if things go according to plan, St. Louis neighborhoods hit hardest by the opioid epidemic will be stocked with old mailboxes repurposed to offer free Narcan, the life-saving drug that awakens people who’ve lost consciousness because of an overdose on heroin and other opioids. The Narcan stations will...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Tracking Sunday storms | St. Louis News

– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Spotty storms are popping up north and west of St. Louis. Track the storms with the live weather loop. via...
1070 KHMO-AM

Don’t Believe in Ghosts? Travel This Very Haunted Illinois Road

We are getting closer to the season of ghosts, spirits, and hauntings and one Illinois road have all of that and more. Cuba Road is located in the Northern part of Illinois and is known to many of the locals as being extremely active when it comes to the paranormal. Onlyinyourstate.com says people have seen orbs of light, a couple walking up and down the road holding hands, a young woman hailing a ride, and then disappearing. But one reported sighting gives me the chills. There have been reports (so more than one person has experienced this) where a house is there one minute and gone the next. A freakin' house. Explain that one to me, non-believers.
FOX2now.com

Increasing humidity Sunday, storm chances by Monday

ST. LOUIS – Temperature highs Sunday are in the 90s with heat indexes in the upper 90s thanks to increasing humidity. A complex of storms in western Missouri may hold together long enough to bring us a few showers Sunday afternoon, especially west of St. Louis. Otherwise, a few storms may develop in the afternoon and evening but not everyone sees rain with this round. We’ll have a break in rain chances Sunday night into Monday but expect scattered storms to develop by Monday afternoon.
1070 KHMO-AM

1070 KHMO-AM

KHMO AM 1070 has the best news coverage for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

