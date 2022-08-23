Pearl Creek sanitary sewer in poor condition, repairs needed

A recent study of sanitary sewer mains in the Pearl Creek area in Kenyon revealed slightly poor to very poor conditions.

City Engineer Derek Olinger presented findings to Kenyon City Council members at an Aug. 15 meeting, where numerous inflow and infiltration (I&I) deposits were observed, meaning storm water and groundwater are entering the wastewater system.

In a summary of the study, Olinger said sanitary mains below Pearl Creek were found to be buried at an inadequate depth below the Pearl Creek stream bed.

As expected, Olinger said the main is suspected to be a major source of clear water infiltration in to the sanitary system and improvements are warranted as soon as feasible.

Recommended improvements to address these issues, Olinger said, include rerouting sewers outside of Pearl Creek by constructing a new lift station and force main. Pipe liners also could be installed in areas undisturbed by the rerouting.

This improvement would meet the primary project goals of eliminating I&I and improving access for future maintenance, Olinger said.

Estimated costs sit in the range of $1.4 to $1.6 million.

A chart depicting wastewater treatment facility discharge over the last several years showed the wastewater treatment system is at or over design capacity.

To get another permit from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, Olinger cautioned the city would likely be required to build a bigger facility to handle the wastewater output. A new facility would equate to a more substantial cost.

Mains along the areas of Forest Street were also studied and found to be in moderately poor condition with “significant” tree root intrusion issues.

While improvements are also needed in this area, Olinger said if it comes down to choosing between both areas due to budget constraints, Pearl Creek should be prioritized.

Improvement recommendations for Forest Street sanitary mains include the installation of cured-in-place pipe lining. Olinger said that type of improvement would result in a significant reduction in infiltration volumes, and would preserve the “structural integrity” of pipes.

Estimated costs for all work is estimated at $565,000. Olinger said the work could be delayed or completed in stages with ease to meet budget constraints.

Final decisions regarding the project scope will be delayed until after the council approves the updated capital improvement plan at a later meeting.

Olinger said the budget set for this project will dictate the recommended scope.

If an aspect of the project is approved in the fall, a tentative schedule estimates construction taking place in summer 2023 or 2024, with design meetings, easement acquisitions and more leading up to that point.

Following Olinger’s presentation, Councilor Dan Rechtzigel said these problems aren’t going to improve on their own.

“It’s either $1 to 2 million to fix these issues, or pay a lot more to upgrade the facility while still having water leaking in the clay pipes,” Rechtzigel said.