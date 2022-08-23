Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Checotah Police Capture Suspect Related To PCSO Deputy Death, School Lockdowns
Update 8/24/2022 2:20 p.m.: Checotah Police captured and arrested a man who Pawnee County investigators wanted to question about a deputy's suspicious death. Investigators searched for John Crotts, who was last seen a week ago in McAlester and has been sought by authorities for three weeks. On Wednesday, multiple schools...
Police ask your help to ID vehicle in hit-and-run fatality
FORT SMITH, Ark. – Early last Sunday morning, August 21, just before 4:20 a.m. a 27-year-old man was struck and killed in the 5200 block of Townson Ave in Fort Smith. The white passenger car involved fled the scene. Fort Smith Police are now asking the public to assist...
Poteau man killed in domestic violence incident
On August 23, the Poteau Police Department reported that a man was killed by a woman that shot him in self-defense during a "domestic violence incident."
KHBS
New surveillance video provides more insight into violent arrest in Mulberry, Arkansas
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. — Surveillance video from the Kountry Xpress gas station in Mulberry does not last very long and the view of Sunday’s arrest is somewhat obstructed, but opinions vary on exactly what it shows. Crawford County Sheriff Jim Damante told 40/29 News that Randal Worcester, 27,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man wanted in Pawnee County officer's death found in Checotah
The McAlester Police Department sought a man Wednesday in connection with the suspicious death of a law enforcement officer.
KTLO
Murder charge filed in Franklin County body case
Maurice Anthony Richardson, 60, of Fort Smith, was charged today with first degree murder in connection with the death of Tonia Tram Tran. Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police served the arrest warrant on Richardson at the Sebastian County Jail. State police arrested Richardson on Saturday on theft charges related to the homicide.
KATV
Fort Smith man charged with murder after woman's body found on abandoned driveway
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Fort Smith man was charged Thursday in the homicide investigation of a woman whose body was found along an Arkansas highway earlier this month. According to the Arkansas State Police, Maurice Anthony Richardson, 60, was charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of 53-year-old Tonia Tram Tran.
KHBS
Man seen in violent arrest video had previous assault conviction in Oklahoma
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. — A man at the center of a violent arrest video had a previous assault conviction in Oklahoma. Randal Worcester was released from the Crawford County Detention Center on Monday. He is facing numerous charges, including assault, battery and resisting arrest. Video of this arrest sparked...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KHBS
Crawford County, Arkansas deputy subject of additional claims of excessive force
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. — Two people said they were previously mistreated by one of the deputiescaptured on video making a violent arrest near Mulberry, Arkansas. Deputy Levi White works with the Crawford County Sheriff's Department. He was placed on paid leave after the arrest of Randall Worcester on Sunday.
Arkansas State Police identify Franklin County body
State police have released info about a body found in west Arkansas.
KHBS
Arkansas man subjected to violent arrest released from Crawford County jail
VAN BUREN, Ark. — The man who was the subject of a violent arrest in Arkansas was released from jail Monday afternoon. Randall Worcester was arrested Sunday morning. A video posted to Facebook shows officers punching Worcester on the sidewalk outside Kountry Xpress near Mulberry. Two Crawford County sheriff's...
5newsonline.com
Joe Exotic hopes to lay roots in Fort Smith if released from Oklahoma prison
Joe Exotic rose to fame in 2020 with the Netflix documentary "Tiger King." Now behind bars, he says if he gets pardoned, he plans on settling down in Fort Smith.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KHBS
New man in charge of the Van Buren Pointers football team
VAN BUREN, Ark. — There's a new man in charge of the Pointers football program. After three years as the Van Buren defensive coordinator, Moe Henry is stepping into the head coaching position. Henry and the Pointers will look to redeem themselves this year after posting their second-straight four-win...
news9.com
1 Dead, 2 Injured After Car Wreck In Le Flore County
An 86-year-old man from Nashoba is dead after a wreck in Le Flore County on Wednesday. The incident happened on Highway 2-71, about 3 miles south of Summerfield. State Troopers said Charles Harding was going south when he went into the northbound lanes. That's when another man, Ryan Green, swerved...
insideedition.com
Search Is on for 'Dangerous' Arkansas Man Serving Life in Prison for Rape Who Escaped From Work Crew
The search is on for an Arkansas man serving life in prison for rape after he escaped from a work crew on Friday, according to authorities. The escaped man, Samuel Hartman, is an inmate at the East Arkansas Regional Unit of Brickys Prison, according to local outlet The Clarion Ledger.
Mercy-Fort Smith to relocate visitor entrance
Mercy Hospital-Fort Smith visitors will begin entering through a new location as part of an ongoing expansion.
KHBS
Arkansans to benefit from money donated to help fight pancreatic cancer
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Money donated by Arkansans is helping in the fight against pancreatic cancer. The family of Whitney Marsh started raising money after Marsh's death from pancreatic cancer in 2018. They created an event called Whitney's Race. The money raised from previous Whitney's Races is being used...
KHBS
Alma, Van Buren face off in 'Battle of the Bone' rivalry game
ALMA, Ark. — The Alma Airedales and the Van Buren Pointers will face off in the Battle of the Bone Tuesday night. Van Buren has won the last four matchups against rival Alma. "We just got four in a row we just gotta keep piling it on. Keep the...
The Fort Smith Restaurant Perfected the Dish of Chow Mein
Chow mein is one of the most delightful dishes in the culinary world. Not only does it combine the wonderful texture of egg noodles with vegetables and flavor, but it's also one of the most common dishes you can find. The problem is that not everyone prepares a good chow mein, and oftentimes it will either be too salty or too wet.
KHBS
Friday Frenzy: Arkansas' high school football teams ready for 2022 season
FORT SMITH, Ark. — 40/29 is getting you ready for the 2022 Arkansas high school football season.Stream our Friday Frenzy Preseason Special live in the video player above and watch previews of some of our area's teams below. Battle of the Bone: Alma vs. Van Buren. The Alma Airedales...
Comments / 0