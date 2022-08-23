ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
WOKV.com

SD ethics board puts it to Noem whether to fight allegations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — (AP) — A South Dakota ethics board's finding that Gov. Kristi Noem may have engaged in misconduct by intervening in her daughter's application for a real estate appraiser license isn't likely the last word on the matter. But exactly how much more comes out on the episode may be up to the Republican governor herself.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Detroit, MI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Fbi#Defense Attorneys#Government Of Michigan#Violent Crime#American

Comments / 0

Community Policy