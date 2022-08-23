Read full article on original website
Related
MSNBC
GOP distracts with culture wars ahead of midterm elections as Democrats deliver on the Biden agenda
Ten weeks ahead of November’s midterm elections, Democrats are gaining momentum follow a slew of legislative wins. Former U.S. Representatives David Jolly and Debbie Mucarsel-Powell joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss how Republicans are sticking to the culture wars to energize their base.Aug. 28, 2022.
AOL Corp
Tucker Carlson cuts into live Biden speech in an attempt to show mental decline but it backfires
On Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson opened the show referencing a recent Politico article highlighting how the Trump administration allegedly pressured the FDA to rush the COVID vaccines. Carlson pretended to blame the former president for any perceived side effects, in this case, mental decline. But Carlson was actually still blaming Democrats for supporting use of the vaccines, and was just trying to push the narrative that President Joe Biden is struggling with his mental state.
Kevin McCarthy Accidentally Drops Sick Burn On Trump As Fauci Slam Backfires
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) might be making another trip to Mar-a-Lago to seek forgiveness from Donald Trump after accidentally insulting him. “I just have one rule of thumb,” McCarthy said on Fox News on Tuesday. “I really don’t trust anyone that keeps a mural of themselves in their office.”
Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson among Fox News stars ordered to give depositions in Dominion defamation suit
Several of Fox News’s top hosts, including Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity, have been called to give depositions in a major defamation suit brought against the network by Dominion Voting Systems.The case revolves around the network’s propagation of false claims and conspiracy theories regarding the 2020 election, and specifically the assertion that Dominion’s voting machines were deliberately compromised in any of various implausible ways in order to rig the election for Joe Biden.As reported by The New York Times, the names ordered to testify in the case include Mr Carlson and Mr Hannity, as well as Judge Jeanine Pirro,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MSNBC
Why Trump wants a ‘special master’ in the Mar-a-Lago investigation
A Florida judge is considering former President Trump’s request for an independent legal expert, or “special master,” to examine the classified documents seized from Mar-a-Lago. “[Trump’s demand] made no sense, and I think it’s going to go nowhere,” says former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks. She and Hugo Lowell, congressional reporter for the Guardian, share the real reasons behind Trump’s legal maneuver.Aug. 28, 2022.
MSNBC
Rep. Plaskett: 'the dissipation of noise' from the GOP means they know Trump is in trouble
The investigation into Donald Trump’s improper handling of government records is one of at least four ongoing probes into the former president. And while many Republicans swiftly came to his defense following the FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago, few have been as vocal in the 24 hours since the redacted copy of the search warrant affidavit was unsealed. “You’re noticing the dissipation of noise from my Republican colleagues because they know that Trump is in trouble,” says Rep. Stacey Plaskett. “What they’re going to do is try and call foul.” As these investigations continue to intensify, she points out that there’s precedent for the criminal prosecution of high-ranking government officials in the United States. Remember Spiro Agnew “I think the people who have short memories need to be reminded of this,” Rep. Plaskett tells Ali Velshi.Aug. 27, 2022.
MSNBC
'We’re seeing a lot of mistruths': Combatting GOP criticisms over Biden’s student loan debt plan
MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by the Co-Founder of Debt Collective, Astra Taylor, and Senior Editor for Insider, Kadia Tubman, to discuss the activism that lead to President Biden’s student debt relief plan, what needs to happen next, and how Republican criticism over the plan pits Americans against Americans. Astra Taylor tells Alicia, “if debt cancelation really benefited the wealthy, Republicans would have done it already.” Aug. 28, 2022.
MSNBC
The misleading history of the “pro-life” movement.
Leslie Reagan Professor of History at the University of Illinois and Award-winning Author or ˜When Abortion Was A Crime,” and Jennifer Rubin, Opinion Writer at the Washington Post and Author of ˜Resistance: How Women Saved Democracy from Donald Trump” join Ali to discuss the history of the misleading messaging of the “Pro-Life” movement, and how the electorate might be changing in the wake of the Dobbs decision.Aug. 28, 2022.
RELATED PEOPLE
MSNBC
Mystal: "What does [Trump] have to do to go to jail?"
In the wake of the release of the affidavit at the center of the search of Donald Trump's golf course Mar-A-Lago, Dr. Jason Johnson and Elie Mystal query, "why ain't this dude in jail?"and discuss the national security implications connected with this breach.Aug. 27, 2022.
MSNBC
Trump wanted classified info ‘to help himself,’ says Rep. Swalwell
Rep. Eric Swalwell joins MSNBC’s Ali Velshi to discuss how Democrats will try to assess the damage Donald Trump posed to national security with the classified material he had at Mar-a-Lago, including national defense information that Swalwell says “jeopardized” U.S. troops and human sources whose “real lives are at risk.” He adds that Republicans backing Trump on this gives the American people a “clear choice” in November.Aug. 27, 2022.
Trouble In The White House: Bill & Hillary Clinton's Biggest Relationship Rumors & Scandals
One of the most talked-about marriages in American politics is the nearly 50 year union between Bill and Hillary Clinton. The political powerhouses have been joined at the hip since the early 1970s, with Bill popping the question in 1973. The couple later tied the knot in 1975 and welcomed their first and only daughter, Chelsea, five years later.Throughout their high-profile professional lives, their relationship has been rocked by everything from the pressures of their bustling careers to infidelity. EX-HILLARY CLINTON AIDE HUMA ABEDIN DETAILS SEXUAL ASSAULT BY U.S. SENATOR IN NEW BOOK: 'ALL I WANTED WAS FOR THE LAST...
MSNBC
Human intelligence sources included in classifications of documents sought from Trump
Bradley Moss, an attorney who specializes in national security clearance, talks with Alex Wagner about the sensitivity of the materials described in the affidavit for the search of Mar-a-Lago, and the risk mishandling such material poses to the people who provide vital information to the United States.Aug. 27, 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MSNBC
Biden's brutal honesty is a boon for his administration
The Biden administration wants all the smoke. In the past week, we’ve seen President Joe Biden and his administration officials challenging right-wing lawmakers and their talking points with a little bit of an edge, and it’s great to see. Biden’s rebuttal showed a willingness — dare I say,...
MSNBC
GOP candidate scrubs extreme abortion views from website
Ohio Homeowners Are Getting Battery Backup With No Cost Solar Installation. If You Need to Kill Time on Your Computer, this City-Building Game is a Must-Have. No Install. Get Real Deal ED Meds up to 90% Cheaper In Columbus. Vacation Deals /. SPONSORED. Disney Vacation Deals, Special Offers & Discounts.
MSNBC
'Nothing mentioned on nuclear': Trump slams FBI, judge amid affidavit warrant release
NBC's Shaq Brewster reports from Mar-a-Lago where former President Trump is responding to the release of the redacted copy of the affidavit, where he said that it was "heavily redacted," and added that there was "nothing mentioned on nuclear." Aug. 26, 2022.
MSNBC
Far-right Trump supporters call for Mar-a-Lago tapes after redacted affidavit released
NBC's Ben Collins discusses how far-right supporters of former President Trump are reacting to the release of the redacted Mar-a-Lago search warrant affidavit and they're calls for the release of surveillance tapes.Aug. 26, 2022.
Comments / 0