Detroit, MI

michiganchronicle.com

Radio Veteran Frankie Darcell Plans 'Celebration' with Detroit

She can be heard in over 20 markets in cities across the country. Nationally syndicated iHeart Media show host Frankie Darcell is a sterling example to the radio broadcast industry and to the millions of listeners who have grown to make Darcell appointment radio over the years. The Black community has been served by Darcell’s ability to keep people informed and entertained.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Belle Isle Giant Slide's wild rides featured on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live,' in new song

The videos of Friday's bumpy rides on Detroit's Giant Slide have gone viral, produced an ode by Gmac Cash, and, now, made viewers laugh on late-night TV. On Monday night's "Jimmy Kimmel Live," guest host Lamorne Morris did a segment on the Giant Slide. "It's only a dollar, right, but the contusions will last a lifetime," he joked as video footage showed young riders briefly going airborne before rough landings.
Detroit, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Entertainment
Detroit, MI
Entertainment
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
hourdetroit.com

5 Detroit Eats That Aren't a Coney Dog or Pizza

We’ve been drowning in chili in Detroit, but you wouldn’t know it. We never call for help. We happily worship the Coney dog in this town, washing it down with a square piece of pizza like it’s some sacred ritual that has existed since time immemorial. But there are other essential Detroit foods that define this city and don’t get the love they deserve.
DETROIT, MI
Person
Miles Davis
Person
Celeste Headlee
Person
Marvin Gaye
Person
Aretha Franklin
Detroit News

Where to find hot, dipped Italian beef sandwiches in Metro Detroit

One of the summer's most talked-about streaming series is "The Bear" on Hulu, a gritty drama about a family-run Italian beef sandwich shop in Chicago. Since debuting in June, it's been a hit with both those who know what it is like to work in a fast-paced kitchen and those who can only imagine. The characters all work at the Original Beef of Chicagoland, and while there are a few cuisines featured in the show, the main one is sliced, dipped Italian beef sandwiches.
DETROIT, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

Jessica McCall: Has Detroit's love for its Black residents faded?

The author is a principal at The Raben Group, which advises nonprofits, government entities and corporate leaders. A Metro Detroit native, and a graduate of Michigan State University, she splits her time between New York City and Detroit, and remains committed to her home city. Twenty-five years ago, Heather Joy...
DETROIT, MI
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Icons#United Sound Systems
Crain's Detroit Business

Detroit land bank extends deadline for Ray House proposals

The Detroit Land Bank Authority has extended the deadline for proposals to remake the home of a civil rights activist whose house was nearly demolished. The home of Sarah Elizabeth Ray, who was also known as Elizabeth "Lizz" Haskell, was last year named to the National Trust for Historic Preservation's "Most Endangered" list for historical sites. Ray sued the Boblo Excursion Co. after, in 1945, she was denied a seat on the segregated Boblo boat. The case went to the U.S. Supreme Court and was credited with paving the way for the Brown v. Board of Education decision, which ended racial segregation in public schools.
DETROIT, MI
Hypebae

Take a Look Inside Gucci's New Store in Detroit

Gucci announces the launch of its store on Downtown Detroit, making it one of the first luxury brands to open on Library Street. The boutique spans over 3,500 square feet housing a wide collection of men’s and women’s ready-to-wear, accessories, jewelry and watches, together with the exclusive line of Gucci Décor.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit's median home price hits $100,000. Here's what's driving the surge

Detroit's housing market marked a milestone in July: For the second straight month, the median sale price in Michigan's largest city was $100,000. That's according to figures from Realcomp, a Farmington Hills firm that tracks housing listings and sales in Michigan. The company's data point to a hot market in Michigan's largest city: the median sale price has climbed 42% in the past year, from $70,000.
DETROIT, MI
mmheadlines.org

Touching down 34 miles from Detroit

Chris Mosley, a patient advisor in the Frankel Cardiovascular Center, wrote this article as part of his role as a patient advisor at Michigan Medicine. Chris received care at the Frankel Cardiovascular Center and shared his own personal story in this video in the Patient Story Library. “They said I...
DETROIT, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Detroit Pastor Tellis Chapman Launches Campaign to Head Baptist Convention

Rev. Tellis Chapman, senior pastor of Galilee Missionary Baptist Church in Detroit. Rev. Tellis Chapman, the senior pastor of Galilee Missionary Baptist Church on the city’s northeast side since 1985, is seeking to expand his territory of leadership. Chapman recently launched a campaign for president of the storied National Baptist Convention USA, Inc., an eight-million-plus member Christian organization with more than 21,000 churches around the globe. The National Baptist Convention, founded in 1886, is considered one of the world’s largest, oldest, and most influential Black organizations of any kind.
DETROIT, MI

