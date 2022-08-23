The Detroit Land Bank Authority has extended the deadline for proposals to remake the home of a civil rights activist whose house was nearly demolished. The home of Sarah Elizabeth Ray, who was also known as Elizabeth "Lizz" Haskell, was last year named to the National Trust for Historic Preservation's "Most Endangered" list for historical sites. Ray sued the Boblo Excursion Co. after, in 1945, she was denied a seat on the segregated Boblo boat. The case went to the U.S. Supreme Court and was credited with paving the way for the Brown v. Board of Education decision, which ended racial segregation in public schools.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO