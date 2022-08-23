ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Fox 59

Hot weekend; Will be in need of rain!

Early shower and storm chances are ending, as the front pushes south through the state. Temperatures out-the-door are holding in the upper 60s, marking a warmer and muggier start but mainly dry. As the front heads out of Indiana, sunshine will begin to build in from the north to the south. Expect a steady warm-up with highs again in the middle 80s, which is seasonal for late August. Light wind flow continues today from the northwest at 5-10 mph.
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Nice day today; heat, rain return to end the week

INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning quiet again thanks to an area of high-pressure overhead. This high pressure will keep us sunny today while sliding towards the east. Winds will shift out of the south and bring back the humidity for Thursday and rain chances for Friday. Sunny,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Record low temperature over 100 years old today

INDIANAPOLIS – Our records for today go back 60+ years! We will not break any records for this date. Record high temperature: 96° (1948) Record low temperature: 49° (1887) Record rainfall: 1.41″ (1962) August 25, 2018, severe weather in Rush County. On this day just four...
RUSH COUNTY, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Indiana State
Fox 59

Taste the Difference Festival happening this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS – The 15th annual Taste the Difference Festival & Sister Cities Fest will allow attendees to travel the world without leaving Indy. The festival will take place Saturday, Aug. 27 from 11:00 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Global Village Welcome Center. Are you keeping up with...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Monumental weekend of events in Indy

It’s going to be a monumental weekend in Indianapolis. There’s a bicycle festival, Colts 5K, Poochella, and more. Max Wing with Downtown Indy Inc. joined Scott in the studio to break down the schedule of events. For more information, click here.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Home Zone: A new take on pipe shelving

INDIANAPOLIS – If you’ve ever wanted to try the idea of making shelving out of galvanized or steel pipe, it’s a great idea for someone wanting to get into DIY. It can make for a unique and sturdy creation. Galvanized or steel pipe can hold a lot of weight and comes in a variety of sizes. It also has threaded ends so you can screw it all together. They can be built from the floor up or mounted on a wall. You simply screw a base into the wall directly into the wall for strength. I also like to use deck screws or something that has a star or square bit that won’t easily strip like a Phillips head can.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Bug Fest with Indy Parks!

INDIANAPOLIS — Naturalist Caitlin Stahl stopped by the Indy Now studio ahead of Bug Fest coming to Indy. Bug Fest is taking place on Sunday, August 28th from noon until 5 p.m. at Southeastway Park in New Palestine. To learn more about Indy Parks visit Parks.indy.gov.
NEW PALESTINE, IN
#Football Games
indyschild.com

7 Best Fall Train Rides in Indiana

All Aboard! Calling all train lovers. The fall season is almost here, and so are Fall Train Rides. These fun train rides in Indiana make for a perfect fall day trip. Our guide covers 6 family-friendly train rides, plus one train event for adults only. Fall train rides near Indianapolis:
INDIANA STATE
indyschild.com

Take a Ride on the Sullivan Express to PumpkinTown this October

The Sullivan Express is back with non-stop service to PumpkinTown! PumpkinTown! During the month of October, families can board the train at Sullivan Hardware and Garden’s Allisonville location and enjoy fun Halloween and fall fun activities for the whole family. Tickets for the 2022 PumpkinTown Sullivan Express go on...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
AdWeek

Jasmine Minor to Anchor Weekends at WISH in Indianapolis

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WISH investigative reporter Jasmine Minor will add weekend anchor to her list of responsibilities at the Indianapolis station. Starting October 1, Minor...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indyschild.com

11 Best Pumpkin Patches in Indianapolis

It all starts with the pumpkin spice latte, then the turning of the leaves, and before we know it, our weeks are spent dreaming of pumpkin patches and our weekends are spent hunting for them. Ready to find the perfect pumpkin this fall? Look no further than one of these...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Weather
Environment
Current Publishing

New Fishers business focuses on stretching

A growing company focused on stretching, opened its doors in Fishers Aug. 8. Stretch Zone was founded in 2004 and has over 200 locations across the U.S., including one in Carmel and one in Zionsville. The new facility in Fishers is at 11398 Olio Rd. Stretch Zone “is a practitioner-assisted...
FISHERS, IN
FOX59

I-69 Finish Line project closing in on halfway point

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — INDOT is almost halfway done with its work on the I-69 Finish Line project. The project stretches from Martinsville to Indianapolis transforming State Road 37 into I-69. INDOT said the new I-69 will be open to traffic by 2024 and is on schedule right now. ”There is finishing work taking place […]
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

Poochella: a dog-friendly festival!

INDIANAPOLIS — CEO and Founder of Fur The Brand, Samantha McAfee, stopped by the studio along with Bridget Davis, Poochella Event Coordinator to share their unique fundraising event. Poochella is a festival open to dogs and people of all ages benefiting dogs and families in the fight against canine...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Midtown’s Got Talent auditions now open

INDIANAPOLIS – Calling all musicians! You have the chance to compete in a local competition for cash prizes! Auditions are open right now for ‘Midtown’s Got Talent’ in Carmel!. Are you keeping up with Indy Now on social? Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and...
CARMEL, IN
Fox 59

Eat, drink & dance at Indy GreekFest!

INDIANAPOLIS — Lenie Tsakonas from Indianapolis Greek Festival stopped by to share a few of the delicious and authentic goodies you’ll be able to sample at this year’s GreekFest. The 49th Indianapolis Greek Festival takes place Friday, August 26th from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. as well...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

