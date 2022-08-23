Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
Why Bed Bath & Beyond Just Collapsed Today
Billionaire investor Ryan Cohen sold out of his entire position in Bed Bath & Beyond. An earlier filing showed he owned 1.6 million out-of-the-money options at prices between $60 and $80 per share. The rally on the news turned to a rout when the hedge fund operator's true intentions were...
Kohl's has an inventory mess on its hands
Kohl's can't seem to catch a break, and it may have only itself to blame.
Why Tomorrow Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is set to address the public tomorrow.
Motley Fool
Tesla Stock Is Rising Ahead of Its Stock Split
The electric car maker's stock is up more than 30% since the beginning of July. Shares of the growth stock will start trading on a split-adjusted basis on Thursday.
Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Buy While They Are on Sale
Imagine the potential of an e-commerce and fintech giant addressing Latin America. Yes, a $2 trillion company can become a $3 trillion-company -- and a $4 trillion one.
Former Trader Joe's Employee Offers Warning To Customers
Shopping at a grocery store is perhaps one of the busiest tasks ever. As a customer, you want to make sure that the place has everything that you need, and that you get those items at affordable prices. More importantly, you want to leave the place with a pleasant shopping experience, knowing that workers have provided you with incredible customer service.
A wave of layoffs is sweeping the US. Here are firms that have announced cuts so far, from Shopify to Peloton.
Layoffs are sweeping across American businesses in 2022. Peloton has laid off thousands of employees this year. Real estate firm Re/Max has slashed 17% of its workforce. Even traditionally layoff-resistant companies like Netflix have made cuts, and now companies that saw a pandemic-era boom, like Shopify, are cutting hundreds of jobs.
Billionaire investor Bill Ackman has sold all of his Domino's Pizza stock, after building the 5% stake only last year
Bill Ackman sold his stake in Domino's Pizza less than 18 months after establishing it. Ackman's Pershing Square owned $800 million of the pizza chain's stock as recently as June 30. The investor's fund has bought and sold stakes in Berkshire Hathaway and Netflix in recent years. Bill Ackman has...
The twist no one saw coming for Bed Bath & Beyond
This summer is all about sequels. We've had Top Gun, Jurassic World, Thor... and now we're all buying tickets for GameStop Part 2: Bed Bath & Beyond.
Motley Fool
3 No-Brainer Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation
Stock market corrections are the ideal time to buy into high-quality companies at a discount. Being in the market rather than timing the market is key to long-term wealth. This trio of high-growth tech stocks is just begging to be bought.
Motley Fool
3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Hold Forever
Apple's ecosystem connects users to the digital economy. Coca-Cola's dependable dividend can compound returns.
Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought
The best-known growth ETF money manager is making moves. Let's check out her shopping list.
Motley Fool
2 Stocks You'll Be Happy You Own When the Bear Market Is Over
Stocks have recovered since their 2022 lows. That doesn't necessarily mean the bear market is over. When the bear market is officially over, investors buying beaten-down stocks will be happy they did.
Motley Fool
Got $2,500? These 2 Small-Cap Monsters Are Crushing Tesla Stock
It's often easier for small companies to grow faster than gargantuan ones like Tesla. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is gobbling up market share without contest. Veru could soon get a regulatory approval for a drug with massive sales potential.
Motley Fool
The 2 Nasdaq Stocks to Watch Wednesday
Nasdaq futures moved slightly higher Wednesday morning. II-VI shares climbed following an upbeat earnings report. Petco Health suffered share-price declines as it cut guidance.
Motley Fool
AMC Stock Has a New 800-Pound Gorilla in the Room
AMC's new preferred stock is known as AMC Preferred Equity or APE. The value of the combined shares declined on its first day of trading, but stabilized to move slightly higher on Tuesday. The discount of the preferred shares is garnering attention.
5 Kohl's Analysts On Bloated Inventory, Guidance Cut: 'Fundamentals Are Likely To Get Worse'
Kohl's Corporation KSS shares are down 4% on Friday after the company cut its guidance and said inflation is eating into its sales growth. On Thursday, Kohl's reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.11 on $4.09 billion. Both numbers exceeded consensus analyst estimates of $1.30 and $3.85 billion, respectively. Revenue was down 8.1% from a year ago.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Bed Bath & Beyond, Krispy Kreme, Target and more
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. Target — Shares of the retailer slid more than 2% after its earnings missed Wall Street expectations by a wide margin. The company said its quarterly profit fell almost 90% from a year ago. However, Target reiterated its full-year forecast and said it is now positioned for a rebound.
2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy if There's a Stock Market Sell-Off
The stock market is forever moving up and down.
Motley Fool
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 150% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street
Lemonade just unveiled its latest and most advanced artificial intelligence model for pricing insurance premiums. The company's recent second quarter was one of its best ever in terms of financial results. One Wall Street investment firm predicts major upside in Lemonade stock.
