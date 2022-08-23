Read full article on original website
Upstate New York September Festivals Honor A Wide Variety of Foods
The rich variety of foods that we love in Upstate New York are on full display in the month of September. There are food festivals from one corner of the region to the other making this month a "foodies delight." Starting right out of the chute on Labor Day Weekend,...
SOLD! Famous Thousand Island Castle Crumbling For 70 Years Getting New Life
The famous mansion that has sat abandoned in the Thousand Islands for more than 70 years is getting new life. It'll be transformed from a crumbling castle into a beautiful bed and breakfast. The Carleton Island Villa finally has a new owner and he's got big plans. Ronald Clapp, a...
‘Take a Walk In the Park’ In These 11 Upstate New York Urban Green Spaces
Everybody loves a park. We have posted galleries showcasing New York's beautiful national, state, and county parks in the past. This gallery is a little bit different. Here, we take a look at some of our wonderful city parks. Green spaces that are in the center of some of our most historic cities.
Deadly Virus Takes First Deer in Upstate NY – How Many to Follow?
The DEC confirmed that a deer found dead recently in Upstate NY died from an often-fatal virus - transmitted by small insects - that can take a deer's life in just 36 hours. The disease, Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD )has been around for a while and rears its ugly head at the end of the summer.
Americans Mourn Huge Loss of 9/11 Tribute Museum in New York
It's a sad day for Americans as what some would argue as being the most important museum in the country has closed their doors forever. Yesterday, August 17, was the final day of operation for the 9/11 Tribute Museum in New York City. According to NBC New York, the decision...
This Fun, Upstate New York Hotel Was Rated One of The Best in The US
Whenever you take a trip anywhere that requires accommodations, you always look for a place that peaks your interest. Maybe they have really great amenities like continental breakfast or a pool, maybe a determining factor is how comfortable the beds are, maybe you like the interior decor or, maybe it's simply just in a really great location.
Here’s How to Get Into The NY State Fair For $3 & Other Ticket Tips!
Get ready because the Great New York State Fair begins this Wednesday, August 24th. There is still time to get your tickets. Not only can you get them for three dollars but there are also some helpful hints if you are heading out to Syracuse. There are Several Ticket Tips...
Buying Whipped Cream in New York? You’ll Need To Show Photo ID at the Register
Sorry parents, you can no longer send your teen to the grocery store in New York to buy, among other things, a can of whipped cream because the store will not be able to sell it to them. A new law quietly went into effect on November 25, 2021, but...
Bottom Line – New York Employees Are Exhausted and Burned Out
Do you every wish that you could just shut off the world? Like, the whole world. No emails, no texts (especially the enjoying mass group texts), no calls, no social media. Thanks to technology and better WIFI service in almost ever corner of the world, we're reachable whenever and wherever and not only are friends and family bugging us every second of the day, but so are our jobs.
Rain, Rain, DON’T Go Away! Drought Watch Declared For Our Area
Governor Kathy Hochul has declared a drought watch in Delaware, Chenango and Otsego counties. Hochul is encouraging residents to conserve water whenever possible because of the unusually dry conditions. The public is urged to water lawns only when necessary, fix leaks, take short showers, and collect water in rain barrels, dehumidifiers and air conditioners.
12 Adirondack Homes For Sale That Would Be Dreamy This Fall!
The Adirondacks in the fall. There is nothing quite like it. This gallery is a list of a dozen stunning homes that are currently for sale in the High Peaks region. Granted, they all come with a whopping price tag, but we can look can't we?. These incredible homes cover...
