ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville Beach, FL

Voting delayed by about an hour and 20 minutes at Jacksonville Beach polling location

By Jessica Barreto, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Iwe1p_0hS3EnbD00

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Voters at a precinct in Jacksonville Beach had to wait more than an hour past the scheduled opening time in order to go inside and cast their ballots.

It’s all because a worker couldn’t access the voting equipment.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Duval County Supervisor of Elections Mike Hogan said there was a breakdown in protocol and up to 10 voters may have been turned away.

The roving clerk who assisted those voters believed those voters came back at a later time, but Hogan said he takes responsibility for the incident that sent workers scrambling to try and get into a room with important voting equipment locked inside.

Action News Jax’s Jessica Barreto spoke with Hogan right before precincts opened and hinted there was an issue at one location.

“We got 186 opening up and they’ve gotta be open and ready to vote at 7 a.m. We have one little situation where the landlord hasn’t shown up to let us in so we’re a little anxious about that but it’ll happen,” Hogan said.

That location turned out to be the Bennie Furlong Senior Center in Jacksonville Beach.

It did eventually open almost an hour and a half later.

Barreto: “Just to recap: What happened this morning?”

Hogan: “Well this morning when the manager got there, she couldn’t find her equipment. And she called our warehouse manager who is responsible for any and everything out -- to all the precincts, and he called our vendor and the vendor said, ‘Oh, yeah, we delivered it there and sent a picture.’ So it was there. It was in a locked room and we did not have a key to that room. We had a key to everything but we didn’t have a key to that room and that’s not where our vendor had left it. But nevertheless it took some time, even calling the Jacksonville Fire Department at one point if we couldn’t get in, we were gonna tear the door down. But we finally got in. It takes about 30 minutes once you get he equipment plugged in to actually get it to perform so we opened late, about 8:20 a.m.”

Hogan said the manager should have set up yesterday and instead waited until this morning.

“It’s a human error,” Hogan said. “It’s on my watch, so it’s my fault.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

He also explained there were about three to six people in line, but eight to 10 may have been turned away.

Barreto: “How do you want to address those concerns and frustrations?

Hogan: “It frustrates us as well. I can tell you, I only received two emails about this. They had very few calls about this, less than two. Excuse me, less than two or three.”

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

He is imploring those voters who may not have gotten a chance to cast their ballot to come back.

“We don’t like telling people that, but that’s reality,” he said. “They can come back and vote before 7 p.m.”

The precinct will remain open until 7 p.m. We asked Hogan if the manager or workers involved will face any disciplinary action and he said the office would determine that after the election.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News4Jax.com

You need to bring an ID when you vote: Here’s what works

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Primary is Tuesday. Early voting wrapped up in Duval County on Sunday. Nearly 16% of people voted by mail or in person. That’s more than 100,000 people. Supervisor of Elections Mike Hogan expects the turnout to double and reach 30% by the time...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Val Demings proclaims herself ‘Daughter of Duval’ ahead of expected Primary win

Demings arrived in Duval County with polling momentum and stories of prolific fundraising. In a year predicted as a “red wave” in a state dominated by the politics of Gov. Ron DeSantis, Democrat Val Demings has the chance on Election Day to not only be the upset story of the night, but the first Black woman elected to the U.S. Senate from the South.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Elections
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Elections
Jacksonville, FL
Government
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
floridapolitics.com

Nassau County Commissioners meet morning after two defeated

Commissioner Klynt Farmer had praise for those who make the elections process work. It almost seems impolite to bring elected officials to a mandatory meeting the day after a dramatic election defeat, but the work of Nassau County continues regardless of the results and the Nassau County Board of County Commissioners gathered the next morning.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local
First Coast News

Clay County: Here are your election results

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — There were some competitive races in Clay County Tuesday night. The main ones included two County Commissioner seats up for grabs in District 2 and 4. There were also races for School Board District 1,School Board District 4, School Board District 5, County Court Judge Group 1.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Daniel Davis wants to be Jacksonville Mayor without going all-in

He wants a guarantee he can remain Jax Chamber president if he loses. Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce CEO Daniel Davis wants to become Jacksonville Mayor without giving up his day job. Davis, a Republican, has not entered the race to succeed term-limited Mayor Lenny Curry, but he has been raising...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
travelweekly.com

Compass by Margaritaville hotel is coming to Jacksonville

Margaritaville is bringing its Compass by Margaritaville brand to the greater Jacksonville, Fla., area. The 130-room hotel is on track to open in 2024 as part of Beachwalk, a master-planned community currently under development in St. Johns County. The property will sit alongside a 14-acre lagoon that anchors the Beachwalk project.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Pecan Park Road warehouse planned

As Jacksonville area industrial vacancy rates fall to 3.5% and below, developer Seefried Industrial Properties filed civil engineering plans with the city Aug. 18 for a proposed 525,000-square-foot warehouse at southwest North Main Street and Pecan Park Road in North Jacksonville. The project, called the Pecan Park Warehouse, is on...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Green Cove Springs hiring Police Officer jobs

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Green Cove Springs Police Department is looking to fill Officer jobs currently available. This position performs general police functions in the prevention of crime, protection of life and property, and apprehension of criminal offenders through enforcement of laws and ordinances. Applications can be found...
thejaxsonmag.com

A blast from the past: Paxson Shopping Center

Developed by Sam Morris Spevak, Paxson Shopping Center was one of Jacksonville’s early suburban plazas to challenge downtown as the city’s retail epicenter. After serving as a lieutenant in the U.S. Marine Corps in Korea, Spevak returned to Jacksonville with his newlywed wife, Elaine, in 1951 and saw a market for new homes for returning veterans. They soon borrowed money to start a home-building project in North Jacksonville. Some years later, they noticed that consumerism was moving away from the downtown area and into the suburbs, providing more convenience for shoppers.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WEHT/WTVW

Family: Kendall King found in Jacksonville, Florida

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WEHT) – The Santa Claus Police Department (SCPD) sent out a press release revealing more details related to Kendall King’s case. SCPD Chief James Faulkenburg has announced that Kendall King, 15, first reported missing from Santa Claus on July 21, has been located in Jacksonville, Florida. Law enforcement officials say on the […]
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Nassau County School Board races head to runoffs with no clear victor

Deonas won election and re-election the previous times without opposition. Nassau County, with its deep-red politics and ability to generate knives-out primaries, could have been a prime spot for Gov. Ron DeSantis to put the significant strength of his organization behind one of the six School Board candidates running in the two races.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
109K+
Followers
120K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy