Two men convicted in 2nd trial of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as prelude to civil war in 2020

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — You can most likely find Kyonna Michelle Gray at work in one of her many offices. She owns several businesses, including a prenatal company. She also sells cars, bounce house rentals, owns a child care business for children with special needs and helps others start their own business. Another business of Grays is Men to Millionaire Mentorship, where she helps teens and adults get back on track.

