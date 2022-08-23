Read full article on original website
This Beautiful Park in Indiana is Seriously UnderratedTravel MavenCarmel, IN
Eiteljorg Museum of Native American and Western Art in the heart of downtown IndyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields is a place where art and nature convergeArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indiana State Fair in Indy thru August 21, 2022Arnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
An award-winning author whose heart beats in unison with drums from the motherlandArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Fox 59
Hot weekend; Will be in need of rain!
Early shower and storm chances are ending, as the front pushes south through the state. Temperatures out-the-door are holding in the upper 60s, marking a warmer and muggier start but mainly dry. As the front heads out of Indiana, sunshine will begin to build in from the north to the south. Expect a steady warm-up with highs again in the middle 80s, which is seasonal for late August. Light wind flow continues today from the northwest at 5-10 mph.
Fox 59
Summer sunshine struggles continue; Pattern takes a turn, warmest here in weeks
The clouds arrived again Thursday dimming the August sunshine and continuing a trend for a cloudier than normal month. While a few showers and a storm are possible rain chances remain low. Late day clouds on this Thursday. Summer sunshine struggles continue. August – the SUNNIEST month annually has only...
Fox 59
Nice day today; heat, rain return to end the week
INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning quiet again thanks to an area of high-pressure overhead. This high pressure will keep us sunny today while sliding towards the east. Winds will shift out of the south and bring back the humidity for Thursday and rain chances for Friday. Sunny,...
Fox 59
Record low temperature over 100 years old today
INDIANAPOLIS – Our records for today go back 60+ years! We will not break any records for this date. Record high temperature: 96° (1948) Record low temperature: 49° (1887) Record rainfall: 1.41″ (1962) August 25, 2018, severe weather in Rush County. On this day just four...
Fox 59
Taste the Difference Festival happening this weekend
INDIANAPOLIS – The 15th annual Taste the Difference Festival & Sister Cities Fest will allow attendees to travel the world without leaving Indy. The festival will take place Saturday, Aug. 27 from 11:00 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Global Village Welcome Center. Are you keeping up with...
Fox 59
Monumental weekend of events in Indy
It’s going to be a monumental weekend in Indianapolis. There’s a bicycle festival, Colts 5K, Poochella, and more. Max Wing with Downtown Indy Inc. joined Scott in the studio to break down the schedule of events. For more information, click here.
Fox 59
Home Zone: A new take on pipe shelving
INDIANAPOLIS – If you’ve ever wanted to try the idea of making shelving out of galvanized or steel pipe, it’s a great idea for someone wanting to get into DIY. It can make for a unique and sturdy creation. Galvanized or steel pipe can hold a lot of weight and comes in a variety of sizes. It also has threaded ends so you can screw it all together. They can be built from the floor up or mounted on a wall. You simply screw a base into the wall directly into the wall for strength. I also like to use deck screws or something that has a star or square bit that won’t easily strip like a Phillips head can.
Fox 59
Bug Fest with Indy Parks!
INDIANAPOLIS — Naturalist Caitlin Stahl stopped by the Indy Now studio ahead of Bug Fest coming to Indy. Bug Fest is taking place on Sunday, August 28th from noon until 5 p.m. at Southeastway Park in New Palestine. To learn more about Indy Parks visit Parks.indy.gov.
indyschild.com
7 Best Fall Train Rides in Indiana
All Aboard! Calling all train lovers. The fall season is almost here, and so are Fall Train Rides. These fun train rides in Indiana make for a perfect fall day trip. Our guide covers 6 family-friendly train rides, plus one train event for adults only. Fall train rides near Indianapolis:
indyschild.com
Take a Ride on the Sullivan Express to PumpkinTown this October
The Sullivan Express is back with non-stop service to PumpkinTown! PumpkinTown! During the month of October, families can board the train at Sullivan Hardware and Garden’s Allisonville location and enjoy fun Halloween and fall fun activities for the whole family. Tickets for the 2022 PumpkinTown Sullivan Express go on...
AdWeek
Jasmine Minor to Anchor Weekends at WISH in Indianapolis
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WISH investigative reporter Jasmine Minor will add weekend anchor to her list of responsibilities at the Indianapolis station. Starting October 1, Minor...
indyschild.com
11 Best Pumpkin Patches in Indianapolis
It all starts with the pumpkin spice latte, then the turning of the leaves, and before we know it, our weeks are spent dreaming of pumpkin patches and our weekends are spent hunting for them. Ready to find the perfect pumpkin this fall? Look no further than one of these...
WATCH: Joey Chestnut breaks popcorn eating world record at Victory Field
INDIANAPOLIS — The number one ranked competitive eater in the world, Joey Chestnut, likely broke a world record for popcorn eating Tuesday afternoon at Victory Field prior to the Indianapolis Indians game. Chestnut, who now lives in Westfield, Indiana, set out to eat over 28 servings of 24 ounces of popcorn in under 8 minutes. […]
Current Publishing
New Fishers business focuses on stretching
A growing company focused on stretching, opened its doors in Fishers Aug. 8. Stretch Zone was founded in 2004 and has over 200 locations across the U.S., including one in Carmel and one in Zionsville. The new facility in Fishers is at 11398 Olio Rd. Stretch Zone “is a practitioner-assisted...
I-69 Finish Line project closing in on halfway point
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — INDOT is almost halfway done with its work on the I-69 Finish Line project. The project stretches from Martinsville to Indianapolis transforming State Road 37 into I-69. INDOT said the new I-69 will be open to traffic by 2024 and is on schedule right now. ”There is finishing work taking place […]
Visit This Epic Warehouse Restaurant in Indiana
If you're looking for a fun, new restaurant to check out, look no further than this historic 1920s warehouse that was converted into an eclectic modern restaurant. Keep reading to learn more.
Fox 59
Poochella: a dog-friendly festival!
INDIANAPOLIS — CEO and Founder of Fur The Brand, Samantha McAfee, stopped by the studio along with Bridget Davis, Poochella Event Coordinator to share their unique fundraising event. Poochella is a festival open to dogs and people of all ages benefiting dogs and families in the fight against canine...
Fox 59
Midtown’s Got Talent auditions now open
INDIANAPOLIS – Calling all musicians! You have the chance to compete in a local competition for cash prizes! Auditions are open right now for ‘Midtown’s Got Talent’ in Carmel!. Are you keeping up with Indy Now on social? Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and...
Fox 59
Eat, drink & dance at Indy GreekFest!
INDIANAPOLIS — Lenie Tsakonas from Indianapolis Greek Festival stopped by to share a few of the delicious and authentic goodies you’ll be able to sample at this year’s GreekFest. The 49th Indianapolis Greek Festival takes place Friday, August 26th from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. as well...
Fox 59
‘Alice in Wonderland’ themed escape room, pop up bar coming to Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — The greater Indianapolis area will soon be able to take a trip down the rabbit hole by experiencing an ‘Alice in Wonderland’ themed outdoor escape room and pop up bar coming in the fall. For one day only, CluedUpp Games will transform the streets of...
