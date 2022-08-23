ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paradise Dynasty Replacing Din Tai Fung in The Americana at Brand

By Joey Reams
 2 days ago

After opening its first U.S. location in Orange County, Paradise Dynasty is looking to make its Los Angeles debut in Glendale , located at 177 Caruso Ave .

The new 8,000-square-foot location will move into the former home of Din Tai Fung , which recently announced is moving down the street to the Glendale Galleria. The second U.S. Paradise Dynasty will feature room for a patio and space for a smaller outpost of Le Shrimp Noodle Bar , the restaurant’s sister concept currently in Costa Mesa. Although there is no official opening date, Miren, Inc. brokered the lease with a targeted opening date of summer 2024 , according to Eater LA .

“We couldn’t be more excited to expand to LA,” Paradise Group CEO Eldwin Chua told the publication in a statement. “We feel there is no better location than the Americana at Brand for our first LA location, and can’t wait to bring our soup dumplings to LA alongside an array of northern and southern Chinese cuisine.”

This appears to be a worthy replacement for the long-time Taiwanese chain restaurant. The Singapore-based dumpling-focused company has opened nearly 50 locations since opening in 2008. While both are known for their xiao long bao, Paradise Dynasty features delicious flavors such as luffa gourd, foie gras, black truffle, crab roe, cheese, garlic, and Szechuan. Other dishes found at this restaurant include spicy Szechuan crispy chicken, poached sliced fish in Szechuan chili oil, and silky la mian.

Photo: Official


