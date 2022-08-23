Read full article on original website
An Overview of the Fintech Industry: Application Types and Trends
We'll look at the present state of the fintech industry, current trends for 2022 and beyond, and the number of resources required to run an effective project. Let's begin with the most basic aspect: what exactly is fintech?. Fintech (or Fintech) is a broad term that refers to all the...
Rethinking the Investment Logic of Public Chain With Open Sewer Model
Warren Buffett’s longtime business partner, Charlie Munger, has expressed his distrust of cryptocurrencies in media interviews. He called the “crypto craze” a “massive act of stupidity” He described cryptocurrency as “like an open sewer full of evil creatures” and hoped investors would never touch or buy it. In this article, I will share evolutionary points about public chains and build an interesting sewer model around the current historical stage of public chain technology development. In particular, I’ll explore a new model called PipeFi.
6 Ways to Improve Inventory Management
A business's inventory is one of its most important and valuable assets. Without its inventory, your business isn’t much of a business at all. Talented, loyal employees, effective managers, and innovative ownership are all good and well, but if they’ve not got goods to provide, they may as well not exist.
DeFi May Save The World Financially
When people talk about decentralized finances today, they mostly talk about its growth and the potential of the technology underpinning it. When they talk about the future of DeFi, they talk about how much it can grow and how it can be an alternative system for traditional finance. However, very...
How Technological Approaches and Engineering Transform Construction and Architecture
Digitalization is one of the major things in today’s dynamic business environment. Most industries are adopting technology at a breakneck pace. Businesses’ proactive use of innovations contributes to digital transformation market growth. As a result, it will. by 2025, indicating an annual increase of 16.5%. Companies that choose...
The Downside of NFTs: How They Are Impacting The Earth’s Climate
Are you aware of the dark side of NFTs? If not then you are on the right article. NFTs hold great benefits for digital traders and crypto owners. However, there is a concrete fact attached to them. It is the environmental impact created by NFTs. The power usage and heat...
The Unexpected Success of Pivoting Your Best Asset
Every successful business or product implements a standard process, which helps move the idea from concept to reality. A core step to success is creating a plan and following the process, which is very familiar to those working in product design. A robust design process can help to deter pitfalls and figure out how to quickly work out any problems, as well as connect the consumer with the product from the early stages, a central element to a well-received product.
From Idea to Business: How to Make Your Cryptocurrency Exchange a Reality
Modern technologies constantly develop as we move towards a more advanced digital lifestyle. As more and more people begin to do business in the digital world, there is a growing need for a new secure and anonymous form of payment. Using the blockchain concept invented by Bitcoin founder Satoshi Nakamoto, software engineers and other professionals have developed many innovative technologies that fulfill this function perfectly.
Stable Coin: Everything You Need to Know
A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that functions similarly to other cryptocurrencies but differs in volatility. Unlike other cryptocurrencies, they promise stable value. Stablecoins are pegged to or backed by other currencies or commodities, such as the US dollar or gold, to maintain their stable value. Why and When Were Stable...
How Bearbottom is Rising Above E-Commerce Challenges
When it comes to building a successful e-commerce brand, there are a few key elements that every entrepreneur must keep at the front of their mind. First of all, you have to offer products that people want to buy. For anyone familiar with consumerism in general, this one is a no-brainer. From there, you will need a user-friendly website where customers can easily purchase that product. It might sound simple, but it’s easier said than done. Making sure this all goes off without a hitch requires long-term thinking, flexibility, and dedication.
Top Startups With the Best Designed Third-Party APIs
As its name suggests, a third-party API is a particular application that links features from many programs. It is given to you by a third party to allow you to access their data or software features on your website or application, typically (but not always) major businesses. It can be...
Brand Storytelling and Digital Publishing to Guide Your Audience
It isn’t enough to tell your personal brand story all over social media to get followers, if they don’t know or aren’t interested in what you are selling you won’t get ahead. Many influencers are busy trying to build a bigger following and in the process tell all sorts of stories that get ‘likes’ and comments because they tug at heartstrings, look cute, or are a trending topic.
Splinterlands and Play to Earn Blockchain Based Games: Noonies 2022 Interview
I’m Clayboyn and I work with project development and marketing at Splinterlands. I am glad to announce that we have been nominated for the 2022 Noonies Award. A huge thanks to the HackerNoon community and staff for considering us worthy of this opportunity. We’ve been nominated in the following categories and if you like my writing, please do check out these award pages and vote for me:
TRIZ in Blockchain: Creative Thinking Technology
The theory of inventive problem solving (TRIZ) is one of the most controversial methods. It is a set of methods for solving problems and improving systems. Leading manufacturing companies use TRIZ methods and tools in their work - Samsung, LG, Gillette, HP, Intel, Boeing, Xerox, Ford, Toyota, Kodak, Johnson&Johnson, and others. The theory is applied when inventive problems arise in way of a person, not solved in obvious or familiar ways. The most effective solution is achieved with the help of resources (material, temporal, spatial, human, and so on) that one already has.
Lowering the Barrier of Entry to Zero Knowledge Proofs
Ingonyama, a next-gen semiconductor collective designing accelerators for advanced cryptography, is emerging from stealth. In an unusual move for a hardware company, they are releasing all their research to the public. Several papers have been published, including one sparking interest from the Ethereum community about Danksharding. The company means Lion (in Zulu) in the name of its new hardware accelerator. The ramifications of accessible ZKP will be game-changing. Zero Knowledge processing will revolutionize a multitude of industries, from blockchains to gaming, the metaverse, and decentralized identity.
What is Developer Productivity? Basics and Best Practices
Collaboration in software development calls for many people to come together to create a product. And to increase productivity and improve the overall throughput, the productivity of every individual within the team matters. But what exactly is developer productivity and how to measure one’s productivity in an. ?. Demystifying...
Why You Should Focus on Brand Awareness Before Anything Else
Brand awareness is the foundation for all other marketing efforts. Community building is possible after brand awareness. Brand awareness helps brands weather tough times. It's the most efficient use of your marketing resources. People are more likely to buy from brands they feel connected to, so don't underestimate the power of branding. It creates brand preference and loyalty. It's important to focus on creating ads, content, and email marketing campaigns that build your brand's presence from the start. It can be confusing to decide which one to invest your time and money in first.
Choosing Your First Software Development Job: Factors to Consider
Your first software development job will set the stage for your career and allow you to improve your skillset while getting paid. The field of software development involves a lot of communication, no matter how long you’ve been in the business. Consider the potential learning opportunities that might be available in different roles. It’s important to follow your interests and choose an industry you could see working in for years to come. The right culture fit will also help you to feel comfortable as you grow your skills.
Setup a GraphQL API for a Firebase Realtime Database With StepZen
I’m nominated for the Noonies 2022 in the category ‘GraphQL’. Any vote would be appreciated!. The Firebase Realtime Database is a NoSQL database hosted in the cloud. Data is synchronized in real-time with every client on all platforms (Web, iOS, and Android). The data is stored as JSON and is shared by all of your customers when you create cross-platform apps.
An Insider’s View of Working at a Walk-Up TechBar
This article highlights my favorite memory of working on a walk-up TechBar for the first time and having Global Service Desk interns shadow me. Seeing them grow through their Genesys Works program was incredibly valuable overall, plus was a time I had the opportunity to truly serve as a mentor.
