Congress & Courts

Tucker Carlson cuts into live Biden speech in an attempt to show mental decline but it backfires

On Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson opened the show referencing a recent Politico article highlighting how the Trump administration allegedly pressured the FDA to rush the COVID vaccines. Carlson pretended to blame the former president for any perceived side effects, in this case, mental decline. But Carlson was actually still blaming Democrats for supporting use of the vaccines, and was just trying to push the narrative that President Joe Biden is struggling with his mental state.
Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson among Fox News stars ordered to give depositions in Dominion defamation suit

Several of Fox News’s top hosts, including Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity, have been called to give depositions in a major defamation suit brought against the network by Dominion Voting Systems.The case revolves around the network’s propagation of false claims and conspiracy theories regarding the 2020 election, and specifically the assertion that Dominion’s voting machines were deliberately compromised in any of various implausible ways in order to rig the election for Joe Biden.As reported by The New York Times, the names ordered to testify in the case include Mr Carlson and Mr Hannity, as well as Judge Jeanine Pirro,...
Why Trump wants a ‘special master’ in the Mar-a-Lago investigation

A Florida judge is considering former President Trump’s request for an independent legal expert, or “special master,” to examine the classified documents seized from Mar-a-Lago. “[Trump’s demand] made no sense, and I think it’s going to go nowhere,” says former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks. She and Hugo Lowell, congressional reporter for the Guardian, share the real reasons behind Trump’s legal maneuver.Aug. 28, 2022.
Rep. Plaskett: 'the dissipation of noise' from the GOP means they know Trump is in trouble

The investigation into Donald Trump’s improper handling of government records is one of at least four ongoing probes into the former president. And while many Republicans swiftly came to his defense following the FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago, few have been as vocal in the 24 hours since the redacted copy of the search warrant affidavit was unsealed. “You’re noticing the dissipation of noise from my Republican colleagues because they know that Trump is in trouble,” says Rep. Stacey Plaskett. “What they’re going to do is try and call foul.” As these investigations continue to intensify, she points out that there’s precedent for the criminal prosecution of high-ranking government officials in the United States. Remember Spiro Agnew “I think the people who have short memories need to be reminded of this,” Rep. Plaskett tells Ali Velshi.Aug. 27, 2022.
'We’re seeing a lot of mistruths': Combatting GOP criticisms over Biden’s student loan debt plan

MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by the Co-Founder of Debt Collective, Astra Taylor, and Senior Editor for Insider, Kadia Tubman, to discuss the activism that lead to President Biden’s student debt relief plan, what needs to happen next, and how Republican criticism over the plan pits Americans against Americans. Astra Taylor tells Alicia, “if debt cancelation really benefited the wealthy, Republicans would have done it already.” Aug. 28, 2022.
The misleading history of the “pro-life” movement.

Leslie Reagan Professor of History at the University of Illinois and Award-winning Author or ˜When Abortion Was A Crime,” and Jennifer Rubin, Opinion Writer at the Washington Post and Author of ˜Resistance: How Women Saved Democracy from Donald Trump” join Ali to discuss the history of the misleading messaging of the “Pro-Life” movement, and how the electorate might be changing in the wake of the Dobbs decision.Aug. 28, 2022.
Mystal: "What does [Trump] have to do to go to jail?"

In the wake of the release of the affidavit at the center of the search of Donald Trump's golf course Mar-A-Lago, Dr. Jason Johnson and Elie Mystal query, "why ain't this dude in jail?"and discuss the national security implications connected with this breach.Aug. 27, 2022.
Trump wanted classified info ‘to help himself,’ says Rep. Swalwell

Rep. Eric Swalwell joins MSNBC’s Ali Velshi to discuss how Democrats will try to assess the damage Donald Trump posed to national security with the classified material he had at Mar-a-Lago, including national defense information that Swalwell says “jeopardized” U.S. troops and human sources whose “real lives are at risk.” He adds that Republicans backing Trump on this gives the American people a “clear choice” in November.Aug. 27, 2022.
Trouble In The White House: Bill & Hillary Clinton's Biggest Relationship Rumors & Scandals

One of the most talked-about marriages in American politics is the nearly 50 year union between Bill and Hillary Clinton. The political powerhouses have been joined at the hip since the early 1970s, with Bill popping the question in 1973. The couple later tied the knot in 1975 and welcomed their first and only daughter, Chelsea, five years later.Throughout their high-profile professional lives, their relationship has been rocked by everything from the pressures of their bustling careers to infidelity. EX-HILLARY CLINTON AIDE HUMA ABEDIN DETAILS SEXUAL ASSAULT BY U.S. SENATOR IN NEW BOOK: 'ALL I WANTED WAS FOR THE LAST...
Biden's brutal honesty is a boon for his administration

The Biden administration wants all the smoke. In the past week, we’ve seen President Joe Biden and his administration officials challenging right-wing lawmakers and their talking points with a little bit of an edge, and it’s great to see. Biden’s rebuttal showed a willingness — dare I say,...
GOP candidate scrubs extreme abortion views from website

