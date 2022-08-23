ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTLO

Murder charge filed in Franklin County body case

Maurice Anthony Richardson, 60, of Fort Smith, was charged today with first degree murder in connection with the death of Tonia Tram Tran. Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police served the arrest warrant on Richardson at the Sebastian County Jail. State police arrested Richardson on Saturday on theft charges related to the homicide.
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

New man in charge of the Van Buren Pointers football team

VAN BUREN, Ark. — There's a new man in charge of the Pointers football program. After three years as the Van Buren defensive coordinator, Moe Henry is stepping into the head coaching position. Henry and the Pointers will look to redeem themselves this year after posting their second-straight four-win...
VAN BUREN, AR
news9.com

1 Dead, 2 Injured After Car Wreck In Le Flore County

An 86-year-old man from Nashoba is dead after a wreck in Le Flore County on Wednesday. The incident happened on Highway 2-71, about 3 miles south of Summerfield. State Troopers said Charles Harding was going south when he went into the northbound lanes. That's when another man, Ryan Green, swerved...
LE FLORE COUNTY, OK
Cameron Eittreim

The Fort Smith Restaurant Perfected the Dish of Chow Mein

Chow mein is one of the most delightful dishes in the culinary world. Not only does it combine the wonderful texture of egg noodles with vegetables and flavor, but it's also one of the most common dishes you can find. The problem is that not everyone prepares a good chow mein, and oftentimes it will either be too salty or too wet.

