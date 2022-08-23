The Bend practice is expanding to Prineville and will be seeing patients beginning Oct. 3 Prineville will soon gain an independent urgent care and family care practice. Mountain Medical Family and Urgent Care will offer family medicine and urgent care and will be open for patients on Oct. 3. They will be located at 198 NE Combs Flat Road. The facility will be taking up residence in the old Direct Care clinic between Central Oregon Eyecare and Clinic Pharmacy. Their practice has been discussing the possibility of opening an office in Prineville for the past couple of years. When Direct...

PRINEVILLE, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO