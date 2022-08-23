New home sales dropped 29% since last year

WASHINGTON D.C. —- The number of new residential sales dropped 12.6 % in July from June, according to the U.S. Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

With a price average of $546,800 and mortgage rates rising an extra 2%, many families have opted to wait before closing a deal.

In July 2021, 726,000 new houses were sold in comparison to 511,000 sold last month.

Meanwhile, the median price for a new construction home rose to $439,400, up from $402,400 the previous month.