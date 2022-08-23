Read full article on original website
Man arrested on stalking, terroristic threat charges
POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Stroud Area Regional Police Department announced the arrest of a man that was wanted for stalking and terroristic threat charges. Police issued a warrant for 45-year-old Brian Muffley’s arrest on July 25 for allegedly making threats toward multiple protected parties. Officials said Muffley, a Stroudsburg resident, was arrested […]
WOLF
Man wanted since last month for stalking, terroristic threats, arrested Wednesday
POCONO TWP, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — A man wanted since late last month for stalking, threatening, and harassing multiple people has finally been apprehended by police. According to the Stroud Area Regional Police Department, 45-year-old Brian Muffley was taken into custody on Wednesday and placed in the Monroe County Correctional Facility to await arraignment.
Woman accused of beating roommate with a pistol over missing cellphone
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested and charged a woman after they say an argument over a missing cellphone lead her to beat up her roommate with a pistol. According to Wilkes-Barre Police Department, on Sunday around 6:30 a.m. officers received a call from a fire department reporting a woman who appeared to be assaulted […]
Tennessee father charged after seriously injuring 2-month-old daughter
A 2-month-old child is fighting for her life and her father is now in jail charged with hurting the child, even biting the little girl.
fox29.com
4 stabbed at Falls Township elementary school Tuesday night before shots fired into nearby home
FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police say multiple people were injured during a fight at a Bucks County playground late Tuesday night that may have lead to shots being fired at a nearby home. According to investigators, two groups got into a physical altercation at Penn Valley Elementary School sometime between...
Pa. woman whose car landed on restaurant roof in DUI crash posts $200K bail
MIDDLEBURG – The driver accused of driving drunk before her car came to rest on the roof of a Snyder County restaurant is out of jail. Theresa J. Risso, 43, of Selinsgrove, on Monday posted the $200,000 bail set following her March 11 arrest. She is awaiting trial. Bail...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police arrest 1, seek 2 in attempted homicide in Stroudsburg
STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Police in the Poconos have arrested one person and are searching for two others after an attempted homicide earlier this month. Officers from the Stroud Area Regional Police Department were sent to the 600 block of Main Street in Stroudsburg on Sunday, August 7 for a report of a shot fired from a vehicle.
Driver in fatal crash identified as a Pa. state trooper
John Farally Sr., a 56-year-old man from Pitcairn, stopped at a red light when another car hit him from behind. According to state police, 27-year-old state trooper Tyler Strini, 27, of Homer City, hit Farally, who was taken to the hospital and died the next day. Now his family wants Strini to be charged with vehicular homicide.
Man allegedly kicked in front door, strangled woman in Loyalsock
Williamsport, Pa. — Trooper Oliver Barbour said he could hear screaming that sounded like an assault as he responded to a domestic call near the 300 block of Tinsman Avenue in Loyalsock Township. The Montoursville State Trooper spoke with a female witness who said Anthony James II entered her home on the evening of Aug. 13. The accuser called PSP Montoursville and the 49-year-old James, who has an active Protection from Abuse order against him, left the home. ...
Pennsylvania State Police plan DUI checkpoint, increased patrols in coming days
Pennsylvania State Police will set up a DUI checkpoint in the coming days in Northampton County and plan more patrols near a car show in Lehigh County, a news release says. The Bethlehem barracks will run the checkpoint sometime between Saturday and Aug. 30, Trooper Nathan Branosky said. “A sobriety...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Pennsylvania Man Found Guilty of Felonies in Broome County
A Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania man was found guilty of felony crimes committed earlier this year. According to the Broome County District Attorney, Mason Rounds, Sr., of Hallstead, violated a no contact Order of Protection issued in Dickinson Town Court by calling the protected party from the Susquehanna County Jail in February 2022.
Police: NJ Father who went missing during family camping trip found dead in small body of water
Pennsylvania State Police have confirmed a father from New Jersey who went missing during a camping trip with his family has been found dead.
WFMZ-TV Online
Young child critically injured when hit by amusement park train; witness says 'everybody started screaming'
HOPE TWP., N.J. - A two-year-old child was critically injured after being hit by a train at the Land of Make Believe amusement park, according to state police in Warren County, New Jersey. It happened Saturday afternoon at the Hope Township park, and involved a train ride that goes around...
WKBW-TV
1988 murder of Pennsylvania woman finally solved thanks to genetic genealogy testing
The 1988 murder of a Pennsylvania woman has finally been solved thanks to DNA evidence collected from a letter sent to a local newspaper a decade ago and from the victim's clothing. On Thursday, the Pennsylvania State Police and Berks County District Attorney John Adams held a press conference about...
Pittsburghers react to new Pennsylvania license plate ruling
PITTSBURGH — When 11 News talked to drivers this afternoon, some didn’t even know that they had a license frame, let alone that they could be pulled over for it. A new state appellate court ruling says no part of a driver’s license plate can be covered up, including the “visitpa.com” link at the bottom of the plate and the paint along the edges.
WOLF
Y Walk Wednesdays
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Yesterday was not a regular Wednesday, it was Y Walk Wednesday. This is something that occurs every Wednesday throughout the summer. All walks are hosted by the Greater Wyoming Valley Area YMCA. They begin at the entrance of the Wilkes-Barre Family YMCA. Each is...
allnurses.com
Anyone with experience petitioning for license after a mandatory ten year suspension in PA, or anywhere?
Specializes in I'm nothing now ☹️🤧. Has 16 years experience. I'm coming up on my ten yr suspension period ending. It was for a felony charge (diversion...controlled substance act...). When it first happened I was (of course) ordered for inpatient rehab 30 days but left early and considered non-compliant with PNAP (PA program). So, I was on my own. I completed extensive rehabilitation and have been sober for 5 yrs. My question is what am I facing if I do petition the BON for reinstatement? I've read court cases and it looks like the excuse that ppl did not use the BONs approved treatment facility, nor their ONE MD for another evaluation they will not grant the petition, unless you go through the entire process again and work with their program. Yet, I was told back then that you only get one chance with them. So I'm curious if anyone has experience with this and would like to share? Thank you! 🙏🏻❣️
skooknews.com
Nursing Home Workers in 2 Schuylkill County Facilities Could Strike in Early September
On Monday, nursing home workers from three of the biggest chains in Pennsylvania voted to send Unfair Labor Practice strike notices, including 2 from Schuylkill County. According to the SEIU Healthcare PA, Guardian Healthcare and two chains owned by Mordy Lahasky – Comprehensive Healthcare and Priority Healthcare – have refused to meaningfully bargain over the use of agency staff or include the regulatory staffing ratios set to go into effect this year in the contracts.
delawarevalleynews.com
PA Attorney General Files Suit Against Used Car Dealers
HARRISBURG – Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced today that his office has filed a lawsuit against Philadelphia-area used car dealerships, A Impuls Auto Inc. and Great Auto Deals Inc., for allegedly violating Pennsylvania consumer protection laws. Owners and operators Yudik Aysenshteyn and Yuriy Klimin are also named in the suit. A Impuls Auto, Inc. is located in Philadelphia and Great Auto Deals Inc. is located in Hatboro, Pennsylvania.
Pennsylvania city ‘sort of’ makes washing cars illegal | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
