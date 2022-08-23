Read full article on original website
sweetwaternow.com
Gregory Gaylor (January 28, 1951 – August 22, 2022)
Gregory Gaylor, 71, passed away Monday, August 22, 2022 at his home in Rock Springs, WY. He had been a resident of Rock Springs for 42 years and former resident of Brighton, CO. Mr. Gaylor was born January 28, 1951 in Denver, CO, the son of Donald and Wilma Seidenberg...
sweetwaternow.com
Mark Lee Hawks (December 10, 1947 – August 20, 2022)
Mark Lee Hawks, 74, passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022. He was born in Rock Springs, Wyoming on December 10, 1947, the son of Gary Hawks and Alice Harns. Mark graduated from Rock Springs High School with the class of 1967 before starting a career in law enforcement working as a police officer and then as a sheriff. He then worked as the safety manager for John Bunning Transfer Inc. for 33 years until his retirement in march of 2015.
sweetwaternow.com
Charles “Tom” Tomas Moore (December 1, 1958 – August 6, 2022)
Charles “Tom” Tomas Moore, 64, passed away on or about August 6, 2022. He was a longtime resident of Rock Springs, WY, and former resident of Evanston, WY. He died following a lengthy illness. He was born December 1, 1958 in Evanston, WY; the son of Charles Thomas...
sweetwaternow.com
Sweetwater County Marriage Report for August 15 – August 19, 2022
SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses were issued in Sweetwater County from August 15 – August 19, 2022. Neil August Smith, 28, to Natasha Annette Beckermann, 24, both of Green River. Isaac Taylor Ellison, 23, to Megan Rae Yoak, 22, both of Rock Springs. Raymond Todd Anderson,...
sweetwaternow.com
Delores Margaret Smith (February 28, 1929 – August 23, 2022)
Delores Margaret Smith, 93, passed away Tuesday, August 23, 2022 in Green River, WY. She was born in Clearwater, NE, on February 28, 1929, the daughter of Mathias Kaster and Elizabeth (Lizzie) Schultz. Ms. Smith graduated from Clearwater High School with the class of 1946. She married her lifelong sweetheart,...
Rock Springs Woman Listed As Missing Person On DCI Website
A 48-year-old Rock Springs woman is listed as missing on a Wyoming Missing Person website maintained by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation. The Wyoming Missing Persons website has this entry for Christy Donelle Arntson:. Missing Person, August 11, 2022, Sweetwater County, Wyoming: Christy Donelle Arntson, age 48, was last...
sweetwaternow.com
James Franklin Baker (December 8, 1940 – August 17, 2022)
James Franklin Baker, 81, of Green River, Wyoming joined the lord on August 17, 2022. “Punk” was born on December 8, 1940 in Wallace, Idaho, one of seven children born to James Joseph Baker and Dorothy Baker (Musto). Jim attended schools in Idaho and Utah. He met his future...
restaurantclicks.com
Salt Lake City Breakfast Spots to Try This Week
Salt Lake City is one of the most underrated cities in America due to its incredible scenery, a large variety in its food scene, and a long list of things to do. I have discovered the best breakfast spots in Salt Lake City that I will share with you here!
WATCH: Midway parents come home to tin-foiled house
MIDWAY, Utah (ABC4) – Members of the Heckel family out of Midway, Utah are known as quite the pranksters. The family is compiled of parent-duo Darin and Nancee and their six children ages 21 to 31-years-old. Recently, Darin and Nancee escaped to St. George for four days. In classic Heckel fashion, the kids took their […]
sweetwaternow.com
Thomas A. Breeze (January 19, 1932 – August 10, 2022)
Thomas A. Breeze, 90, passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at South Lincoln County Hospital in Kemmerer, WY. He was a resident of Rock Springs, WY, 69 years and former resident of Seattle, WA. He died following a lengthy illness. Mr. Breeze was born January 19, 1932 in Seattle,...
restaurantclicks.com
Amazing Restaurants with Outdoor Dining in Salt Lake City
Utah is home to some of the nation’s most stunning national parks. Moreover, Salt Lake City is a burgeoning capital city that upholds Utah’s natural beauty standards. Bordered on one end by the gorgeous Wasatch Mountain Range and the Great Salt Lake on the other, Salt Lake City has stunning views, hikes, and parks.
Family of child pulled from reservoir calls his recovery a miracle
A 9-year old Eagle Mountain boy continues to recover in the hospital after being rescued from a truck that ended up in a Summit County reservoir.
sweetwaternow.com
🍁 Hayrides and Pumpkins and Pictures, OH MY!
The second annual Fall Into Fall Festival is just around the corner!. This will be a FREE event that’s fun for the whole family. Don’t miss one of the last opportunities for outdoor fun before winter weather returns!. RSVP HERE NOW!. ABOUT. Games. Vendors. Music. Join us as...
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Get the Freshest Seafood in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City is a beef- and chicken-heavy place, perhaps given all the protein people want before and after hiking in the summer or hitting the slopes in the winter. And because the city is far from the ocean, people don’t typically expect to find good seafood. However, some...
thelastamericanvagabond.com
Daughters of Former Mormon Bishop Walton Hunter Accuse Father of Rape
The story of allegations of child sexual abuse in the Mormon Church expands from Gordon B. Hinckley to Bishop Walton Hunter. In the late 1980’s a documentary titled The True Story of Mormon President Gordon B. Hinckley was produced and screened among churches that would dare host the heresy. This film alleges that now-deceased former Mormon President Gordon B. Hinckley engaged in affairs with prostitutes, men, and young boys.
gastronomicslc.com
Local Utah restaurant quits amid continuing staffing issues
Sad news just in hot off the press, Fenice Mediterranean Bistro in downtown SLC is no more. Local food blogger SLC Eats spied the following information recently posted to the doors of the Mediterranean styled restaurant. The notice reads:. “8/21/2022 Dear Fenice Patrons and Supporters. Due to the many challenges...
Utah Teacher Draws Outrage After Post Wondering Whether White Students Will Adapt To Her 'Non-White' Classroom
A teacher in Utah pondered how parents and students in a majority-white school would feel about being in a classroom like hers that she said is "built for non-white students," Radar has learned.“For the first time in my life, I’m going to be teaching at a majority-White school, and I’m kind of interested to see how students and parents react to my classroom, or if they even notice anything about it, because it’s built for non-White students,” a teacher at William Penn Elementary near Salt Lake City, Utah said in a social media post.The teacher noted that she's working in...
sweetwaternow.com
Gil German Announces Candidacy for Western’s Board of Trustees
SWEETWATER COUNTY — Gil German recently announced his candidacy for the Western Wyoming Community College Board of Trustees. German released the following statement announcing his bid for a spot on Western’s board. Hello Sweetwater County residents, family, friends, and supporters,. I am officially announcing my candidacy for Western...
Park City Mountain announces opening dates, new changes this fall/winter season
PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Skiers and snowboarders, mark your calendars as Park City Mountain announces its 2022-23 opening dates this fall and winter season. Get ready to hit the slopes beginning Friday, Nov. 18 as the world-class resort officially opens to the public at both Park City Mountain Village and Canyons Village. Daily lift […]
kjzz.com
Friends say family lost everything in Eagle Mountain house fire
Friends of the family who escaped a house fire in Eagle Mountain Monday night said they have lost everything. “They’re in shock and very overwhelmed by the outpouring of love that’s been sent their way,” said Sammy Johnson, a family friend. “Definitely, for the most part, they’re overwhelmed and very in shock. They don’t really know what to think as they literally just lost everything they own.”
