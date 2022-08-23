Revealed: Full Chelsea squad who trained at Stamford Bridge as Mateo Kovacic returns to hand Thomas Tuchel huge fitness boost

Read full article on original website
'Are you serious? We lost 3-0': Chelsea fans fume at Christian Pulisic and his 'really poor timing' after he posted an Instagram snap with USA teammates - and Leeds rivals - in the wake of heavy defeat... but USMNT supporters back him
Footballers posting pictures with their friends isn't uncommon, but they usually don't do so if their friends play for an opposing team that battered them the past weekend. Following a 3-0 loss to Leeds United, Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic posted an image with USMNT teammates Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams on Instagram.
"Maybe we'll have to meet in secret!" - Erling Haaland lifts lid on relationship with Manchester United star
Erling Haaland explained how his relationship with former Borussia Dortmund teammate and now-Manchester United star Jadon Sancho has been affected since joining Manchester City. Ever since Haaland burst onto the scene for RB Salzburg, it seemed destined that he was destined to showcase his talent on the biggest stages over...
Ex-Liverpool Star Says Chelsea Winger Christian Pulisic Would Go Straight Into Manchester United's XI
Former Liverpool star Glen Johnson has said that Chelsea Winger Christian Pulisic would go straight into Manchester United's lineup, amid the rumours linking him to the club.
Footage of Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction to Jadon Sancho goal against Liverpool goes viral
A video of Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction to Monday night's opener against Liverpool titled: 'He just wants the old Manchester United back' has picked up 1.2 million views. The 37-year-old forward, who continues to be linked with a move away from Old Trafford, was sat in the stands when Jadon Sancho put United ahead with a composed finish.
Glum Cristiano Ronaldo arrives at Man Utd training as agent Jorge Mendes continues transfer search for dropped striker
GLOOMY Cristiano Ronaldo drove into Manchester United training as his agent Jorge Mendes continues to search for a transfer away from Old Trafford. The 37-year-old communicated his desire to leave Man Utd earlier this summer, following the club's failure to qualify for the Champions League. Ronaldo's agent has been in...
SkySports
Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester United forward's agent Jorge Mendes approaches Napoli over potential move
Cristiano Ronaldo's representative Jorge Mendes has approached Napoli over a potential move. Mendes is working hard to find Ronaldo the solution he wants - to play in the Champions League - but also to provide a solution for United, which is a replacement. One proposal Mendes has made to Napoli...
Liverpool now interested in PSG maestro who could fix midfield crisis
Liverpool are in interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain's Leandro Paredes as a solution to their midfield problems, but face competition from Juventus , according to TNT Sports. The Argentinian has come off the bench in the last four matches for Christophe Galtier’s side, who have started Ligue 1 in incredible...
BREAKING: Europa League draw made as Manchester United and Arsenal find out their opponents
Manchester United and Arsenal have discovered their Europa League group stage opponents after Friday's draw in Istanbul. The Premier League has two representatives in this UEFA's secondary club competition after the pair finished fifth and sixth last term. Both were placed in pot one for the group stage draw, alongside...
Confirmed: Manchester United's Europa League group stage opponents (2022/23)
It has been confirmed that Manchester United will face Real Sociedad, FC Sheriff and Omonia in the Europa League group stage for the 2022/23 season. The draw was made on Friday afternoon in Istanbul, Turkey as Erik ten Hag's men prepare for the opportunity to lift silverware for the first time in six years.
Arsenal’s Europa League draw: Gunners to face PSV, Bodø/Glimt and FC Zurich in group stage
Arsenal have drawn PSV Eindhoven, Bodø/Glimt and FC Zurich in the Europa League group stages.Dutch side PSV, who are managed by former Manchester United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy, were knocked out by Rangers in the Champions League play-offs. Europa League draw LIVE: Full groups and reaction Van Nistelrooy was involved in several high-tempered clashes with Arsenal during his playing career, notably with former Gunners defender Martin Keown, when the club’s rivalry with Manchester United was at its peak. They are joined in Group A by the Norwegian champions Bodø/Glimt, who defeated Jose Mourinho’s Roma in the Europa Conference League group...
'He's Our Player' - Frank Lampard On Chelsea Target Anthony Gordon
The speculation around Anthony Gordon's future in Merseyside continues to grow as Frank Lampard puts some of the rumours to bed.
Roy Keane's first interview after British record transfer has emerged, his mentality was always elite
Roy Keane's first interview as a Manchester United player has emerged and it proves his mentality is unlike any other. The Irishman sealed a £3.75 million move from Nottingham Forest back in 1993, which was a record fee between two British clubs at the time. He scored twice on...
BREAKING: Antony has handed in a transfer request at Ajax
Manchester United's pursuit of Ajax forward Antony looks to be heading towards a satisfactory end for Erik ten Hag, after the player handed in a transfer request. Ten Hag's desire to add another forward to his ranks has been well known for some time, even before Cristiano Ronaldo handed in a transfer request it was high on his list of priorities in the summer window.
West Ham transfer target Lucas Paqueta was once booked for attempting a rainbow flick
Lyon midfielder Lucas Paqueta was handed a yellow card for showing 'a lack of respect' after attempting a rainbow flick during last season's Ligue 1 clash with Troyes. The 24-year-old attacking midfieder looks set to become the Premier League's newest recruit. West Ham have agreed a club record £51 million...
Mateo Kovacic delivers positive Chelsea fitness update ahead of Leicester City clash
Mateo Kovacic has delivered a positive update on his fitness after returning from injury ahead of Chelsea's clash against Leicester City. The midfielder is yet to appear for the Blues this season after sustaining a knee injury ahead of the season opener against Everton. “Has issues with his knee, always...
Transfer news LIVE: Newcastle to sign Isak for £63m, Real Madrid line up Bellingham, Cristiano Ronaldo update
NEWCASTLE are set to make a huge statement this transfer window with the £63m signing of Alexander Isak. It remains to be seen what this means for their pursuit of Watford's Joao Pedro. Meanwhile Real Madrid are reportedly preparing a bid for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham next summer,...
Dele Alli was met by hundreds of Besiktas fans on arrival in Istanbul, he was loving life
Dele Alli was given a warm welcome by hundreds of fans on Wednesday as he arrived into Istanbul to complete his move to Besiktas. You can see the scenes from last night below. The 26-year-old midfielder, who will join the Turkish Super Lig club from Everton on a season-long loan with an option to buy, will undergo medical tests on Thursday as he looks to reignite his career.
Casemiro asked why he forfeited Champions League football to sign for Man United
Casemiro had a priceless response when he was asked why he forfeited Champions League football to sign for Manchester United. The Brazilian midfielder has penned a four-year contract with United, who have splashed out £70 million and made him one of their top-earners on wages in the region of £350,000-a-week.
Cristiano Ronaldo was 'axed' by Erik Ten Hag in two-hour showdown meeting
Cristiano Ronaldo was axed in ruthless fashion by Erik ten Hag in a two-hour meeting on Thursday, reports claim. After the humiliating 4-0 defeat to Brentford, Ten Hag held a clear-the-air chat with the squad and encouraged them to speak their mind in a safe space. The Dutchman is not...
Barcelona stars Ronald Araujo and Pedri stopped to talk to ALS sufferers after Man City game
Barcelona stars Pedri and Ronald Araujo showed real class on Wednesday night, by going straight over to Juan Carlos Unzue and other ALS sufferers following their friendly with Manchester City, as the video below shows. Barca and City faced off on Wednesday in one of the season's more surprisingly arranged...
