ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Revealed: Full Chelsea squad who trained at Stamford Bridge as Mateo Kovacic returns to hand Thomas Tuchel huge fitness boost

By Matthew Debono
SPORTbible
SPORTbible
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'Are you serious? We lost 3-0': Chelsea fans fume at Christian Pulisic and his 'really poor timing' after he posted an Instagram snap with USA teammates - and Leeds rivals - in the wake of heavy defeat... but USMNT supporters back him

Footballers posting pictures with their friends isn't uncommon, but they usually don't do so if their friends play for an opposing team that battered them the past weekend. Following a 3-0 loss to Leeds United, Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic posted an image with USMNT teammates Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams on Instagram.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Pulisic
Person
Hakim Ziyech
Person
Marcus Bettinelli
Person
Emerson Palmieri
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Ethan Ampadu
Person
Thiago Silva
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Michy Batshuayi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Fitness#Spurs#N Golo Ka
The Independent

Arsenal’s Europa League draw: Gunners to face PSV, Bodø/Glimt and FC Zurich in group stage

Arsenal have drawn PSV Eindhoven, Bodø/Glimt and FC Zurich in the Europa League group stages.Dutch side PSV, who are managed by former Manchester United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy, were knocked out by Rangers in the Champions League play-offs. Europa League draw LIVE: Full groups and reaction Van Nistelrooy was involved in several high-tempered clashes with Arsenal during his playing career, notably with former Gunners defender Martin Keown, when the club’s rivalry with Manchester United was at its peak. They are joined in Group A by the Norwegian champions Bodø/Glimt, who defeated Jose Mourinho’s Roma in the Europa Conference League group...
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
SPORTbible

BREAKING: Antony has handed in a transfer request at Ajax

Manchester United's pursuit of Ajax forward Antony looks to be heading towards a satisfactory end for Erik ten Hag, after the player handed in a transfer request. Ten Hag's desire to add another forward to his ranks has been well known for some time, even before Cristiano Ronaldo handed in a transfer request it was high on his list of priorities in the summer window.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Dele Alli was met by hundreds of Besiktas fans on arrival in Istanbul, he was loving life

Dele Alli was given a warm welcome by hundreds of fans on Wednesday as he arrived into Istanbul to complete his move to Besiktas. You can see the scenes from last night below. The 26-year-old midfielder, who will join the Turkish Super Lig club from Everton on a season-long loan with an option to buy, will undergo medical tests on Thursday as he looks to reignite his career.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

SPORTbible

86K+
Followers
27K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.

 https://www.sportbible.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy